FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This leading lady stunned Hollywood when she left to become a Catholic nunAnita DurairajBethlehem, CT
Four-foot-tall 'creature' reported crossing Connecticut drivewayRoger MarshOxford, CT
New Haven program gives up to $25,000 to homebuyers for down payment and closing costsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
Education Again Puts Meriden in the SpotlightConnecticut by the NumbersMeriden, CT
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
mycitizensnews.com
Proposed changes to ordinance sent to Beacon Falls town attorney
BEACON FALLS — The Board of Selectmen at its special meeting Oct. 6 unanimously approved sending proposed amendments to the Water Pollution Control Authority ordinance for the town attorney for review. One possible amendment deals with a building undergoing a change of use, the WPCA must be notified. “It...
recordpatriot.com
West Haven officials clash on why sites aren't maintained
WEST HAVEN — The chairman of the committee tasked with overseeing the city's expenditure of $29 million in federal pandemic recovery funding made a proposition to the City Council: some of that funding could be used to support city public works employees to complete special projects to address flooding.
sheltonherald.com
Home-schooling group nears approval for Shelton location
SHELTON — Dozens of area children that are presently being home schooled may soon have a permanent facility to call home, at least during school hours. The Planning and Zoning Commission, at its meeting Wednesday, asked for drafting of a favorable resolution for creation of a Planned Development District at 60 Todd Road. The commission plans to vote on the resolution next week.
ctexaminer.com
Horn Calls For Broadband Access, Rural Health Care, Mental Health for Law Enforcement in Third Run for 64th District
Seeking her third term representing the 64th state House district, state Rep. Maria Horn, D-Salisbury, a former federal prosecutor, will face Republican candidate Chris DuPont on Nov. 8. The 64th District includes the towns of Canaan, Cornwall, Kent, Norfolk, North Canaan, Sharon and Salisbury, and parts of Goshen and Torrington.
onlyinbridgeport.com
For This Ganim An Election To Cement History
Another election and another cycle for Probate Judge Paul Ganim…without an opponent. His older brother Joe has history on his side as the youngest serving Bridgeport mayor as well as climaxing an unlikely return to the mayoralty in 2015 after a fall from grace in 2003, but Paul’s fait accompli is now on the horizon with 24 consecutive years of service and another four more in the bank when he’s elected again in November, eclipsing Socialist Mayor Jasper McLevy’s 24-year consecutive run from 1933-57.
Historic preservation groups push to keep Connecticut history alive at old burying grounds
HARTFORD, Conn. — Historical groups are digging deep to uncover parts of Connecticut history they worry could be lost forever: Old burying grounds in cities and towns that are home to the grave sites of prominent local figures. The Connecticut Gravestone Network is pushing for better upkeep and maintenance...
ctexaminer.com
City Debates Replacing Aging Turf Fields, Hears Testimony on Health and Environmental Harms
Scientists with NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration have reported that the summer of 2022 was among the hottest recorded on Earth. It’s part of a pattern – the Earth’s 10 hottest summers all occurred in the last dozen years. In July and August of...
The Top 10 Drunkest Towns in Connecticut
Menshealth.com recently did a deep dive to discover the 100 cities across the United States that were the booziest. They contacted the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, the University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
sheltonherald.com
Families rally against possible closure of Fairfield's Dwight Elementary
FAIRFIELD — Chants of "Save our schools" and "Save Dwight" echoed through downtown Fairfield on Saturday, as more than 60 people rallied to prevent closure of Dwight Elementary School. Organizers of the rally on the Sherman Green on Saturday afternoon said they wanted to raise community awareness of the...
New Canaan residents say they're unhappy with construction project that's pushing back treeline
New Canaan residents say they're losing sleep over the ongoing construction project on the Merritt Parkway, and they're concerned with the number of trees that are being chopped down.
ctexaminer.com
Rachel Khanna is the Sensible Moderate Candidate
As a voter in the 149th district, I like to research all the candidates running for election before casting my vote. During my research, something caught my attention. Rachel Khanna, the Democratic Candidate running for State Representative, has also been endorsed by the Independent Party. In the 2020 election, the Independent Party endorsed her opponent, Kimberly Fiorello.
Eyewitness News
Haunted hayride attraction apologizes after insensitive prop
SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - A haunted hayride and trail attraction in Shelton apologized following complaints over what was considered an insensitive prop in light of the recent deaths of two Bristol officers. Legends of Fear, a farm in Shelton that transforms into a haunted hayride and trail attraction during the...
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: 5th District candidates asked where they stand on national ban of AR-15 guns
(WTNH) – This week, two decorated members of the Bristol Police Department, Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, were laid to rest. They were memorialized by tens of thousands during their funeral at Rentschler Field. They were slain in an ambush by a man who fired more than...
Snag with State Pier project could cost Connecticut another $7 million
The State Pier project in New London has run into more issues clearing underwater obstructions that could delay its transformation into a hub for the offshore wind industry.
Plans underway to re-develop legendary Hartford diner
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Plans are in the works to redevelop the legendary Comet Diner in Hartford. It’s a longtime go-to destination in the city for food, social gatherings and nightlife. “I eat out regularly, but I got to other neighborhoods,” said Jackie McKinney, Chairperson of the Asylum Hill Neighborhood Association. Asylum Hill resident, Jackie […]
ctexaminer.com
Vote for Stephanie Thomas for Secretary of the State
Once again, it’s election season. Since the 2020 election and the January 6th insurrection, you have probably heard Democrats say that in 2022, democracy is on the ballot. This might seem over the top, but, in fact, it is not. According to the Brennan Center, in 2021, “at least...
06880danwoog.com
Lockdown At Staples; “Shelter In Place” At Bedford
Westport superintendent of schools Thomas Scarice says:. “This morning, a call was made to the Westport Police Department that warranted a lockdown at Staples High School. “As a precaution, Bedford Middle School was placed in a ‘shelter in place.; The WPD is on scene at this moment investigating and the building is secure.
DoingItLocal
Seymour News: Large Brush Fire
DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
luxury-houses.net
Magnificent Modern Masterpiece Featuring Exceptional Design of Steel, Cement and Glass in Ridgefield, CT Listed at $8.5M
The Estate in Ridgefield is a luxurious home and an absolutely stunning collection of rare and imported materials, architectural details now available for sale. This home located at 191 Ridgebury Rd, Ridgefield, Connecticut; offering 03 bedrooms and 05 bathrooms with 10,561 square feet of living spaces. Call Peggy Marconi (Phone: 203 470-3180), Karla Murtaugh (Phone: 203 446-3203) – Compass Connecticut, LLC for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Ridgefield.
New Britain Herald
"We're a big city but a small town": fundraiser for police families sees huge turnout Sunday
BRISTOL – The colors were black and blue and the foot traffic was constant in and out of the Dunphy’s plaza Sunday afternoon. The ice cream store and its neighbor the UnDone Salon hosted a fundraiser for the Bristol Police Heroes Fund to benefit the Hamzy and DeMonte families.
