West Springfield, MA

Mission Restaurant in Pittsfield to close on October 31

Mission Restaurant, located on the northern end of North Street in Pittsfield, is closing unexpectedly on October 31st. Whenever a restaurant closes it has ramifications beyond simply the end of a business. Peoples’ lives are affected. Staff may find it hard to find employment elsewhere, regular patrons may miss a favorite place to gather, an owner may have to face financial ruin. In this case, Mission’s closing is more than that. Its closing means the end of an almost 12-year run as the premier venue for jazz musicians and fans to gather in Berkshire County.
Residents visit new Easthampton school

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Easthampton has a new school. The brand-new Pre-k through grade 8 school has about 1,000 students and around 200 staff members. The superintendent told Western Mass News the project has been going on for years. “This has been in the works for quite a long time we...
Springfield crews respond after vehicle hits parked car, two houses

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield crews responded to Wilbraham Road in the early hours of Sunday morning after a car struck another parked vehicle and two houses. According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, the call came in shortly before 2 a.m. He told Western Mass News that one occupant...
Spirit of Elderly Woman Haunts Berkshire County Wall?

Berkshire County is filled with many strange and haunted locations. Of course, it's debatable if the locations are really haunted. It depends on who you speak to, what you choose to believe, and/or if you have experienced any paranormal activity yourself. You've Probably Heard of Some of the More Famous...
6 spectacular homes in Massachusetts' Pioneer Valley

Colrain Courtesy image Known as The Roundhouse, this 1993 home features Victorian-inspired elements and a circular main room with a vaulted ceiling. Details include wood floors with inlays, stained-glass windows, and a central cupola lined with windows. Courtesy image The five-bedroom main house has a lofted second floor, and the decks and patios offer mountain views. The 9.2-acre property also holds a barn and two-car garage. $829,000. Herbert Butzke, William Pitt Sotheby's, (201) 787-3156. Northampton Courtesy image This two-bedroom, solar-ready condo in Hawley Manor, a 23-unit townhouse built in 2021, is walking distance from downtown. The contemporary, open-plan main space has sliding glass...
Community fundraiser benefits widow of Chicopee man killed in crash

LUDLOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The community came together Thursday night to help the wife of a man who was hit and killed nearly two weeks ago outside of a Chicopee bar. 34-year-old Nicholas Weichel of Chicopee was hit by a speeding car as he was crossing the road in front of Rumble Seat Bar and Grille on October 8. Now, his wife’s employer is raising money to help her through this difficult time.
Crews respond to water main break in Easthampton

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews are responding to a water main break on Union Street near the Pride gas station Saturday afternoon. The road reopened Saturday night. When Western Mass News crews arrived to the scene, they saw water in the street and police were monitoring the street. Copyright 2022. Western...
Friends of Agawam Veterans Cemetery dedicate memorial bricks and benches

More than 100 people gathered at the state Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Agawam Sunday morning to dedicate 27 memorial bricks and four benches installed at the cemetery. The president of the Friends of the Agawam Veterans Cemetery, Paul Barabani, said the 27 bricks dedicated are the first such memorials placed at the cemetery this past year. Supply chain failures due to the pandemic left the producers of the engraved bricks without materials to work with, he explained.
The not so retiring Barbara Bernard: Viewpoint

Domenic J. Sarno referred to her words as his weekly “bowl of chicken soup.”. The columns wove bits of nostalgia with the happenings of today. They could be funny and uplifting, or they could simply provide a positive tone to start his Thursday morning, the Springfield mayor explained. Count...
