Don Warner, a professor of organic and medicinal chemistry professor, is known for placing his students’ education first. In his classroom and lab space, undergraduates and graduates gain first-hand knowledge of the wonders of chemistry, and its impact on everything from the most basic chemical reactions to the life-saving potential of cancer treatments. His profound dedication earned recognition by the American Chemical Society, one of the largest scientific societies in the world.

BOISE, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO