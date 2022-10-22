Brach Eichler Injury Lawyers Offers Reliable And Devoted Injury Lawyers in Jersey City, NJ, To Deliver Top-Quality Results

Read full article on original website
The YMCA returns to the South Bronx with a grand opening at The HubWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Carjackers Drag Driver in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Manhattan apartments from $654 a month at new affordable housing developmentBeth TorresNew York City, NY
Jury Selection Officially Underway In Trump Criminal TrialTaxBuzzManhattan, NY
Woman Dead, Body Found in a bin, in a driveway to a home in Staten Island New YorkBLOCK WORK MEDIAStaten Island, NY
NJ man could face life in prison for $80,000 robberies
A New Jersey man who played a major role in two armed bank robberies that hauled in nearly $80,000 in total, has been convicted by a federal jury and now faces decades or even life in prison. U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced that the gunman, 52-year-old Jose Soto, of...
foodsafetynews.com
FDA sends warning letters to New Jersey and Connecticut companies over import violations
As part of its enforcement activities, the Food and Drug Administration sends warning letters to entities under its jurisdiction. Some letters are not posted for public view until weeks or months after they are sent. Business owners have 15 days to respond to FDA warning letters. Warning letters often are not issued until a company has been given months to years to correct problems.
Missing NJ man’s brother arrested by Paterson cop under scrutiny
PATERSON, NJ (PIX11) — The brother of a New Jersey man who disappeared eight months ago was arrested on domestic violence charges Sunday by the same officer who handcuffed the still-missing Felix de Jesus on Feb. 2, a Paterson law enforcement source confirmed. Giovanni de Jesus was arrested early Sunday after uniformed officers responded to […]
‘This isn’t brain surgery’: Ex-NYPD Commissioner Ray Kelly slams Eric Adams for NYC crime and says it is 'too dangerous to travel on the subway' with NINE deaths on subway system this year - and says mayor 'doesn't want to' fix the issues
Mayor Eric Adams was slammed by a former New York Police Department commissioner on Sunday for his soft approach to crime in the Big Apple. NYPD Ray Kelly, who served as commissioner from 1992 to 1994 and again from 2002 to 2013, appeared on WABC 770 AM radio show, dubbed Cats Roundtable, along with host John Catsmatidis on Sunday to discuss the ongoing crime wave in the city.
Popular restaurant chain to open new New Jersey location
Turning Point, the popular breakfast, lunch, and brunch chain of restaurants, is opening a new restaurant in North Jersey. The newest one will be in Paramus, in Bergen County. After starting as a single restaurant in Little Silver in 1998, Turning Point has grown to over 20 locations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware.
Newark officials crack down on owners of rundown buildings
NEWARK, N.J. -- Officials in Newark are taking steps to crack down on owners of rundown and abandoned buildings.The City Council passed new ordinances that will increase fees on abandoned, neglected or unsupervised properties.The city also voted to transfer 89 city-owned vacant or deteriorated properties to the Municipal Land Bank so they can be sold.
New Jersey man ruthlessly distributed massive amount of cocaine across Jersey Shore
A drug dealer who resides in the Cliffwood section of Aberdeen Township in Monmouth County has been convicted for distributing copious amounts of cocaine and crack cocaine across communities at the Jersey Shore. The drug trafficking 42-year-old Damion Helmes is responsible for caught the attention of local, state, and federal...
Carjacker Shot By Paterson Detective Was Armed With Blank Pistol: NJ Attorney General
A 33-year-old motorist shot and killed by Paterson police was armed with what police later found was a blank pistol as he tried to seize other vehicles after fleeing a crash on foot, authorities said. Hui Zhang, 33, of Pensacola, FL, was identified as the man who died in the...
Administrator, Managers Out At Bergen Courthouse, No Reasons Given
Mystery surrounds the departure of several administrators from the Superior Court in Bergen County. Trial Court Administrator Laura Simoldoni took a leave of absence in anticipation of retirement next year, multiple sources said. Civil Division Manager Kathleen Stylianou, Assistant Civil Division Manager Vincenza Bruno and a second assistant whose name...
WDBJ7.com
Snake found on flight from Florida to New Jersey
A snake was found Monday, October 17 on board a United Airlines passenger flight on the way from Tampa Bay, Florida, to Newark, New Jersey, officials said. The non-venomous snake was removed by airport staff after the flight landed. United told CBS News that after “being alerted” to the presence...
N.J. police chief credited with ‘transforming’ his department dies at 53
Maplewood Township announced the death of its police chief, Jimmy DeVaul, who was hospitalized last Friday for undisclosed reasons, according to township officials. He was 53. “We are heartbroken and in disbelief,” read a statement from Maplewood Mayor Dean Dafis. “This is a very big loss for us,” Dafis’s...
Gangsters, Killers Among 41 Fugitives Captured In Essex County Warrant Sweep: Prosecutor
Forty-one fugitives including 12 with gang affiliations were captured during a five-day sweep across Essex County, authorities announced Monday, Oct. 24. Four of the fugitives were wanted for homicide, while others were wanted on a range of felonies ranging from drug possession to aggravated assault, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said.
Lessons learned from 40 years in the priesthood | Faith Matters
The Sisters of Charity educated my mother, Grace, at St. Bridget’s, Jersey City, and impacted her life. Those same sisters expelled me from kindergarten at St. Joseph’s, Jersey City, and changed my life. After sitting out that year, I enrolled in Holy Rosary School, down the hill in...
Feds: 'Extensive' Video Shows Gunman Robbing Trio Of NJ Phamarcies For Drugs
Three different pharmacies in Elizabeth were robbed of medications by an Irvington man with the same MO, federal authorities charged. Charles Johnson, 28, was arrested after investigators reviewed "extensive" surveillance video following the holdups in June and July, U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Philip R. Sellinger said. Johnson took a...
Jersey City native wins Breakthrough award at Montclair Film Festival
Director and writer Elegance Bratton from Jersey City was presented with the Breakthrough Award for his film The Inspection at the Montclair Film Festival. The film is inspired by Bratton’s real-life experiences. Elegance Bratton, Winner of the Breakthrough Award at the 2022 Montclair Film Festival for his film, The...
N.J. man charged with murder in September shooting
A Hillside man has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of a Newark man that occurred in September, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said. Kyree Jones, 20, of Hillside, was arrested and charged in the killing of Kareem Kason Jeffers, 32, of Newark, authorities said. The shooting...
Authorities make 41 arrests in Essex County warrant sweep
The fugitives were arrested for felonies ranging from homicide and aggravated assault to weapons possession.
Former Jersey City firefighter who worked in public safety director’s office takes PTI deal in assault case
A former Jersey City firefighter and more recently a top aide to the public safety director has pleaded guilty in an incident in which a man’s jaw was broken and he will enter the Pre-Trial Intervention program, authorities said. Michael Manzo, who retired as a firefighter last year, and...
Leonard Greene: Conservatives say NYC is putting migrants above homeless, like they care about either
Nothing says America like the time-honored tradition of pitting poor and disadvantaged people against each other. The blood sport of fighting for crumbs that fall from the table is actually an entertaining spectacle for some, even if no one is actually helped by the crude and cruel display. No better example of that exists than on Randalls Island, where the plight of the city’s homeless ...
Man shot and killed in East Orange, New Jersey
Police investigating after a man was shot and killed in East Orange Friday night.
