Airline pilot reports 'rapidly descending' light over North CarolinaRoger MarshCharlotte, NC
PJ Walker gives the Panther's fans a taste of competent quarterback playEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022Kennardo G. JamesCharlotte, NC
Pink Delivery Robots In Uptown CharlotteJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Carolina Panthers loading up on draft picks for Sean Payton?Tina HowellCharlotte, NC
Lakers eyeing 10-year NBA veteran as frontcourt addition amid 0-2 start
The Los Angeles Lakers are off to an 0-2 start after back-to-back losses to the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers. That’s resulted in the front office already trying to sign more depth pieces to strengthen the rotation. Per Shams Charania, the Lakers met with free agent wing Moe Harkless, a former 15th overall pick by the Philadelphia 76ers who was just waived by the Houston Rockets in training camp:
Anthony Davis may be the actual problem for the Lakers
Following the first two games where the Los Angeles Lakers have looked like they want Victor Wembanyama in New Orleans, many fans have pointed at Russell Westbrook as the issue; but it may actually be their injury-prone big man Anthony Davis causing all this strife. Now it’s easy to watch...
Russell Westbrook's Former Teammate Says He Needs To Leave The Lakers: "He Needs A Refresh And A Restart..."
Anthony Morrow explains why Russell Westbrook needs to leave the Lakers.
Philadelphia 76ers and Joel Embiid have bigger problems on their hands than a 0-2 start
Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers could have a season-long problem on their hands after the revelation of an injury
The Blockbuster Trade That Could Save The Los Angeles Lakers This Season
The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that has struggled thus far this season, and they currently have an 0-2 record. Though the team's defense is looking better this year, the Los Angeles Lakers offense has struggled due to the team's lack of elite 3PT shooting. Point guard Russell Westbrook...
Gordon Hayward Seemingly Agrees To A Trade That Would Send Him To Lakers For Russell Westbrook
Gordon Hayward liked a tweet suggesting a trade where he joins the Lakers in exchange for Russell Westbrook.
Chicago Bulls: Is it time to move on from Patrick Williams?
The 2022 NBA season has barely begun but have we already seen enough of Patrick Williams in a Chicago Bulls uniform? This is not going to be a popular statement for Bulls fans but before you make your judgment, hear me out first. What does he bring to the team?
Zion Williamson injury update: Pelicans star exits game vs. Jazz, doesn't return after suffering hip contusion
The New Orleans Pelicans fell to the Utah Jazz 122-121 in overtime Sunday night, but the bigger worry going forward is the status of forward Zion Williamson, who didn't return to the game early in the fourth quarter after taking a hard fall on a dunk attempt. Williamson wasn't ruled out of the game after the fall, but Pelicans coach Willie Green told reporters following the loss that the All-Star forward was diagnosed with a posterior hip contusion.
Memphis Grizzlies struggle against Luka Doncic, lose to Dallas Mavericks
Ja Morant looked unstoppable for the Memphis Grizzlies against their first two opponents. On Saturday night, the Grizzlies saw what it was like to be on the other side of a dominant performance. A rested Dallas Mavericks team played with an extra step, led by Luka Doncic. The three-time all-star...
‘Story of the game’: Steve Kerr, Draymond Green sound off on what doomed Warriors vs. Nuggets
The Golden State Warriors fell to the Denver Nuggets 128-123 on Friday night at Chase Center, their arduous second-half comeback cut just short by the sound of the final buzzer. After the game, Steve Kerr expressed pride in his team’s second-half competitive fire. As their head coach saw it, what...
Donovan Mitchell breaks franchise record, leads Cavs past Wizards in OT
Donovan Mitchell scored 37 points to lift the host Cleveland Cavaliers to a 117-107 overtime victory over the Washington Wizards
Detroit Pistons prepared to make historical draft pick
The G League will be conducting its own draft on October 22 and the Detroit Pistons are reportedly going to make what could be a historic pick for its affiliate, the Motor City Cruise. That would be the selection of Yeshiva University’s Ryan Turell. The NBA is known for...
Watch: Jazz's Lauri Markkanen posterizes Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert with vicious dunk
The NBA season is young, but Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen has filed his nomination for dunk of the year. Midway through the first quarter of Friday's matchup between the Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves, Markkanen posterized one of the league's most feared defenders. Markkanen took a bounce pass from point...
Adam Silver Says The NBA Has Thought About Sending Teams To The G League As A Punishment For Tanking: "Even If You Took Two Teams Up From The G League, They Wouldn’t Be Equipped To Compete In The NBA.”
Adam Silver reveals the NBA's rejected anti-tanking plan.
Donovan Mitchell leads Cleveland Cavaliers to blowout win over Chicago Bulls
CHICAGO — Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points, and the Cavaliers pounded the Chicago Bulls 128-96 Saturday night in the Bulls’ home opener. Mitchell just missed a triple-double with nine rebounds and eight assists, after scoring 31 in his Cavs debut. A three-time All-Star whose arrival from the Utah Jazz in a blockbuster trade that sent expectations soaring, Mitchell also made four 3-pointers.
Charlotte Hornets Defeat Atlanta Hawks 126-109
Summary, stats, and highlights from the game between the Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets.
Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers rally for win at Lakers
A quick recap, three standout stats and a game grade from third game of 82 of the 2022-23 season.Is there any doubt Damian Lillard has returned to his All-Star form? The Trail Blazers star guard had another big game with 41 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer, and Portland rallied to beat the Los Angeles Lakers 106-104 Sunday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. With the game tied 104-104, Jerami Grant drove for the winning points with three seconds left. After a timeout, LeBron James missed a potential game-tying shot, a turnaround jumper, for the Lakers. The Blazers have started 0-3,...
Ja Morant's 49 points powers Memphis Grizzlies past Houston Rockets
The Houston Rockets were firing away, and Friday's game looked like it would just be one of those nights for the Memphis Grizzlies. But once again, the Grizzlies called on their superstar, Ja Morant, to put on his superhero cape. Morant checked into the game in the fourth quarter with the Grizzlies leading by one point. In a matter of three minutes, Morant scored or assisted on nine consecutive points as the lead grew to double figures.
Lillard has 41 points Trail Blazers beat Suns 113-111 in OT
PORTLAND, Ore. – Damian Lillard scored 41 points and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Phoenix Suns 113-111 in overtime Friday night for their second straight victory to open the season. Anfernee Simons made a hook shot with 7.2 seconds left in overtime and finished with 16 points. Jusuf...
Watch: Trail Blazers Rookie Steals The Ball From LeBron James
The Trail Blazers won the game by a score of 106-104, so they now advance to 3-0 on the new season, while the Lakers are 0-3. Sharpe finished the game with four points, four rebounds, one assist and one steal. He was the seventh overall pick in the 2022 NBA...
