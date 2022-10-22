We live in an age where there are cameras everywhere — from grocery stores to apartment complexes, restaurants, and even cars. While most cars do not come with cameras as a standard feature, many drivers elect to purchase dashcams, which can come in handy if the vehicle is ever in an accident. However, there is a newer car that comes with not one, but many cameras all around the vehicle, recording things that happen both inside and outside the car. That would be the popular Tesla, which has made cameras the standard on all models.

23 HOURS AGO