Bryce Harper's message to Phillies fans bleeped out on TV broadcast: 'We're gonna bring this s–t home'
Part of Bryce Harper’s message to Phillies fans was bleeped out on the TV broadcast after Philadelphia secured its first World Series berth since 2009.
Jay Wright Spotted Cheering on Philadelphia Phillies at NLCS Game 4
Former Villanova men's basketball head coach and two-time National Champion Jay Wright was spotted at game four of the National League Championship Series Saturday night at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, cheering on the Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies defeated the San Diego Padres 10-6 to take a 3-1 NLCS lead. They are just one win away from clinching their first trip to the World Series since 2009.
Phillies fans storm the streets to celebrate World Series berth
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Bryce Harper hit a go-ahead home run in the bottom of the eighth and Rhys Hoskins went yard as the Phillies beat the Padres, 4-3, to comeback and punch their ticket to the World Series for the first time since 2009. The Phillies will play the winner of the Houston Astros and New York Yankees in the World Series.
Philadelphia Phillies fans go crazy celebrating team going to World Series
The Philadelphia Phillies are headed to their first World Series since 2009 after missing the postseason for 11 years. Fans are making up for lost time.
WATCH: The Phillies Are World Series Bound! Fans in a Frenzy
Under a blue, gray sky, with a chilly autumn wind kicking up, the Phillies finalized their trip to their eighth World Series in franchise history with a heart-stopping 4-3 win over the San Diego Padres in Game 5 of the NLCS. And of course, the city of Philadelphia is in a frenzy. Check out the best fan reactions below:
Phillies fans heard erupting in cheers blocks away from the stadium in South Philly
The world now knows just how loud it gets at Citizens Bank Park thanks to a South Philadelphia man's video that's going viral.
Philadelphia Phillies National League championship shirts, hats: Where to buy gear for the 2022 World Series
The Philadelphia Phillies are heading to the World Series for the first time since 2009. They knocked off the Padres in five games in the National League Championship Series, capped by Bryce Harper’s go-ahead run in the eighth inning of Game 5, to advance to the Fall Classic. Phillies...
"Four more baby": Phillies fans ready for World Series after winning NLCS
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Phillies fans who were lucky enough to get tickets to the game ran out of Citizens Bank Park to celebrate the team's dramatic come-from-behind victory. The Phillies are now in the World Series after beating the Padres, 4-3, in Game 5 of the NLCS on Sunday. From the Ballpark to City Hall to Frankford and Cottman where thousands took over the intersection, the celebration took over the city.These nights are the moments our city will never forget. And fans say being able to celebrate this win in South Philly is everything. "We need this so bad," a fan...
MLB Championship Series top plays: Padres-Phillies, Astros-Yankees
The MLB playoffs continue Sunday with Game 5 of the NLCS between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on FS1, followed by Game 4 of the ALCS between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees (7:07 p.m. ET). Here are the top plays from Sunday's action. Padres...
Jersey Proud: High school teacher cheers on the Phillies from the left field line -- as the ball girl
Kelly Fleck, 23, of Ocean Gate, does a great job of not only taking care of foul balls but also interacting with fans.
King of Prussia-based bat company supplies the lumber for Bryce Harper
Philadelphia Phillies fans have gotten used to seeing two-time National League MVP Bryce Harper hit lots of big home runs. But did you know the bats that Harper has used to hit those home runs were made in Montgomery County?
WATCH: Rob Thomson gets a champagne bath in Phillies clubhouse
The Phillies had plenty of reason to celebrate their interim skipper, who led them to a 65-46 record after Joe Girardi was dismissed and piloted them to the postseason for the first time in 11 years.
Video: Phillies fans climbing poles outside City Hall after NLCS win
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Well, so much for greasing the poles. Phillies fans wasted no time celebrating the team's National League Championship Series victory over the San Diego Padres in Center City on Sunday night. Fans were seen climbing street poles outside City Hall and enjoying adult beverages with their friends. This hasn't happened in the city since the Eagles won the Super Bowl in 2018, so enjoy it. It's a once in a lifetime moment.
‘Pure chaos’: Phillies teammates react to Bryce Harper’s game-winning HR to reach World Series
Much has been said about the Philadelphia Phillies’ 13-year, $330 million commitment to Bryce Harper, especially after he appeared to be on a downward trajectory following a torrid NL MVP-winning 2015 season. Some were optimistic that the then-26 year old will age well and live up to the contract, while some were worried that Harper’s best days may have already been behind him.
Bryce Harper continues to lay waste to playoffs as Phillies reach World Series
Bryce Harper slugged his fifth homer of the postseason, a two-run blast in the eighth inning that turned Citizens Bank Park into a madhouse, and the $330m slugger powered the Philadelphia Phillies past the San Diego Padres 4-3 on Sunday and into the World Series for the first the time since 2009.
Philadelphia Phillies Headed To World Series After San Diego Padres Win
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper broke up the Phillies postseason party on the mound and directed his team to where the true revelry was about to begin for the National League champs. “C’mon, let’s go inside! Let’s go!” he ordered. With that, Harper in his...
