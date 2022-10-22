Read full article on original website
getnews.info
Stand-up Pouches Market May Cross US$ 36.7 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.1%- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
“Browse 294 market data Tables and 43 Figures spread through 234 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Stand-up Pouches Market””. Stand-up Pouches Market by Type (Aseptic, Standard, Retort, Hot-filled), Form (Round Bottom, Rollstock, K-Style, Plow/Folded Bottom, Flat Bottom), Closure Type (Top Notch, Zipper, Spout), Material, Application and Region. The...
getnews.info
Medical Power Supply Market Anticipated to be Valued at US$ 1.9 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.5%- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
“Prominent players in the medical power supply market are Advanced Energy Industries, Inc (US), TDK Corporation (Japan), Delta Electronics, Inc. (Taiwan), SL Power Electronics (US)”. In July 2022, Advanced Energy Industries expanded its SL Power SLB series with the launch of a 300 W power supply. According to the new...
getnews.info
Patient Engagement Technology Market worth $27.9 billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
“The patient engagement technology market is expected to grow as the healthcare industry witnesses a shift to a value-based reimbursement system from the traditional volume-based fee for reimbursement system rapidly.”. The study provides granular information about the pricing of patient engagement technology with a breakdown into several price components. Patient...
getnews.info
Workplace Safety Market Major Impacting Facts, Prominent Investment, Future Scenarios, Growth And Forecast 2027
“IBM (US), Honeywell (US), 3M (US), Hexagon AB (Sweden), Microsoft (US), Bosch (Germany), Cority (Canada), Wolters Kluwer (The Netherlands), Intelex (Canada), HCL Technologies (India), HSI (US), Vector Solutions (US), INX Software (UK), Arventa (Australia), AWS (US), Hitachi Solutions (Japan), Damotech (Canada), EcoOnline (Norway), Atheer (US), Kinetic (US).”. Workplace Safety Market...
getnews.info
MediWound Expands its Distribution Agreement with GENFA MEDICA SA
MediWound Expands its Distribution Agreement with GENFA MEDICA SA to Market NexoBrid. MediWound, a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company bringing innovative therapies to address unmet needs in severe burn and wound management, today announced the expansion of its agreement with GENFA MEDICA SA, granting it the exclusive right to market and distribute NexoBrid^® in Ukraine, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.
Daily Beast
Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges
The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
Billionaire Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz, who claimed to drink 10 cans of energy drink a day, dies at 78
Red Bull owner and co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz died at 78 on Sunday, the company's Formula One team confirmed. Mateschitz was considered the richest man in Austria.
msn.com
American Airlines is ditching first class on all flights because customers simply 'aren't buying it'
American Airlines is ditching its first class seat offering on long-haul flights because customers have stopped booking seats in the premium cabin. "First class will not exist on the 777, or for that matter at American Airlines, for the simple reason that our customers aren't buying it," American Airlines's chief commercial officer Vasu Raja said during an investor call Thursday. Raja was responding to a question of whether the airline plans to retire the offering on some planes.
tipranks.com
Moderna’s Omicron booster has superior antibody response v. spikevax prototype
Moderna announced new clinical data on its bivalent Omicron-containing booster, mRNA-1273.214. Ninety days after administration as a fourth booster dose in previously vaccinated and boosted participants, a 50 microgram booster dose of mRNA-1273.214 elicited a superior neutralizing antibody response against Omicron BA.1 when compared to a 50 microgram booster dose of mRNA-1273 in all participants regardless of prior infection. Superior performance against Omicron BA.1 was also durable, with higher antibody titers sustained through three months. In addition, mRNA-1273.214 demonstrated significantly higher neutralizing antibody responses against Omicron BA.4/BA.5 compared to mRNA-1273 28 days after administration, as previously reported. Potent responses were also seen against Omicron BA.2.75 28 days after administration, suggesting that thebivalent booster elicits broad cross-neutralization against Omicron variants."Our bivalent boosters continue to demonstrate a strong, enduring response to COVID-19 variants of concern," said Stephane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. "Clinical trial data now indicates that the superior immune response produced by our bivalent booster has durability for at least three months. As COVID-19 remains a global threat and a leading cause of death globally, this is an encouraging development, showing that a bivalent booster dose will offer important protection leading into the winter months."
News-Medical.net
Immune-mediated inflammatory diseases following COVID-19
Infection with the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the causal agent of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), has claimed more than 6.5 million lives worldwide. COVID-19 severity can range from completely asymptomatic to organ failure, sepsis, and death. Many individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 have reported the...
getnews.info
Progressive pulmonary fibrosis Market to Witness Growth by (2022-2032), Estimates DelveInsight | Key Companies – Boehringer Ingelheim
The Progressive pulmonary fibrosis market is expected to surge due to the disease’s increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Progressive pulmonary fibrosis pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Progressive pulmonary fibrosis market dynamics. DelveInsight’s “Progressive pulmonary fibrosis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″...
getnews.info
PR Distribution Broadens Press Release Distribution Network With Inclusion of MarketWatch
If your company is looking for exposure to a wider audience, then publishing a press release on MarketWatch can be a great way to achieve this. Press Release Distribution is a valuable tool to spread information for investors and others interested in the financial markets. It can provide an overview of a company’s performance, new products or services, and other newsworthy items. By reading press releases, investors can get a better understanding of the companies they are interested in and make informed decisions about their investments. In addition, consumers can use press releases to learn about new products and services that might be of interest to them. By publishing your press release on MarketWatch, you can tap into this large audience and boost your brand visibility.
CNBC
Medtronic to spin off two businesses as part of restructuring process
Medtronic said on Monday it would spin off two of its smaller businesses into a new company to streamline its portfolio and increase the pace of revenue growth. The two businesses - patient monitoring and respiratory interventions - contributed $2.2 billion, or around 7%, to Medtronic's revenue in the fiscal year ended April 29.
getnews.info
TigerEX FastFuture, an Innovative Product of Crypto Derivatives Trading
With the multiple bull-bear cycles of Bitcoin, the public continues to recognize crypto, and crypto exchange has become the infrastructure of the industry. Looking back at the development of the crypto exchange, the technical precipitation of the trading engine and the innovative product strategy is the core elements of the competitiveness of crypto exchange.
getnews.info
Chronic Kidney Disease Market to Exhibit Moderate Growth Rate till (2022-2032), Investigates DelveInsight | Key Companies – Tricida, Otsuka Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca
The Chronic Kidney Disease market is expected to surge due to the disease’s increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Chronic Kidney Disease pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Chronic Kidney Disease market dynamics. DelveInsight’s “Chronic Kidney Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″...
getnews.info
Australian Battery Technology Recycling Company To Advance Commercial Studies In The Recycling Of Utility Scale Battery Energy Storage Systems
Australian battery recycling technology company Battery Pollution today announced a strategic alliance to work with associated Renewable Project Developer Halo Renewable Energy (“Halo”) to investigate the efficient recycling of utility scale Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) which are the cornerstone of the modern renewable energy project. Australia is...
getnews.info
Pangea Offers Cost-Effective and Quick Sheet Metal Fabrication Services
Pangea offers CNC machining services, metal stamping, metal casting, sheet metal fabrication services, and many more services. They aim to be the best metal fabrication, injection molding, CNC machining, metal stamping, and tool and die supplier in the world. The company is committed to providing best-in-class, quality solutions to all its clients. They have integrity in what they do and value customer excellence. That is why the company provides fast deliveries. They make sure that every client gets the best customer experience.
getnews.info
Macqwerty announces the launch of a mobile application called ‘Digital Investment Fund in My Hand’
The Macqwerty app lets you invest in foreign stocks and annuities from one app. In addition, Macquarty’s core service, ‘Digital Investment Fund in My Hand’, can be professionally managed in one app. Macqwerty explained that it was decided not only to stick to the basic properties of...
getnews.info
Output Factory for InDesign Now Supports Adobe Creative Cloud 2023
Zevrix Solutions announces Output Factory 2.4.84, a compatibility update to company’s output automation solution for Adobe InDesign. Output Factory solves the problem of time-consuming InDesign production workflows through automation of printing, exporting, preflighting and other repetitive tasks. The new version makes Output Factory compatible with the recently released InDesign 2023 and improves HTML export reliability.
getnews.info
IHeartDomains to officially launch on November 5 with a premium extension, DeFiWallet
Unites States – Marcus Andrews (aka WenAirdropNFT), an NFT and DeFi veteran, is excited to officially announce the launch of IHeartDomains. IHeartDomains’ mission is to create an easy way for users to protect their privacy on the internet and own their identity. This domain registry will be live to the public on Saturday, November 5, 2022 and will feature the company’s 2 Flagship premium extensions, DeFiWallet and .❤️.
