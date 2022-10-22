ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pa.'s ex-attorney general wants DUI case dismissed

SCRANTON, Pa. - The attorney for Pennsylvania’s former top law enforcement officer is arguing that a drunken-driving case against her should be dismissed due to lack of evidence. The (Scranton) Times-Tribune reports that the defense wants prosecutors barred from presenting results of a field sobriety test of former attorney...
Avian influenza confirmed in New Jersey backyard flock

N.J. -- It has been confirmed that a new Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) case was found in an Ocean County backyard flock (non-poultry). The disease response is being coordinated between state and federal partners. HPAI is highly contagious and often fatal in domestic poultry species. According to the U.S....
Crash, fire temporarily closed PA Turnpike

MILFORD TWP., Pa. -- A car went up in flames following a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. The wreck and fire happened Saturday afternoon on I-476 North in Milford Township. It's a few miles from the Quakertown exit in upper Bucks County. One vehicle was destroyed by flames and another...
Tractor-trailer, SUV crash in Douglass Township

DOUGLASS TWP., Pa. - One person was injured in a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Berks County. It happened Friday in the 1100 block of Reading Avenue in Douglass Township. Police say an SUV and tractor-trailer collided, and both ended up off the road. A woman who was hurt in...
