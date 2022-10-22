ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii County, HI

Comments / 3

Related
Honolulu Civil Beat

Hawaii County Leads The Way On EV Charging Policy

As the EV revolution (rEVolution) ramps up in Hawaii and around the world, a common problem facing EV drivers is broken chargers, or simply not enough chargers. Hawaii has had a law for many years that requires all commercial parking lot owners with 100 stalls or more to install at least one EV charger and dedicated parking stall. We do, however, see a lot of chargers around the state not kept in working order.
KHON2

Officials preparing in case of Mauna Loa eruption

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials are holding informational meetings on Big Island as activity increases on Mauna Loa. In Ocean View, residents packed the community center to hear the updates on the potential impacts. “We’ve been to these talks before when Mauna Loa has acted up and we just want to see if anything has changed,” […]
OCEAN VIEW, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

New Maui law caps rent for subsidized units to one-third of a tenant's income

County-subsidized housing on Maui will soon follow new pricing guidelines. It's the county’s attempt to define affordable housing. Bill 107 caps the monthly rent for those living in Maui county-subsidized units to a third of a tenant's income. Maui Councilmember Gabe Johnson says this formula will drastically reduce rents...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Next Mauna Loa Unrest Meeting Set For Pahala

PAHALA, Hawaiʻi - USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory will participate in the Pāhala meeting, organized by the Hawai'i County Civil Defense Agency, following a packed meeting in Ocean View. (BIVN) – Another public meeting will be held in Kaʻū to “provide background information on Mauna Loa, give an update...
PAHALA, HI
mauinow.com

List: Maui lane closures, Oct. 22-28

The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting. — High Street/Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) — Wailuku to Waikapū: Shoulder closure...
WAILUKU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Judge orders preschool to shut down amid contentious dispute with state

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kalamapii Play School is a bustling and bright new preschool near downtown Hilo. Some 44 pre-K students are enrolled and more are on a waiting list. “It’s such a vibrant area,” said Kim Pierce, Kalamapii Play School executive director. “I cannot wait for the field trips to start for our kids.”
HILO, HI
mauinow.com

USS Daniel Inouye to anchor in Lahaina, Maui, Oct. 28-30

The USS Daniel Inouye, named after the late US Senator Daniel K. Inouye, will port in Lahaina, Maui from Oct. 28-30, 2022. On Saturday, Oct. 29, as a way to give back to the community, crew members of the USS Daniel Inouye will be volunteering for a day of service at the 49th Annual Maui County Senior Fair.
LAHAINA, HI
mauinow.com

Maui Senior Fair set for Oct. 29 at War memorial Gym

Health screenings, including for vision and blood pressure; entertainment headlined by George Kahumoku Jr.; and Maui Fair-like fare of cascaron, pasteles and Portuguese soup will be found at the 49th Annual Maui County Senior Fair on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the War Memorial Gym. There also will be nearly 30...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hilo man indicted in Puna shooting

A Big Island man has been indicted on several charges stemming from an Oct. 14 incident in Puna. The Hawai‘i County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney announced Friday that 45 year-old Jarret Kaneshiro was charged with second-degree attempted murder, ownership or possession of firearms prohibited, carrying or use of firearm in the commission of a separate felony, carrying or possessing a loaded firearm on a highway, place to keep pistol or revolver and first-degree criminal trespass.
HILO, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy