Stand-up Pouches Market May Cross US$ 36.7 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.1%- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
“Browse 294 market data Tables and 43 Figures spread through 234 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Stand-up Pouches Market””. Stand-up Pouches Market by Type (Aseptic, Standard, Retort, Hot-filled), Form (Round Bottom, Rollstock, K-Style, Plow/Folded Bottom, Flat Bottom), Closure Type (Top Notch, Zipper, Spout), Material, Application and Region. The...
Workplace Safety Market Major Impacting Facts, Prominent Investment, Future Scenarios, Growth And Forecast 2027
“IBM (US), Honeywell (US), 3M (US), Hexagon AB (Sweden), Microsoft (US), Bosch (Germany), Cority (Canada), Wolters Kluwer (The Netherlands), Intelex (Canada), HCL Technologies (India), HSI (US), Vector Solutions (US), INX Software (UK), Arventa (Australia), AWS (US), Hitachi Solutions (Japan), Damotech (Canada), EcoOnline (Norway), Atheer (US), Kinetic (US).”. Workplace Safety Market...
Patient Engagement Technology Market worth $27.9 billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
“The patient engagement technology market is expected to grow as the healthcare industry witnesses a shift to a value-based reimbursement system from the traditional volume-based fee for reimbursement system rapidly.”. The study provides granular information about the pricing of patient engagement technology with a breakdown into several price components. Patient...
Shizen Energy secures US$480 million investment to accelerate renewables portfolio in Japan and key markets
Japanese renewable energy company Shizen Energy has received a ¥20 billion (US$133 million) investment from investment group CDPQ. Both companies have also agreed to a co-investment framework with potential investment of ¥50 billion by CDPQ. With CPDQ’s investment the Japanese renewables company will accelerate its renewables development portfolio...
Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market worth $2.7 billion by 2026 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
“The major players in the Therapeutic Drug Monitoring market are Abbott (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US)”. In 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific (US) partnered with Mindray on Clinical Chemistry Analyzers for use with Drugs of Abuse Immunoassays. According to...
Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges
The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
Billionaire Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz, who claimed to drink 10 cans of energy drink a day, dies at 78
Red Bull owner and co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz died at 78 on Sunday, the company's Formula One team confirmed. Mateschitz was considered the richest man in Austria.
Taiwan Official Explains With Extreme Calm Why the U.S. Doesn't Need to Blow Up TSMC if China Invades
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is, by many estimates, the most important chipmaker in the world, both monetarily and for the worldwide tech supply chain. If the global economy suddenly lost access to TSMC’s chipmaking expertise, it could spell massive impacts to most countries that are still working to get over the hump of post-pandemic era supply chain disruptions.
China, 'factory of the world,' is losing more of its manufacturing and export dominance, latest data shows
The latest data in the CNBC Supply Chain Heat Map shows China is losing more manufacturing to Vietnam, Malaysia, Bangladesh, India, and Taiwan. Exports in furniture, apparel, footwear, travel goods and handbags, minerals, and science and technology are all declining. China's 'Zero Covid' policy is a big factor, with Port...
The U.S. cripples China’s chips
Good morning! The U.S. is changing tactics when it comes to blocking China’s chip production, and this is just the beginning. The Biden administration is taking a much more adversarial approach to warding off China’s access to advanced chips. The U.S. introduced sweeping new restrictions on chip exports...
American Airlines is ditching first class on all flights because customers simply 'aren't buying it'
American Airlines is ditching its first class seat offering on long-haul flights because customers have stopped booking seats in the premium cabin. "First class will not exist on the 777, or for that matter at American Airlines, for the simple reason that our customers aren't buying it," American Airlines's chief commercial officer Vasu Raja said during an investor call Thursday. Raja was responding to a question of whether the airline plans to retire the offering on some planes.
China's Semiconductor Industry 'Decapitated Overnight': What 'Annihilation Looks Like'
The Biden administration unveiled a comprehensive strategy last week to move the U.S. forward and hold China back in the production of advanced semiconductors, virtually eliminating China's semi industry overnight, escalating the high-tech battle with Beijing. “Every American executive and engineer working in China’s semiconductor manufacturing industry resigned yesterday, paralyzing...
Congress eyes cutting off foreign markets from US strategic reserve oil
Republicans and Democrats in Congress want to cut off foreign countries' access to crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve after China, India, and others bought up barrels that some lawmakers said should have stayed home. The parties have largely diverged over the wisdom of President Joe Biden's use of...
Which companies are making solar panels in the United States?
The United States is hopefully, fingers crossed, entering a solar module manufacturing renaissance. After having its domestic supply decimated by China’s precise buildout of solar manufacturing over the last decade, manufacturing tax credits included in the Inflation Reduction Act should provide a lifeline to the market. As it stands today, U.S. solar panel manufacturing consists only of module assembly in the crystalline silicon space, but the promised credits could rebuild the domestic chain and bring silicon ingot, wafer and cell manufacturing back home.
TigerEX FastFuture, an Innovative Product of Crypto Derivatives Trading
With the multiple bull-bear cycles of Bitcoin, the public continues to recognize crypto, and crypto exchange has become the infrastructure of the industry. Looking back at the development of the crypto exchange, the technical precipitation of the trading engine and the innovative product strategy is the core elements of the competitiveness of crypto exchange.
U.S. tax-funded hypersonic tech flowing to China: Report
Military technology funded by American taxpayers is flowing to China despite an existing blacklist. Technology for hypersonic missiles, which the U.S. and China are both developing, is sold through middlemen and freely shared among Chinese scientists, the Washington Post reported. Some of the technology sold to China was developed using...
Allied Corp's First THC Flower Harvests Now Offered For Sale And Export From Colombia
Allied Corp. ALID has now completed its first two THC harvests and is preparing that product for sale and export. Allied only sells and ships Colombian produced cannabis flower to countries where it is legal to do so. The laboratory analysis for the first harvest showed a total cannabinoid percentage...
Albemarle wins grant to build lithium facility in North Carolina
Albemarle Corporation, a global specialty chemicals company specializing in lithium, bromine and catalysts, has been awarded a nearly $150 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) as part of the first set of projects funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The grant is intended to help finance construction of a new, commercial-scale U.S.-based lithium concentrator facility at Albemarle’s facility at Kings Mountain, North Carolina.
Sales Acceleration Platform Market: Qualitative Analysis of the Leading Players and Competitive Industry Scenario, 2028
The Sales Acceleration Platform market research report, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Sales Acceleration Platform market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Sales Acceleration Platform market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar & Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.
PR Distribution Broadens Press Release Distribution Network With Inclusion of MarketWatch
If your company is looking for exposure to a wider audience, then publishing a press release on MarketWatch can be a great way to achieve this. Press Release Distribution is a valuable tool to spread information for investors and others interested in the financial markets. It can provide an overview of a company’s performance, new products or services, and other newsworthy items. By reading press releases, investors can get a better understanding of the companies they are interested in and make informed decisions about their investments. In addition, consumers can use press releases to learn about new products and services that might be of interest to them. By publishing your press release on MarketWatch, you can tap into this large audience and boost your brand visibility.
