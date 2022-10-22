ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Don’t let the nice weather fool you, changes are coming

By Curtis Booker
ABC4
ABC4
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18blzO_0iiR6dXq00

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – As Utahn’s prepare for a change in our weather , it’s a good time to start prepping your home and cars to handle the winter conditions.

Water officials at the Utah Division of Water Resources say the time is now to shut off your irrigation systems for the rest of the year. With the exception of those in Washington County due to a different climate.

RELATED: UDOT Canyon Stickers now available for canyon access in winter during traction law in effect

Utah Department of Transportation tells ABC4 that while temperatures are still relatively warm, and roads are dry, that’s the ideal time make sure your tires are in good shape as well your windshield wipers and any other needed maintenance.

“You want to get it done before the temps dip and conditions change because everyone is going to be in the tire stores and getting maintenance on their vehicles” says John Gleason of UDOT.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

ABC4 Daily News

The sentiment echoed by Victor Quintero who works as the Assistant Manager at the West Jordan Big O Tires location.

“I anticipate when we get the first snow that sticks to the floor, we’ll be extremely packed and we’ll get everyone taken care of,” Quintero says.

As our ABC4 Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting valley rain and mountain snow expected in portions of Northern Utah, there is the potential for high winds and possible power outages.

Jona Whitesides, communications specialist for Rocky Mountain Power , says crews will be on standby this weekend, as weather forecasts indicate high winds and snow that could cause weather-related outages at higher elevations. Additionally, treat all downed wires as live and dangerous. Customers should avoid both downed trees and powerlines as well as keep pets far away from those areas.

In the event of an outage, residents are encouraged to text 759977.

Another thing to consider is the temperature inside your house. Dominion Energy says it’s a good idea to consider an energy audit to know what needs immediate attention before it starts to hit near freezing temperatures outside. This includes possible window seal leaks, appliance checks or furnace needs.

Jorgan Hofeling, communications advisor at Dominion Energy says a furnace tune-up could be a good way to make sure you’re sitting in a warm house this winter.

“The last thing you want to do is hit a really cold day, and not have done that and now you’ve got an issue. No one wants to be cold so that’s a great way to prepare” says Hofeling.

Residents may want to check furnace filters and make sure any furniture isn’t blocking your
air ducts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC4

What’s next after Utah’s first winter storm?

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (ABC4) – Our early season winter storm exited the state overnight, but we will still feel the effects of it throughout the week as unseasonably cold and unsettled conditions will hang around for a while. And there is still a slight chance that we’ll get a little kick of moisture as […]
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

First snow of the season in Big Cottonwood Canyon

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s been a while. And because it has, all this snow felt new again. “It’s so much fun. Yeah, we absolutely love it,” said Shon Colarusso. The Colarusso family heard snow might be possible on Saturday, so when they checked the weather in the morning and saw it was snowing up Big Cottonwood Canyon, they knew Silver Lake would be a great place to visit.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

By Sunday, Utah will feel like winter with dramatic temperature drop

SALT LAKE CITY — From the 70s on Friday to lows in the 30s on Sunday, it’s about to feel like winter in Utah. KSL TV’s Chief Meteorologist Kevin Eubank says it’s not quite time to declare a change of seasons, but the drop is going to be dramatic for Utahns who have enjoyed a mild October so far.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Full five-lane closure coming to I-15 Oct 23 and 25

SALT LAKE CITY — Northbound I-15 will see a full five-lane closure on Oct. 23 and 25 from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. The closure will take place at 3900 S for VMS repairs, UDOT Region Two reports on its Twitter. Along with this, it says HOV lane restrictions...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Strong cold front on the way

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah! We made it to the end of the workweek! If you have been a fan of this elongated stretch of mild temperatures and sunshine, it will be important for you to enjoy today because we have BIG changes on the way as the strongest cold front of […]
UTAH STATE
fox10phoenix.com

What will winter look like in Arizona this year?

PHOENIX - A "triple dip La Niña" is what is predicted for this upcoming winter, which means drier conditions at a time when Arizona could use rain the most. The Climate Prediction Center in Washington, D.C. released their Winter Outlook report for December through February on Oct. 21, and their predictions indicate that the ongoing drought in the Southwest could get worse.
ARIZONA STATE
KUTV

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hard Freeze Warning in effect for most Utah valleys

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The first snow of the season dropped snow on Utah's mountains and cold rain on lower elevations Saturday and Sunday. This report is being updated with the latest information from 2News meteorologists throughout the storm. Check back here for the very latest each morning, midday and evening throughout this First Alert Weather weekend.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

ABC4

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy