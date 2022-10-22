Read full article on original website
Longtime leader of $13.2B debt-ridded Pennsylvania Turnpike cruises in his renomination
(The Center Square) – A quick meeting of the Senate Transportation Committee again approved the nomination of Pasquale Deon to be Pennsylvania Turnpike commissioner on Monday. The action took about five minutes and included praise from both Republican and Democrat representation on the committee. No lawmakers mentioned a recent...
Lehigh Valley planners to review 508 total apartments, houses, townhomes in Allen Township
ALLEN TWP., Pa. -- The Lehigh Valley Planning Commission will review a proposal for a total of 508 housing units in Allen Township at two meetings this week. The third and fourth phases of Willowbrook Farm at Bullshead and Willow Brook roads include plans for 256 apartments, 27 single-family homes and 225 townhouses.
Pa.'s ex-attorney general wants DUI case dismissed
SCRANTON, Pa. - The attorney for Pennsylvania’s former top law enforcement officer is arguing that a drunken-driving case against her should be dismissed due to lack of evidence. The (Scranton) Times-Tribune reports that the defense wants prosecutors barred from presenting results of a field sobriety test of former attorney...
Concannon Miller, local accounting firm, to become part of CLA in bid for growth
Concannon Miller, a Lehigh Valley accounting firm for 60 years, will soon go by a new name. The local company will become part of CLA, also known as CliftonLarsonAllen LLP, the eighth-largest accounting firm in the U.S. The deal is effective as of Nov. 1. Minneapolis-based CLA did not disclose...
Avian influenza confirmed in New Jersey backyard flock
N.J. -- It has been confirmed that a new Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) case was found in an Ocean County backyard flock (non-poultry). The disease response is being coordinated between state and federal partners. HPAI is highly contagious and often fatal in domestic poultry species. According to the U.S....
Crash, fire temporarily closed PA Turnpike
MILFORD TWP., Pa. -- A car went up in flames following a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. The wreck and fire happened Saturday afternoon on I-476 North in Milford Township. It's a few miles from the Quakertown exit in upper Bucks County. One vehicle was destroyed by flames and another...
Catch 22 Diner, Lopatcong restaurant that suffered fire before opening, is back and serving customers
LOPATCONG TWP., N.J. - Tony Arzuaga's Catch 22 Diner in Lopatcong Township is serving customers, little more than a month after a fire at the new business. "God is good," Arzuaga said, after serving customers on Monday. "Today was a little hectic, but I think we did awesome." Arzuaga said...
Tractor-trailer, SUV crash in Douglass Township
DOUGLASS TWP., Pa. - One person was injured in a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Berks County. It happened Friday in the 1100 block of Reading Avenue in Douglass Township. Police say an SUV and tractor-trailer collided, and both ended up off the road. A woman who was hurt in...
