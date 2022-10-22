ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Adams, MA

Berkshire Region Real Estate Sales

5 Dubis Street: Adelle E. Michaud-Doerring and Robert M. Cuddihy of Adams to Michael J. Sommer and Helene L. Sommer, $210,000 on 10/05/2022. 13 Murray Street: John F. Bordeau and Barbara A. Bordeau of Adams to Daniel E. Nye and Jill M. Nye, $129,900 on 10/05/2022. 14 E Orchard: J...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
Westfield councilor calls delay signing police contract ‘despicable’

WESTFIELD — City councilors weren’t ready this week to approve the Westfield Police superior officers’ contract, and that didn’t sit well with Cindy Harris. “I think it’s despicable that we treat our Police Department in this fashion,” said Harris, an at-large councilor. “The police deserve our utmost respect, and to say that this can be just let go for another two weeks sends a very bad message to the Police Department, saying we don’t respect them.”
WESTFIELD, MA
Berkshire Temperatures Expected To Touch 70 Next Week…

Lovers of mild fall weather are rejoicing. Not only are this weekend's temperatures going to be mild, but into mid next week, temperatures in The Berkshires are expected to touch 70F. Sunny and in the upper 50s for Friday evening's "It's Alive" Halloween-inspired event in downtown Pittsfield, then PHS vs....
PITTSFIELD, MA
Spirit of Elderly Woman Haunts Berkshire County Wall?

Berkshire County is filled with many strange and haunted locations. Of course, it's debatable if the locations are really haunted. It depends on who you speak to, what you choose to believe, and/or if you have experienced any paranormal activity yourself. You've Probably Heard of Some of the More Famous...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Community fundraiser benefits widow of Chicopee man killed in crash

LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The community came together Thursday night to help the wife of a man who was hit and killed nearly two weeks ago outside of a Chicopee bar. 34-year-old Nicholas Weichel of Chicopee was hit by a speeding car as he was crossing the road in front of Rumble Seat Bar and Grille on October 8. Now, his wife’s employer is raising money to help her through this difficult time.
CHICOPEE, MA
Springfield crews respond after vehicle hits parked car, two houses

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield crews responded to Wilbraham Road in the early hours of Sunday morning after a car struck another parked vehicle and two houses. According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, the call came in shortly before 2 a.m. He told Western Mass News that one occupant...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Crews respond to water main break in Easthampton

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews are responding to a water main break on Union Street near the Pride gas station Saturday afternoon. The road reopened Saturday night. When Western Mass News crews arrived to the scene, they saw water in the street and police were monitoring the street. Copyright 2022. Western...
EASTHAMPTON, MA

