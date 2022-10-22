Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
Ahead of general election, Office of Elections tests accuracy of vote counting
The volunteers have been working on the garden for years. Emergency crews hold derailment drill as HART prepares to welcome its first passengers. Oahu emergency crews staged the first ever derailment drill for the future mass transit system. ‘A human error’: Hawaii County voters get erroneous text notification about their...
Maui County Voters Asked To Boost Transparency Between The Police Chief And Commission
The Maui Police Commission is charged with investigating the public’s complaints about the police department and then reports whatever it finds to the police chief, who has the authority to decide what happens after that. But currently, if the chief disagrees with the commission — a nine-member body of...
A Glitch In Hawaii’s New Ballot-Tracking System Catches Big Island Voters By Surprise
More than 2,000 voters on the Big Island were surprised to find a message from the county elections office Thursday informing them that their general election ballot had been received and was being counted. Problem was, none of them had received a ballot in the mail let alone voted and...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii County voters get erroneous text notification about their ballots
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mail ballots started going out this week to more than 111,000 registered voters in Hawaii County. On Thursday, about 6% of those voters who signed up for alerts on their ballot status got a surprise on their phones and inboxes. “That was 2,379 of our voters that...
Hawaii County Leads The Way On EV Charging Policy
As the EV revolution (rEVolution) ramps up in Hawaii and around the world, a common problem facing EV drivers is broken chargers, or simply not enough chargers. Hawaii has had a law for many years that requires all commercial parking lot owners with 100 stalls or more to install at least one EV charger and dedicated parking stall. We do, however, see a lot of chargers around the state not kept in working order.
mauinow.com
Ask the Candidates: Maui mayoral candidates on overtourism, cost of living, affordable housing, public safety and water
The race for Maui’s top executive job comes down to incumbent Michael Victorino, and challenger Richard Bissen. The two garnered the most votes in the Primary Election and now face off in the General Election, with the top vote getter to lead the County of Maui for the next four years as mayor.
The Tourism Industry Is Trying To Unseat Maui Council Members Who Want To Limit Hotels
Earlier this year, the Maui County Council enacted one of the most controversial measures in recent history: A moratorium on building new hotel rooms and visitor lodgings that would last for the next two years, or until the government set a cap on the number of such places — whichever came first.
Officials preparing in case of Mauna Loa eruption
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials are holding informational meetings on Big Island as activity increases on Mauna Loa. In Ocean View, residents packed the community center to hear the updates on the potential impacts. “We’ve been to these talks before when Mauna Loa has acted up and we just want to see if anything has changed,” […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
'Let this be a lesson': Residents urge visitors to heed caution after a double drowning off Maui
‘A human error’: Hawaii County voters get erroneous text notification about their ballots. A text told them the elections office got their completed ballot — even though many hadn't even received their ballots in the mail yet. Rise in street crime stokes popularity of non-lethal pellet guns in...
Hawaii Politics: Q&A with Richard Bissen
Victorino and Bissen were asked 10 questions — a mix of serious and less serious ones — that both reflect their stance on issues as well as their personalities.
hawaiinewsnow.com
After failed deal, state goes back to drawing board on housing project’s makeover
‘A human error’: Hawaii County voters get erroneous text notification about their ballots. A text told them the elections office got their completed ballot — even though many hadn't even received their ballots in the mail yet. Rise in street crime stokes popularity of non-lethal pellet guns in...
hawaiipublicradio.org
New Maui law caps rent for subsidized units to one-third of a tenant's income
County-subsidized housing on Maui will soon follow new pricing guidelines. It's the county’s attempt to define affordable housing. Bill 107 caps the monthly rent for those living in Maui county-subsidized units to a third of a tenant's income. Maui Councilmember Gabe Johnson says this formula will drastically reduce rents...
bigislandvideonews.com
Next Mauna Loa Unrest Meeting Set For Pahala
PAHALA, Hawaiʻi - USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory will participate in the Pāhala meeting, organized by the Hawai'i County Civil Defense Agency, following a packed meeting in Ocean View. (BIVN) – Another public meeting will be held in Kaʻū to “provide background information on Mauna Loa, give an update...
mauinow.com
List: Maui lane closures, Oct. 22-28
The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting. — High Street/Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) — Wailuku to Waikapū: Shoulder closure...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Judge orders preschool to shut down amid contentious dispute with state
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kalamapii Play School is a bustling and bright new preschool near downtown Hilo. Some 44 pre-K students are enrolled and more are on a waiting list. “It’s such a vibrant area,” said Kim Pierce, Kalamapii Play School executive director. “I cannot wait for the field trips to start for our kids.”
hawaiinewsnow.com
Rise in street crime stokes popularity of non-lethal pellet guns in Hawaii
‘A human error’: Hawaii County voters get erroneous text notification about their ballots. A text told them the elections office got their completed ballot — even though many hadn't even received their ballots in the mail yet. After failed deal, state goes back to drawing board on housing...
mauinow.com
USS Daniel Inouye to anchor in Lahaina, Maui, Oct. 28-30
The USS Daniel Inouye, named after the late US Senator Daniel K. Inouye, will port in Lahaina, Maui from Oct. 28-30, 2022. On Saturday, Oct. 29, as a way to give back to the community, crew members of the USS Daniel Inouye will be volunteering for a day of service at the 49th Annual Maui County Senior Fair.
mauinow.com
Maui Senior Fair set for Oct. 29 at War memorial Gym
Health screenings, including for vision and blood pressure; entertainment headlined by George Kahumoku Jr.; and Maui Fair-like fare of cascaron, pasteles and Portuguese soup will be found at the 49th Annual Maui County Senior Fair on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the War Memorial Gym. There also will be nearly 30...
mauinow.com
13 Public Safety recruits graduate from basic training as adult correctional officers
The Department of Public Safety welcomed a new class of adult correctional officers at a graduation ceremony held at the Neal Blaisdell Center in Honolulu. A total of 13 recruits graduated from Basic Corrections Recruit Class training and will begin their careers as correctional officers in facilities across the state.
bigislandnow.com
Hilo man indicted in Puna shooting
A Big Island man has been indicted on several charges stemming from an Oct. 14 incident in Puna. The Hawai‘i County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney announced Friday that 45 year-old Jarret Kaneshiro was charged with second-degree attempted murder, ownership or possession of firearms prohibited, carrying or use of firearm in the commission of a separate felony, carrying or possessing a loaded firearm on a highway, place to keep pistol or revolver and first-degree criminal trespass.
Comments / 3