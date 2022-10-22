ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

ClutchPoints

Lakers eyeing 10-year NBA veteran as frontcourt addition amid 0-2 start

The Los Angeles Lakers are off to an 0-2 start after back-to-back losses to the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers. That’s resulted in the front office already trying to sign more depth pieces to strengthen the rotation. Per Shams Charania, the Lakers met with free agent wing Moe Harkless, a former 15th overall pick by the Philadelphia 76ers who was just waived by the Houston Rockets in training camp:
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Anthony Davis may be the actual problem for the Lakers

Following the first two games where the Los Angeles Lakers have looked like they want Victor Wembanyama in New Orleans, many fans have pointed at Russell Westbrook as the issue; but it may actually be their injury-prone big man Anthony Davis causing all this strife. Now it’s easy to watch...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Zion Williamson injury update: Pelicans star exits game vs. Jazz, doesn't return after suffering hip contusion

The New Orleans Pelicans fell to the Utah Jazz 122-121 in overtime Sunday night, but the bigger worry going forward is the status of forward Zion Williamson, who didn't return to the game early in the fourth quarter after taking a hard fall on a dunk attempt. Williamson wasn't ruled out of the game after the fall, but Pelicans coach Willie Green told reporters following the loss that the All-Star forward was diagnosed with a posterior hip contusion.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FanSided

Detroit Pistons prepared to make historical draft pick

The G League will be conducting its own draft on October 22 and the Detroit Pistons are reportedly going to make what could be a historic pick for its affiliate, the Motor City Cruise. That would be the selection of Yeshiva University’s Ryan Turell. The NBA is known for...
DETROIT, MI
Akron Beacon Journal

Donovan Mitchell leads Cleveland Cavaliers to blowout win over Chicago Bulls

CHICAGO — Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points, and the Cavaliers pounded the Chicago Bulls 128-96 Saturday night in the Bulls’ home opener. Mitchell just missed a triple-double with nine rebounds and eight assists, after scoring 31 in his Cavs debut. A three-time All-Star whose arrival from the Utah Jazz in a blockbuster trade that sent expectations soaring, Mitchell also made four 3-pointers.
CHICAGO, IL
Portland Tribune

Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers rally for win at Lakers

A quick recap, three standout stats and a game grade from third game of 82 of the 2022-23 season.Is there any doubt Damian Lillard has returned to his All-Star form? The Trail Blazers star guard had another big game with 41 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer, and Portland rallied to beat the Los Angeles Lakers 106-104 Sunday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. With the game tied 104-104, Jerami Grant drove for the winning points with three seconds left. After a timeout, LeBron James missed a potential game-tying shot, a turnaround jumper, for the Lakers. The Blazers have started 0-3,...
PORTLAND, OR
The Commercial Appeal

Ja Morant's 49 points powers Memphis Grizzlies past Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets were firing away, and Friday's game looked like it would just be one of those nights for the Memphis Grizzlies. But once again, the Grizzlies called on their superstar, Ja Morant, to put on his superhero cape. Morant checked into the game in the fourth quarter with the Grizzlies leading by one point. In a matter of three minutes, Morant scored or assisted on nine consecutive points as the lead grew to double figures.
MEMPHIS, TN
KSAT 12

Lillard has 41 points Trail Blazers beat Suns 113-111 in OT

PORTLAND, Ore. – Damian Lillard scored 41 points and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Phoenix Suns 113-111 in overtime Friday night for their second straight victory to open the season. Anfernee Simons made a hook shot with 7.2 seconds left in overtime and finished with 16 points. Jusuf...
PORTLAND, OR
Yardbarker

Watch: Trail Blazers Rookie Steals The Ball From LeBron James

The Trail Blazers won the game by a score of 106-104, so they now advance to 3-0 on the new season, while the Lakers are 0-3. Sharpe finished the game with four points, four rebounds, one assist and one steal. He was the seventh overall pick in the 2022 NBA...
PORTLAND, OR
