OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves took a positive step in getting comfortable with new center Rudy Gobert. Anthony Edwards scored 30 points, and the Timberwolves beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 116-106 on Sunday night. Gobert had 15 points and 15 rebounds, while Karl-Anthony Towns — the team’s other 7-footer — added 15 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Minnesota is adjusting to the presence of Gobert, an All-Star center acquired in a trade with Utah this summer. “The first unit, it’s still a work in progress, but it’s better,” Minnesota coach Chris Finch said. “I thought it was really good tonight. It’s just kind of -- as we go through like, these different units and guys playing with Rudy, it’s all a learning curve for us right now.”

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 18 HOURS AGO