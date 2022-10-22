Don’t let the nice weather fool you, changes are coming

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – As Utahn’s prepare for a change in our weather , it’s a good time to start prepping your home and cars to handle the winter conditions.

Water officials at the Utah Division of Water Resources say the time is now to shut off your irrigation systems for the rest of the year. With the exception of those in Washington County due to a different climate.

Utah Department of Transportation tells ABC4 that while temperatures are still relatively warm, and roads are dry, that’s the ideal time make sure your tires are in good shape as well your windshield wipers and any other needed maintenance.

“You want to get it done before the temps dip and conditions change because everyone is going to be in the tire stores and getting maintenance on their vehicles” says John Gleason of UDOT.

The sentiment echoed by Victor Quintero who works as the Assistant Manager at the West Jordan Big O Tires location.

“I anticipate when we get the first snow that sticks to the floor, we’ll be extremely packed and we’ll get everyone taken care of,” Quintero says.

As our ABC4 Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting valley rain and mountain snow expected in portions of Northern Utah, there is the potential for high winds and possible power outages.

Jona Whitesides, communications specialist for Rocky Mountain Power , says crews will be on standby this weekend, as weather forecasts indicate high winds and snow that could cause weather-related outages at higher elevations. Additionally, treat all downed wires as live and dangerous. Customers should avoid both downed trees and powerlines as well as keep pets far away from those areas.

In the event of an outage, residents are encouraged to text 759977.

Another thing to consider is the temperature inside your house. Dominion Energy says it’s a good idea to consider an energy audit to know what needs immediate attention before it starts to hit near freezing temperatures outside. This includes possible window seal leaks, appliance checks or furnace needs.

Jorgan Hofeling, communications advisor at Dominion Energy says a furnace tune-up could be a good way to make sure you’re sitting in a warm house this winter.

“The last thing you want to do is hit a really cold day, and not have done that and now you’ve got an issue. No one wants to be cold so that’s a great way to prepare” says Hofeling.

Residents may want to check furnace filters and make sure any furniture isn’t blocking your

air ducts.

