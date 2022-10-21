Read full article on original website
Related
ohmymag.co.uk
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
dailycoin.com
Australia’s Financial Regulator Sues BPS Over “Misleading” Representations of its Qoin Token
ASIC has initiated legal proceedings against BPS Financial Pty Ltd for allegedly relaying misleading information about its Qoin token. ASIC’s Deputy Chair, Sarah Court, noted that the recent move served as a caution for other crypto asset providers. BPS responded to the allegations by denying that it gave misleading...
Comments / 0