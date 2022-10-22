Read full article on original website
Mission Restaurant in Pittsfield to close on October 31
Mission Restaurant, located on the northern end of North Street in Pittsfield, is closing unexpectedly on October 31st. Whenever a restaurant closes it has ramifications beyond simply the end of a business. Peoples’ lives are affected. Staff may find it hard to find employment elsewhere, regular patrons may miss a favorite place to gather, an owner may have to face financial ruin. In this case, Mission’s closing is more than that. Its closing means the end of an almost 12-year run as the premier venue for jazz musicians and fans to gather in Berkshire County.
Spirit of Elderly Woman Haunts Berkshire County Wall?
Berkshire County is filled with many strange and haunted locations. Of course, it's debatable if the locations are really haunted. It depends on who you speak to, what you choose to believe, and/or if you have experienced any paranormal activity yourself. You've Probably Heard of Some of the More Famous...
6 spectacular homes in Massachusetts' Pioneer Valley
Colrain Courtesy image Known as The Roundhouse, this 1993 home features Victorian-inspired elements and a circular main room with a vaulted ceiling. Details include wood floors with inlays, stained-glass windows, and a central cupola lined with windows. Courtesy image The five-bedroom main house has a lofted second floor, and the decks and patios offer mountain views. The 9.2-acre property also holds a barn and two-car garage. $829,000. Herbert Butzke, William Pitt Sotheby's, (201) 787-3156. Northampton Courtesy image This two-bedroom, solar-ready condo in Hawley Manor, a 23-unit townhouse built in 2021, is walking distance from downtown. The contemporary, open-plan main space has sliding glass...
7 haunted New England hayrides to visit for frightful fun this October
Halloween is almost here, and one great way to experience the thrills of the season is by taking a haunted hayride. Across New England several local farms, groups and recreational venues put on annual haunted hayrides for those who dare to get scared. Check out the list below of some...
See all homes sold in Hampden County, Oct 16 to Oct 22
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampden County reported from Oct 16 to Oct 22. There were 101 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,008-square-foot home on Talbot Road in Springfield that sold for $282,000.
Berkshire Region Real Estate Sales
5 Dubis Street: Adelle E. Michaud-Doerring and Robert M. Cuddihy of Adams to Michael J. Sommer and Helene L. Sommer, $210,000 on 10/05/2022. 13 Murray Street: John F. Bordeau and Barbara A. Bordeau of Adams to Daniel E. Nye and Jill M. Nye, $129,900 on 10/05/2022. 14 E Orchard: J...
Springfield crews respond after vehicle hits parked car, two houses
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield crews responded to Wilbraham Road in the early hours of Sunday morning after a car struck another parked vehicle and two houses. According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, the call came in shortly before 2 a.m. He told Western Mass News that one occupant...
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties October 23, 2022 edition
Dennis J. Clark to Allan C. Ramsdell and Stacey Ramsdell, 73 Ottawa St., $260,000. Janet Febus, representative, and Roy R. Arnold, estate, to L & A Property LLC, 51 Wilson St., $187,000.
Crews respond to water main break in Easthampton
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews are responding to a water main break on Union Street near the Pride gas station Saturday afternoon. The road reopened Saturday night. When Western Mass News crews arrived to the scene, they saw water in the street and police were monitoring the street. Copyright 2022. Western...
Berkshire Temperatures Expected To Touch 70 Next Week…
Lovers of mild fall weather are rejoicing. Not only are this weekend's temperatures going to be mild, but into mid next week, temperatures in The Berkshires are expected to touch 70F. Sunny and in the upper 50s for Friday evening's "It's Alive" Halloween-inspired event in downtown Pittsfield, then PHS vs....
Paving operations in Pittsfield, Lanesborough begin
MassDOT announced it will be conducting daytime paving operations on sections of Route 8 in the area of Pittsfield and Lanesborough Friday.
Community fundraiser benefits widow of Chicopee man killed in crash
LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The community came together Thursday night to help the wife of a man who was hit and killed nearly two weeks ago outside of a Chicopee bar. 34-year-old Nicholas Weichel of Chicopee was hit by a speeding car as he was crossing the road in front of Rumble Seat Bar and Grille on October 8. Now, his wife’s employer is raising money to help her through this difficult time.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $2 million prize won in Chicopee
A lucky lottery ticket-holder in Massachusetts is more than $1 million richer than they were earlier this week. The top $2 million prize in the “$2,000,000 50x Cashword” scratch-off lottery game was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at Quick Pick Convenience in Chicopee. The winnings amount to $1.3 million before taxes.
Lenox police looking for help identifying person
The Lenox Police Department is looking for assistance in identifying a person that was part of an incident on Saturday.
20 vehicles caught fire on Van Duesenvill Road in Great Barrington
Great Barrington Fire Department was called to VanDuesenville Road for a report of a possible fuel tank fire on Friday.
Shots fired on Dartmouth Street in Pittsfield
Pittsfield police were called to the area of Dalton Ave and Dartmouth Street for reports of shots fired on Friday.
The not so retiring Barbara Bernard: Viewpoint
Domenic J. Sarno referred to her words as his weekly “bowl of chicken soup.”. The columns wove bits of nostalgia with the happenings of today. They could be funny and uplifting, or they could simply provide a positive tone to start his Thursday morning, the Springfield mayor explained. Count...
What should be done with Bear Hole in West Springfield?
A public forum is being held next Thursday for input on the development plan of Bear Hole.
Big fire burns at Great Barrington salvage yard
There was a big fire at the Formel Motor Company, a salvage yard on Van Deusenville Road in Great Barrington, Friday evening. Police tell NewsChannel 13 the fire is significant. They say on social media to avoid the area if possible. NewsChannel 13 has a crew there We will bring...
South Hadley seeking donations to preserve 210 acres of river bottomland
SOUTH HADLEY — The town is seeking donations to ensure 210 acres of farmland abutting Connecticut River will forever be used for agricultural use and not commercially developed. The state Department of Agricultural Resources has agreed to pay the Lauzier family, owners of the Alvord St. property, about 90%...
