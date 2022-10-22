Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
William Watson III’s five total touchdowns leads No. 1 Central to 64-0 victory against No. 11 Holyoke
HOLYOKE – After getting stopped on fourth down and turning the ball the over on its opening drive, No. 1 Central took it personally. Very personally. By the time the dust settled, the Golden Eagles had defeated No. 11 Holyoke 64-0 on the road on Friday night under the lights.
Former captain killed in accident honored during Great Barrington football game
A special tribute Friday night for one local community mourning the loss of a beloved son, friend and football player.
Stillwater man wins USA Mullet Championship
Stilllwater man Scott Salvadore has won the 2022 USA Mullet Championships' Mane Event. Public voting ended October 11 and the results were announced Saturday morning.
It’s Happening This Friday And Should Be A Lot Of Fun!
It is Finally back, and so many kids & parents alike are looking forward to celebrating along with the Halloween parade. WUPE & Live 95.9 will be there once again with the Cantarella dance studio dancers so look forward to some awesome Halloween tunes and great dancing!. I am also...
theberkshireedge.com
Berkshire Region Real Estate Sales
5 Dubis Street: Adelle E. Michaud-Doerring and Robert M. Cuddihy of Adams to Michael J. Sommer and Helene L. Sommer, $210,000 on 10/05/2022. 13 Murray Street: John F. Bordeau and Barbara A. Bordeau of Adams to Daniel E. Nye and Jill M. Nye, $129,900 on 10/05/2022. 14 E Orchard: J...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $2 million prize won in Chicopee
A lucky lottery ticket-holder in Massachusetts is more than $1 million richer than they were earlier this week. The top $2 million prize in the “$2,000,000 50x Cashword” scratch-off lottery game was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at Quick Pick Convenience in Chicopee. The winnings amount to $1.3 million before taxes.
Westfield councilor calls delay signing police contract ‘despicable’
WESTFIELD — City councilors weren’t ready this week to approve the Westfield Police superior officers’ contract, and that didn’t sit well with Cindy Harris. “I think it’s despicable that we treat our Police Department in this fashion,” said Harris, an at-large councilor. “The police deserve our utmost respect, and to say that this can be just let go for another two weeks sends a very bad message to the Police Department, saying we don’t respect them.”
Berkshire Temperatures Expected To Touch 70 Next Week…
Lovers of mild fall weather are rejoicing. Not only are this weekend's temperatures going to be mild, but into mid next week, temperatures in The Berkshires are expected to touch 70F. Sunny and in the upper 50s for Friday evening's "It's Alive" Halloween-inspired event in downtown Pittsfield, then PHS vs....
Albany police find missing teen
Albany Police are searching for the location of a missing teen. Taylor Parry was reported missing as of October 15.
Troopers search for missing kayaker near Canadarago Lake
Richfield Springs, N.Y. — Troopers are searching for a missing kayaker last seen on Saturday near Canadarago Lake. Frederick Mayock, 47, of Springfield, Mass., was last seen assembling his kayak around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, state police said. Mayock’s kayak was found unoccupied, and his belongings were found left behind,...
Spirit of Elderly Woman Haunts Berkshire County Wall?
Berkshire County is filled with many strange and haunted locations. Of course, it's debatable if the locations are really haunted. It depends on who you speak to, what you choose to believe, and/or if you have experienced any paranormal activity yourself. You've Probably Heard of Some of the More Famous...
westernmassnews.com
Community fundraiser benefits widow of Chicopee man killed in crash
LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The community came together Thursday night to help the wife of a man who was hit and killed nearly two weeks ago outside of a Chicopee bar. 34-year-old Nicholas Weichel of Chicopee was hit by a speeding car as he was crossing the road in front of Rumble Seat Bar and Grille on October 8. Now, his wife’s employer is raising money to help her through this difficult time.
“Swatting” incident at Enfield High School, several area schools
The Enfield Police Department received a phone call on Friday stating that there was an active incident at Enfield High School.
Shots fired on Dartmouth Street in Pittsfield
Pittsfield police were called to the area of Dalton Ave and Dartmouth Street for reports of shots fired on Friday.
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties October 23, 2022 edition
Dennis J. Clark to Allan C. Ramsdell and Stacey Ramsdell, 73 Ottawa St., $260,000. Janet Febus, representative, and Roy R. Arnold, estate, to L & A Property LLC, 51 Wilson St., $187,000.
Route 32 bridge in Monson is scheduled to reopen
The bridge on Route 32 in Monson is scheduled to reopen by the end of the day on Friday.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield crews respond after vehicle hits parked car, two houses
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield crews responded to Wilbraham Road in the early hours of Sunday morning after a car struck another parked vehicle and two houses. According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, the call came in shortly before 2 a.m. He told Western Mass News that one occupant...
Candidate for Governor, Geoff Diehl, makes campaign stop in West Springfield
As early voters are already casting their ballots, the candidates themselves are still on the campaign trail. 22News caught up with republican Candidate for Governor, Geoff Diehl, on his 'Take Freedom Back Tour'.
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to water main break in Easthampton
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews are responding to a water main break on Union Street near the Pride gas station Saturday afternoon. The road reopened Saturday night. When Western Mass News crews arrived to the scene, they saw water in the street and police were monitoring the street. Copyright 2022. Western...
Clothing drive for family after house fire in Ludlow
After the Chappel's lost their house and belongings in a house fire on October 12, there is a clothing drive for the family on Sunday.
Comments / 0