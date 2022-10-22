Read full article on original website
WDW News Today
More Steel Added to CommuniCore Hall Structure at EPCOT
CommuniCore Hall, named for a defunct EPCOT pavilion, is quickly taking shape in the center of the park a year ahead of its planned opening. CommuniCore Hall and CommuniCore Plaza replace the original festival center planned for World Celebration. They will serve as a multi-functional space that will be used during the park’s various festivals and be home to a Mickey & Friends meet and greet, a demo kitchen, a mixology bar, a gallery space, and more.
WDW News Today
‘Harmonious’ Barge Catches Fire, White Guest Claims Other White Guest Struck Them with an ECV Because of Racism, Showtimes Released for ‘Fantasmic!’ Return, & More: Daily Recap (10/21/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Friday, October 21, 2022.
disneytips.com
Video Shows Firework Launch Platform on Fire After EPCOT Harmonious
Walt Disney World‘s EPCOT is full of amazing things to see and do, such as the classic attraction Spaceship Earth, the brand new attraction Cosmic Rewind, or the largest nighttime spectacular created for EPCOT, Harmonious. Harmonious is a stunning example of that one-of-a-kind Walt Disney Imagineering and magic that...
WDW News Today
Popcorn Stand Removed From Tomorrowland in Magic Kingdom
The popcorn stand has been removed from Tomorrowland in the Magic Kingdom. The stand used to be next to this planter, in front of Space Mountain. The stand was likely removed because Cool Ship reopened selling popcorn. For more information on booking your next trip with our official travel agent...
Disney World will close Florida parks for 2 days and ask hotel guests to shelter in place as Hurricane Ian approaches
Walt Disney World is closing all Florida parks on September 28 and 29 as Hurricane Ian passes through the state. Disney is also asking all hotel guests to shelter in place as the Category 4 hurricane approaches Florida. In a statement posted to a company website, Disney said: "For the...
disneydining.com
BREAKING: Character Meet and Greets at Disney World To End This Weekend, per Report
Several character meet and greets at Disney World are reportedly ending on Sunday, October 23. Fans of the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida visit the parks for a myriad of magical reasons, and each of them has favorite rides, attractions, and experiences they enjoy when they’re in the parks. Those favorites are some of the reasons Guests keep coming back to visit again and again.
disneydining.com
Fans Complain Iconic Park Attraction Doesn’t Smell the Same
When a theme park fan stops and thinks about their favorite attraction, there is typically a smell that is associated with the experience. At Walt Disney World Resort’s Magic Kingdom Park, Guests typically note the smell of Haunted Mansion or “it’s a small world.” At EPCOT, Spaceship Earth’s Rome burning or Soarin’s island flyover comes to mind.
WDW News Today
Florida Man Spits on 13-Year-Old Girl While In Line for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
A 13-year-old Orlando girl reported being spit on inside the Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance queue in the latest dust-up between guests at Walt Disney World. The situation unfolded July 31 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, according to an Orange County Sheriff’s report released this month. Alanna, 13,...
disneyfoodblog.com
PHOTOS: See Inside Disney World After Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian came through Florida this week and caused extensive damage. The storm made its way across the state, initially hitting as a Category 4 hurricane, then went back out into the Atlantic Ocean and is now heading for South Carolina. We’ve seen flooding and damage in areas like Orlando due to the storm, and Disney World was closed for the past 2 days. The parks are now back open, and we’re here to check out what’s going on.
disneydining.com
Caught On Camera: Woman Allegedly Keys Tesla In EPCOT Parking Lot
We live in an age where there are cameras everywhere — from grocery stores to apartment complexes, restaurants, and even cars. While most cars do not come with cameras as a standard feature, many drivers elect to purchase dashcams, which can come in handy if the vehicle is ever in an accident. However, there is a newer car that comes with not one, but many cameras all around the vehicle, recording things that happen both inside and outside the car. That would be the popular Tesla, which has made cameras the standard on all models.
WDW News Today
Fantasmic! Dining Packages to Return to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Reservations Opening Soon
With the return of Fantasmic! on November 3, Disney has also announced that dining packages with reserved seating will begin on November 30. Reservations for Fantasmic! dining packages will open on October 26. For more information on booking your next trip with our official travel agent sponsor, the Vacationeer, visit...
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: EPCOT & Disney’s Hollywood Studios 10/20/22 (Cool Wash Becomes Refreshment Station, CommuniCore Structures Take Shape, Creature Stall Keychains, & More)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Good morning from a chilly EPCOT! We’re making our way around the park before heading over to Disney’s Hollywood Studios. We have a big day ahead of us so let’s get started!. We started...
WDW News Today
NEW ’Merry Grinchmas’ Sweater Jersey at Universal’s Islands Of Adventure
The holidays are fast approaching, and we’re ready to celebrate. A new Grinchmas jersey was found at the Mulberry Street Store in Universal’s Islands of Adventure. The front has a small, smiling Grinch in the center of a wreath. The back reads “Merry Grinchmas,” with “merry” in red...
WDW News Today
New Haunted Mansion Loungefly Wallpaper Bag and ID Holder at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We recently found two ghoulish new items at Walt Disney World Resort, a new ID holder and a Haunted Mansion Loungefly bag inspired by the attraction’s signature wallpaper. Loungefly Haunted Mansion Wallpaper Bag – $70.
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Offering Discounted Hotel Rooms to Annual Passholders in Early 2023
Annual Passholders can now book a discounted room at select Walt Disney World resort hotels for early 2023. Annual Passholders can save between 10% and 25% on rooms for stays most nights from January 2, 2023, through April 30, 2023. From January 2 through February 28, discounts are available for most Sunday-Thursday nights, and most nights March 1 through April 30.
WDW News Today
New EPCOT 40 Ornaments Featuring Figment, Spaceship Earth and World Showcase Now Available
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The EPCOT 40 celebration continues with a new quartet of ornaments now available at Creations Shop!. First up are three new acrylic ornaments that show off some of EPCOT’s most defining features: the architecture of World Showcase,...
Disney restored Walt's Mickey Mouse One Gulfstream private plane that was left to rot in Florida's heat and humidity – take a closer look at the vintage plane
Walt Disney used the private plane to scout Disney World – then codenamed Project X. The company flagship was affectionately known as Walt's Plane and The Mouse. The fully outfitted galley included a hot cup for heating Walt's favorite chili. The Walt Disney Company has reverentially restored the mothballed...
WDW News Today
Disney Genie+ Reaches $30 Per Person at Disneyland Resort
Disney Genie+ has reached its highest price ever at Disneyland Resort, where it is available for $30 per person today. Earlier this month, Genie+ was raised from $20 to “start at $25” per person, per day as Disney switched the service to variable pricing. This means the price can change day-by-day based on expected crowds.
WDW News Today
Haunted Mansion Light-Up Chess Set Materializes at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Have you ever wanted to play a game of chess with the Ghost Host? Well, now you can with this Haunted Mansion Light-Up Chess Set. We found this eerily elegant chess set at Memento Mori in the Magic Kingdom, as well as at Mickey’s of Hollywood at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
disneyfoodblog.com
A Clue that Construction Could Begin SOON on the ‘Princess and the Frog’ Splash Mountain Retheme in Magic Kingdom
Right now, there are several new attractions planned for Disney World. We’ve got the TRON coaster, currently under construction in Tomorrowland, set to open in the spring. There’s Journey of Water — Inspired by Moana over at EPCOT, which will be a walkthrough attraction where guests can interact with water, and it’s set to open towards the end of 2023. And of course, we can’t forget about Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, the retheme of Splash Mountain, which will open at Magic Kingdom in 2024. If you’re waiting for that last one, then you’ll be glad to know that the project just hit a big milestone!
