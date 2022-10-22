Read full article on original website
UFC 280 results: T.J. Dillashaw fights Aljamain Sterling with dislocated shoulder for 1.5 rounds, suffers brutal stoppage
Aljamain Sterling is out to defend his Bantamweight belt for just the second time this afternoon (Sat. Oct. 22, 2022), locking horns with former two-time division kingpin, T.J. Dillashaw, in UFC 280’s pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event inside Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. “Funkmaster” silenced numerous critics...
Charles Oliveira opens up following submission loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 280
Charles Oliveira failed to become a two-time UFC Lightweight Champion and he has spoken out following his UFC 280 loss. Oliveira and Islam Makhachev did battle inside Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi this past Saturday. The bout was contested for the vacant UFC Lightweight Championship. This was a one-sided showing in favor of Makhachev, who secured the second-round submission finish.
UFC 280: Conor McGregor & MMA Twitter react to head scratching Sean O’Malley win over Petr Yan
There weren’t many people who agreed with the judges’ decision to give Sean O’Malley the win over Petr Yan at UFC 280 — Conor McGregor included. Even if he didn’t win and earn the next bantamweight title shot, the stock of Sean O’Malley wasn’t going to go down after his bout with Petr Yan at UFC 280.
Khamzat Chimaev gets in physical altercation with Team Makhachev at UFC 280 (Video)
UFC star Khamzat Chimaev got into a physical altercation with members of Team Makhachev following the conclusion of UFC 280. Makhachev (23-1 MMA) collided with former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira (33-9 MMA) in the headliner of today’s pay-per-view event in Abu Dhabi with the promotions coveted 155lbs title up for grabs.
UFC 280 results: Aljamain Sterling dominates injured T.J. Dillashaw for second-round TKO
ABU DHABI – UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling showed once again why he’s an unstoppable force on the ground. Sterling’s (22-3 MMA, 14-3 UFC) grappling was on full display as he dominated former champion T.J. Dillashaw (17-5 MMA, 13-5 UFC) en route to a second-round TKO in the co-main event at Etihad Arena on Saturday. Dillashaw’s left shoulder became dislocated early in the first round, and it hampered him in the second after it was popped back in.
Conor McGregor scoffs at proposed Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski bout: ‘This fight does 10 buys’
Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor trashed the proposed champ vs. champ matchup between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski. After Islam Makhachev submitted Charles Oliveira in the UFC 280 main event on Saturday, he called out the featherweight champion. Volkanovski entered the octagon and accepted the challenge. Volkanovski served as the backup for the lightweight championship bout, weighing in during the official weigh-in.
UFC odds: Islam Makhachev opens as big favorite over Alexander Volkanovski for possible fight
Oddsmakers don’t love Alexander Volkanovski’s chances of becoming the UFC’s next simultaneous two-division champion. Volkanovski (25-1 MMA, 12-0 UFC), the UFC featherweight champion, is expected to get the first crack at newly minted lightweight titleholder Islam Makhachev (23-1 MMA, 12-1 UFC) next year, likely at UFC 284 in Perth, Australia, on Feb. 11.
Khabib Nurmagomedov: Islam Makhachev is No. 1 pound-for-pound, Alexander Volkanovski next fight
ABU DHABI – Khabib Nurmagomedov thinks Islam Makhachev is the best fighter and wants him to prove it against Alexander Volkanovski. Makhachev (23-1 MMA, 12-1 UFC) captured the vacant lightweight title when he ran through Charles Oliveira (33-9 MMA, 21-9 UFC) to score a second-round submission win in Saturday’s UFC 280 main event at Etihad Arena. In his corner was his mentor Nurmagomedov, who was elated to pass on the throne to his protege.
Sean Shelby's Shoes: What's next for Charles Oliveira, T.J. Dillashaw after UFC 280 losses?
It was a disappointing night for Charles Oliveira and T.J. Dillashaw at UFC 280 on Saturday. Both men failed to leave with championship belts. Oliveira (33-9 MMA, 21-9 UFC) failed to recapture the lightweight belt in the main event at Etihad Arena on Yas Island. He succumbed to a second-round submission against Islam Makhachev (23-1 MMA, 12-1 UFC). In the co-main event, Dillashaw (17-5 MMA, 13-5 UFC) also failed to reclaim a title when he lost to bantamweight champ Aljamain Sterling (22-3 MMA, 14-3 UFC) by second-round TKO.
Dana White reacts after TJ Dillashaw apologizes for fighting injured at UFC 280: “That’s something he should have told us”
Dana White is reacting after T.J. Dillashaw apologized for fighting injured at UFC 280. It was T.J. Dillashaw (18-5 MMA) vs Aljamain Sterling (22-3 MMA) in the bantamweight co-main event this past Saturday, October 22nd in the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. The result was a loss for Dillashaw via TKO stoppage at 3:44 of Round 2. Aljamain Sterling successfully retained his UFC bantamweight championship title.
Conor McGregor compares Petr Yan to Hasbulla ahead of UFC 280
It wouldn’t be a Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) weekend without former double champion Conor McGregor weighing in on the festivities on social media. This week, McGregor took to Twitter to throw shade at former UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan ahead of his clash with Sean O’Malley at UFC 280 this weekend in Abu Dhabi. While the two have no direct beef to track back to Yan has been comparing O’Malley to a “Conor wannabe,” which may or may not have sparked a hilarious outburst by “Notorious.”
UFC 280: Oliveira vs. Makhachev live-streaming watch-along with MMA Junkie Radio
UFC 280 takes place Saturday with two title fights atop what might be the most stacked card of the year, and MMA Junkie Radio’s “Gorgeous” George and “Goze” will host a live streaming watch-along right here, which kicks off during the prelims at noon ET.
Pic: Check out Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley controversial scorecard | UFC 280
Sean O’Malley may have walked away with a split-decision win over Petr Yan earlier today (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022) at UFC 280 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Etihad Arena on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi, U.A.E., but many fight fans believed “No Mercy” had done enough to capture victory.
UFC 280: Beneil Dariush reacts to Volkanovski vs. Makhachev title fight — ‘It sucks’
While the promotion has yet to make it official, it appears as though reigning featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski will get an opportunity to join the “champ champ” club when he challenges newly-crowned lightweight titleholder Islam Makhachev, a unique clash of styles that could take place as part of the UFC 284 pay-per-view (PPV) in Perth.
Henry Cejudo vs. Aljamain Sterling? Dana White suggests ‘Triple C’ could get the next bantamweight title shot
UFC 280 was a big night for the Bantamweight division. Not only did Aljamain Sterling defend the 135-pound title against T.J. Dillashaw, but Sean O’Malley beat Petr Yan and became a legitimate contender. But, that doesn’t mean it’s O’Malley vs. Sterling next. While there were a...
UFC President Dana White shares his thoughts on a potential Henry Cejudo vs. Aljamain Sterling title fight: “I’m just saying that would be a good fight for him”
UFC president Dana White has given his thoughts on a match-up between Henry Cejudo and Aljamain Sterling. Last Saturday night at UFC 280, Aljamain Sterling beat TJ Dillashaw to retain the UFC bantamweight championship. While Dillashaw was compromised due to a shoulder injury, Sterling still did what he needed to do in order to get the challenger out of there.
