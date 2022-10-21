Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenLawrence, MA
Popular off-price store chain opening another location in New HampshireKristen WaltersConcord, NH
Students Get Holiday As Massachusetts Teachers StrikeCadrene HeslopMalden, MA
Harvard Medical School tests for bionic pancreas, device to treat Type 1 diabetesThe Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
This Massachusetts Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the CountryTravel MavenHaverhill, MA
Related
NASA Officials Stumped by Mystery Object Stuck to Mars Helicopter
The Ingenuity Mars helicopter has something stuck on its foot, and NASA scientists and amateur sleuths alike are trying to figure out what it is. Seems like Ingenuity has taken off for its 33rd flight with toilet paper on its shoe. How embarrassing. Jokes aside, there is something stuck on...
'My Trip To Space Was Supposed To Be A Celebration, Instead, It Felt Like A Funeral': William Shatner Shares Experience In Book
In October 2021, actor William Shatner became the oldest astronaut to go to space. In a new book, the "Star Trek" celebrity shares what he really thought about his time in space. What Happened: Shatner became the oldest astronaut at the age of 90, flying aboard a Blue Origin spacecraft...
PHOTO: Astronaut Captures Haunting ‘Space Angel’ While Orbiting Earth
Space is a pretty terrifying concept to many people. Astronauts go and take photos, and when they’re presented to the public, they have always captured something completely stunning and unknown. An astronaut recently shared a photo of a “space angel” she took while in space, and the result is breathtakingly unfamiliar.
This is what NASA's spacecraft saw just seconds before slamming into an asteroid
NASA successfully crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid on Monday night. These are the final images it captured as it hurtled toward the rocky surface.
ZDNet
A look into the NASA Perseverance rover's nightly routine on Mars
When the moon comes out, for most workers on Earth, this means it's officially time to unwind, rest, get some sleep, and mentally prepare for the next workday. However, when Mars' two moons come out, one very hard worker still has business to do on the Red Planet – the Perseverance rover.
20 Facts I Learned This Week That Truly Shook Me To My Core
This might be a key piece of evidence in the debate over whether candy corn is actually good or not. Candy corn contains both gelatin and confectioner's glaze. Gelatin is often made of animal hide and bones, while the confectioner's glaze is made from secretions from the lac bug, a parasite that protects itself by emitting a waxy, waterproof coating.
Landing on Mars: Keep straight and fly right for Martian touchdown success
Touching safely down on Mars is a true, nail biting event. Landing securely on Mars remains a delicate balance of technical skill, mixed in with hard-earned luck.
NASA team is set to study mysterious unidentified flying objects
NASA has put together an independent study team on unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) that will begin its research on Monday, October 24, according to a statement by the Space Agency published on Friday. The assignment will run for nine months and will lay the groundwork for future study on the nature of UAPs.
NASA'S Webb Telescope Captures Incredible Never-Before-Seen View of the Pillars of Creation
The iconic Pillars of Creation are a hotspot for newly forming stars, a whopping 6,500 light years away from Earth The James Webb Space Telescope has captured an even more detailed image of a famed celestial sight, NASA shared on Wednesday. The iconic Pillars of Creation are a hotspot for newly forming stars, a whopping 6,500 light years away from Earth. The region was first imaged by the Hubble Telescope in 1995, giving scientists a view of the breathtaking area. Though they may appear to be a craggy rock formation, the pillars...
NASA kicked asteroid off course in test to save Earth
NASA on Tuesday celebrated exceeding expectations during a mission to deflect a distant asteroid, in a sci-fi like test of humanity's ability to stop an incoming cosmic object from devastating life on Earth. - Mass extinction - No known asteroid larger than 140 meters (460 feet) in size -- big enough to devastate a city -- has a significant chance to hit Earth for the next 100 years, according to NASA. But wait long enough, and it will happen.
CNET
NASA Sees 'Stunning Surprise' as Smashed Asteroid Grows a Twin Tail
It was the space impact celebrated around the world. The DART spacecraft blasted itself into an asteroid last month during NASA's ambitious planetary defense test mission. It was a smashing success, but new follow-up images are showing some unexpected behavior from the Didymos-Dimorphos asteroid system. NASA and the European Space...
Gizmodo
NASA Wants More Spacecraft for Its Upcoming Artemis Moon Missions
NASA has requested three new spacecraft from Lockheed Martin, which the space agency needs to fly astronauts to the Moon as part of its upcoming and ambitious Artemis program. The company has already delivered two Orion spacecraft and is currently in the process of building three more for Artemis missions 3 through 5. The newly announced batch of Orion spacecraft is meant for Artemis 6 to 8, the company announced on Thursday. The next-generation crew module is designed for deep space exploration, carrying astronauts to the Moon and possibly even further destinations like Mars in the future.
Watch this 12-year time-lapse movie of the entire sky courtesy of NASA
It’s not every day that you get to see the entire sky, much less over a span of 12 years. However, now NASA’s Near-Earth Object Wide Field Infrared Survey Explorer, or NEOWISE, spacecraft (not to be confused with the comet) has produced just such a video, according to a press release by NASA published on Tuesday.
Watch NASA send a payload hurtling into space with a giant slingshot
We already got to see what it looks like when SpinLaunch literally throws something into the atmosphere at over 1,000 miles per hour. Now, though, the tenth test of the Suborbital Accelerator the company built is being tested by NASA and other organizations to see how it handles delivering payloads into space, and the result of this space slingshot is extremely promising.
NASA astronauts 'moonwalk' in the Arizona desert for our lunar future
NASA astronauts will be spending time in a simulated lunar environment in the Arizona desert, to see what Artemis moon missions will face.
Join the 2022 Mars Society Convention online this week for the latest Red Planet ideas
Join a crowd of Red Planet researchers at the 2022 International Mars Society Convention, which is broadcasting some of the activities online.
Gizmodo
Remembering Enterprise: The Test Shuttle That Never Flew to Space
Prior to the inaugural launch of the Space Shuttle Columbia in 1981, NASA conducted a series of performance tests with a prototype known as Enterprise. Named for the fictional Star Trek vessel, Enterprise provided our first glimpse of what a future spaceship might actually look like. When I was a...
This Week In Space podcast: Episode 34 —Finding Mars on Earth with Pascal Lee
On today's This Week in Space, Rod Pyle and Tariq Malik are joined by Pascal Lee, who led the recent expedition to the Haughton-Mars Project habitat on Devon Island.
The astronaut who spent the most time in space is a woman.
Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. You would be mistaken if you assumed that the astronaut who has spent the most time in orbit is a guy. That honor belongs to a woman. The most time in space was logged by astronaut Peggy Whitson. In 2017, Peggy Whitson, an astronaut with NASA, accumulated the greatest orbital time. She and other astronauts were pictured in the Quest airlock of the International Space Station earlier that year.
Asteroid science is rewriting the solar system's history
New studies, missions and rich data about asteroids are giving scientists a sharper picture of the solar system's history. Why it matters: Asteroids are leftovers from the dawn of the solar system that carry a record of the materials that built planets. They could help piece together how the solar system formed — and how life-generating water arrived on Earth.
