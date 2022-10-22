ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

SFGate

Sacramento St. 31, Montana 24 OT

MONT_Knight 2 run (Ramos kick), 03:25. SAC_Martin 38 pass from Dunniway (Sentkowski kick), 04:02. MONT_Fontes 16 pass from Brown (Ramos kick), 01:27. SAC_Williams 45 pass from Dunniway (Sentkowski kick), 14:54. MONT_Ostmo 2 run (Ramos kick), 08:42. SAC_FG Sentkowski 27, 05:54. SAC_O'Hara 4 run (Sentkowski kick), 03:39. Overtime. SAC_O'Hara 7 run...
SACRAMENTO, CA
SFGate

San Diego State 23, Nevada 7

SDSU_McMorris 30 fumble return (Browning kick), 14:16. SDSU_FG Browning 30, 9:04. SDSU_FG Browning 27, 7:48. NEV_Curtis 20 pass from Illingworth (Killam kick), :48. SDSU_FG Browning 23, 9:01. SDSU_Mayden 32 run (Browning kick), 5:29. A_16,363. ___. SDSU NEV. First downs 16 14. Total Net Yards 317 227. Rushes-yards 39-161 21-35 Passing...
SAN DIEGO, CA
ESPN

Minnesota takes on San Antonio in conference showdown

San Antonio Spurs (2-1, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (2-1, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio visits Minnesota in Western Conference action Monday. Minnesota finished 32-20 in Western Conference action and 26-15 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Timberwolves averaged 18.3 points off...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
SFGate

San Jose St. postpones game following death of running back

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — San Jose State has postponed its football game this weekend after a freshman running back was killed Friday when he was hit by a school bus while riding a scooter near campus. Athletic director Jeff Konya said Saturday's game against New Mexico State will...
SAN JOSE, CA
Yardbarker

NBA Fan Suggests The Perfect Trade For The Lakers And Miami Heat: Russell Westbrook For Kyle Lowry

As far as blockbuster trades go, a fan took to social media in a deal involving the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat. And it involves two high-profile players. The Heat and the Lakers will swap Kyle Lowry and Russell Westbrook, and theoretically, it may go down as one of the massive trades of the season or next, given how their respective careers are heading.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

Holy Cross 24, Lafayette 21

LAF_Carasia 14 pass from Davis (Trestik kick), 11:29. HC_Haskins 14 blocked punt return (Ng kick), 01:17. LAF_Steward 31 pass from Davis (Henesey kick), 13:26. LAF_Smith 15 pass from Davis (Henesey kick), 13:32. HC_Shorter 16 pass from Sluka (Ng kick), 04:00. HC LAF. First downs 7 21. Rushes-yards 39-99 37-163 Passing...
LAFAYETTE, CA
NBA

New Orleans Pelicans vs Utah Jazz Postgame Quotes | 10/23/22

On the late sequence between the two teams in overtime:. “Good game, good back-and-forth battle. It just came down to a few possessions. We needed a stop, they needed a stop. I thought they just did a little bit more than us down the stretch. Proud of our guys, our fight, and our competitiveness. I told our guys in the locker room that we just need to maintain that for 48 minutes.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Associated Press

Edwards scores 30 as Timberwolves roll past Thunder 116-106

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves took a positive step in getting comfortable with new center Rudy Gobert. Anthony Edwards scored 30 points, and the Timberwolves beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 116-106 on Sunday night. Gobert had 15 points and 15 rebounds, while Karl-Anthony Towns — the team’s other 7-footer — added 15 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Minnesota is adjusting to the presence of Gobert, an All-Star center acquired in a trade with Utah this summer. “The first unit, it’s still a work in progress, but it’s better,” Minnesota coach Chris Finch said. “I thought it was really good tonight. It’s just kind of -- as we go through like, these different units and guys playing with Rudy, it’s all a learning curve for us right now.”
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
ESPN

Miami and Toronto meet in conference matchup

Toronto Raptors (1-2, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (1-2, 11th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Toronto plays Miami in Eastern Conference action Monday. Miami went 35-17 in Eastern Conference play and 29-12 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Heat averaged 104.2 points per game while...
The Commercial Appeal

Ja Morant's 49 points powers Memphis Grizzlies past Houston Rockets

The Houston Rockets were firing away, and Friday's game looked like it would just be one of those nights for the Memphis Grizzlies. But once again, the Grizzlies called on their superstar, Ja Morant, to put on his superhero cape. Morant checked into the game in the fourth quarter with the Grizzlies leading by one point. In a matter of three minutes, Morant scored or assisted on nine consecutive points as the lead grew to double figures.
MEMPHIS, TN
ESPN

Memphis and Brooklyn square off for non-conference matchup

Brooklyn Nets (1-1, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (2-1, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Memphis and Brooklyn face off in non-conference action. Memphis went 6-6 overall a season ago while going 30-11 at home. The Grizzlies shot 43.5% from the field and 36.5% from 3-point...
BROOKLYN, NY
numberfire.com

Dillon Brooks (thigh) questionable Saturday night for Memphis

Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Brooks missed the first two games of the season due to left thigh soreness. Now, he will carry a questionable tag into the team's contest versus Luka Doncic and Co. Keep an eye on his status over the next 6 hours. If Brooks plays, John Konchar could revert to a bench role.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

2 Miami Heat Players Suspended

On Saturday evening, the Miami Heat beat the Toronto Raptors by a score of 112-109 to win their first game of the season. The Heat improved to 1-2 on the season, while the Raptors fell to 1-2. A huge scuffle broke out during the third quarter between Caleb Martin and...
MIAMI, FL

