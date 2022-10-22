ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Brach Eichler Injury Lawyers Offers Reliable And Devoted Injury Lawyers in Jersey City, NJ, To Deliver Top-Quality Results

 2 days ago
foodsafetynews.com

FDA sends warning letters to New Jersey and Connecticut companies over import violations

As part of its enforcement activities, the Food and Drug Administration sends warning letters to entities under its jurisdiction. Some letters are not posted for public view until weeks or months after they are sent. Business owners have 15 days to respond to FDA warning letters. Warning letters often are not issued until a company has been given months to years to correct problems.
PASSAIC, NJ
PIX11

Missing NJ man’s brother arrested by Paterson cop under scrutiny

PATERSON, NJ (PIX11) — The brother of a New Jersey man who disappeared eight months ago was arrested on domestic violence charges Sunday by the same officer who handcuffed the still-missing Felix de Jesus on Feb. 2, a Paterson law enforcement source confirmed. Giovanni de Jesus was arrested early Sunday after uniformed officers responded to […]
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Mail

‘This isn’t brain surgery’: Ex-NYPD Commissioner Ray Kelly slams Eric Adams for NYC crime and says it is 'too dangerous to travel on the subway' with NINE deaths on subway system this year - and says mayor 'doesn't want to' fix the issues

Mayor Eric Adams was slammed by a former New York Police Department commissioner on Sunday for his soft approach to crime in the Big Apple. NYPD Ray Kelly, who served as commissioner from 1992 to 1994 and again from 2002 to 2013, appeared on WABC 770 AM radio show, dubbed Cats Roundtable, along with host John Catsmatidis on Sunday to discuss the ongoing crime wave in the city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey 101.5

Popular restaurant chain to open new New Jersey location

Turning Point, the popular breakfast, lunch, and brunch chain of restaurants, is opening a new restaurant in North Jersey. The newest one will be in Paramus, in Bergen County. After starting as a single restaurant in Little Silver in 1998, Turning Point has grown to over 20 locations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware.
PARAMUS, NJ
CBS New York

Newark officials crack down on owners of rundown buildings

NEWARK, N.J. -- Officials in Newark are taking steps to crack down on owners of rundown and abandoned buildings.The City Council passed new ordinances that will increase fees on abandoned, neglected or unsupervised properties.The city also voted to transfer 89 city-owned vacant or deteriorated properties to the Municipal Land Bank so they can be sold.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Administrator, Managers Out At Bergen Courthouse, No Reasons Given

Mystery surrounds the departure of several administrators from the Superior Court in Bergen County. Trial Court Administrator Laura Simoldoni took a leave of absence in anticipation of retirement next year, multiple sources said. Civil Division Manager Kathleen Stylianou, Assistant Civil Division Manager Vincenza Bruno and a second assistant whose name...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
WDBJ7.com

Snake found on flight from Florida to New Jersey

A snake was found Monday, October 17 on board a United Airlines passenger flight on the way from Tampa Bay, Florida, to Newark, New Jersey, officials said. The non-venomous snake was removed by airport staff after the flight landed. United told CBS News that after “being alerted” to the presence...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. police chief credited with ‘transforming’ his department dies at 53

Maplewood Township announced the death of its police chief, Jimmy DeVaul, who was hospitalized last Friday for undisclosed reasons, according to township officials. He was 53. “We are heartbroken and in disbelief,” read a statement from Maplewood Mayor Dean Dafis. “This is a very big loss for us,” Dafis’s...
NJ.com

N.J. man charged with murder in September shooting

A Hillside man has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of a Newark man that occurred in September, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said. Kyree Jones, 20, of Hillside, was arrested and charged in the killing of Kareem Kason Jeffers, 32, of Newark, authorities said. The shooting...
NEWARK, NJ
Daily News

Leonard Greene: Conservatives say NYC is putting migrants above homeless, like they care about either

Nothing says America like the time-honored tradition of pitting poor and disadvantaged people against each other. The blood sport of fighting for crumbs that fall from the table is actually an entertaining spectacle for some, even if no one is actually helped by the crude and cruel display. No better example of that exists than on Randalls Island, where the plight of the city’s homeless ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

