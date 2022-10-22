ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull, CT

mycitizensnews.com

Proposed changes to ordinance sent to Beacon Falls town attorney

BEACON FALLS — The Board of Selectmen at its special meeting Oct. 6 unanimously approved sending proposed amendments to the Water Pollution Control Authority ordinance for the town attorney for review. One possible amendment deals with a building undergoing a change of use, the WPCA must be notified. “It...
BEACON FALLS, CT
recordpatriot.com

West Haven officials clash on why sites aren't maintained

WEST HAVEN — The chairman of the committee tasked with overseeing the city's expenditure of $29 million in federal pandemic recovery funding made a proposition to the City Council: some of that funding could be used to support city public works employees to complete special projects to address flooding.
WEST HAVEN, CT
sheltonherald.com

Home-schooling group nears approval for Shelton location

SHELTON — Dozens of area children that are presently being home schooled may soon have a permanent facility to call home, at least during school hours. The Planning and Zoning Commission, at its meeting Wednesday, asked for drafting of a favorable resolution for creation of a Planned Development District at 60 Todd Road. The commission plans to vote on the resolution next week.
SHELTON, CT
ctexaminer.com

Horn Calls For Broadband Access, Rural Health Care, Mental Health for Law Enforcement in Third Run for 64th District

Seeking her third term representing the 64th state House district, state Rep. Maria Horn, D-Salisbury, a former federal prosecutor, will face Republican candidate Chris DuPont on Nov. 8. The 64th District includes the towns of Canaan, Cornwall, Kent, Norfolk, North Canaan, Sharon and Salisbury, and parts of Goshen and Torrington.
TORRINGTON, CT
onlyinbridgeport.com

For This Ganim An Election To Cement History

Another election and another cycle for Probate Judge Paul Ganim…without an opponent. His older brother Joe has history on his side as the youngest serving Bridgeport mayor as well as climaxing an unlikely return to the mayoralty in 2015 after a fall from grace in 2003, but Paul’s fait accompli is now on the horizon with 24 consecutive years of service and another four more in the bank when he’s elected again in November, eclipsing Socialist Mayor Jasper McLevy’s 24-year consecutive run from 1933-57.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
i95 ROCK

The Top 10 Drunkest Towns in Connecticut

Menshealth.com recently did a deep dive to discover the 100 cities across the United States that were the booziest. They contacted the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, the University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
CONNECTICUT STATE
sheltonherald.com

Families rally against possible closure of Fairfield's Dwight Elementary

FAIRFIELD — Chants of "Save our schools" and "Save Dwight" echoed through downtown Fairfield on Saturday, as more than 60 people rallied to prevent closure of Dwight Elementary School. Organizers of the rally on the Sherman Green on Saturday afternoon said they wanted to raise community awareness of the...
FAIRFIELD, CT
ctexaminer.com

Rachel Khanna is the Sensible Moderate Candidate

As a voter in the 149th district, I like to research all the candidates running for election before casting my vote. During my research, something caught my attention. Rachel Khanna, the Democratic Candidate running for State Representative, has also been endorsed by the Independent Party. In the 2020 election, the Independent Party endorsed her opponent, Kimberly Fiorello.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Haunted hayride attraction apologizes after insensitive prop

SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - A haunted hayride and trail attraction in Shelton apologized following complaints over what was considered an insensitive prop in light of the recent deaths of two Bristol officers. Legends of Fear, a farm in Shelton that transforms into a haunted hayride and trail attraction during the...
SHELTON, CT
WTNH

Plans underway to re-develop legendary Hartford diner

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Plans are in the works to redevelop the legendary Comet Diner in Hartford. It’s a longtime go-to destination in the city for food, social gatherings and nightlife. “I eat out regularly, but I got to other neighborhoods,” said Jackie McKinney, Chairperson of the Asylum Hill Neighborhood Association. Asylum Hill resident, Jackie […]
HARTFORD, CT
ctexaminer.com

Vote for Stephanie Thomas for Secretary of the State

Once again, it’s election season. Since the 2020 election and the January 6th insurrection, you have probably heard Democrats say that in 2022, democracy is on the ballot. This might seem over the top, but, in fact, it is not. According to the Brennan Center, in 2021, “at least...
NORWALK, CT
06880danwoog.com

Lockdown At Staples; “Shelter In Place” At Bedford

Westport superintendent of schools Thomas Scarice says:. “This morning, a call was made to the Westport Police Department that warranted a lockdown at Staples High School. “As a precaution, Bedford Middle School was placed in a ‘shelter in place.; The WPD is on scene at this moment investigating and the building is secure.
WESTPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

Seymour News: Large Brush Fire

DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
SEYMOUR, CT
luxury-houses.net

Magnificent Modern Masterpiece Featuring Exceptional Design of Steel, Cement and Glass in Ridgefield, CT Listed at $8.5M

The Estate in Ridgefield is a luxurious home and an absolutely stunning collection of rare and imported materials, architectural details now available for sale. This home located at 191 Ridgebury Rd, Ridgefield, Connecticut; offering 03 bedrooms and 05 bathrooms with 10,561 square feet of living spaces. Call Peggy Marconi (Phone: 203 470-3180), Karla Murtaugh (Phone: 203 446-3203) – Compass Connecticut, LLC for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Ridgefield.
RIDGEFIELD, CT

