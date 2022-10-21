Read full article on original website
boisestate.edu
College of Engineering aims to expand student growth, success with new grant
The College of Engineering received nearly $100,000 from the National Science Foundation’s Engineering Education and Centers for a planning grant to broaden the participation and advance the recruitment, education, and retention of engineering students in Idaho. The project, led by college Dean JoAnn S. Lighty, aims to establish the...
boisestate.edu
Curl and Hyland featured in National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences article
The National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences featured School of Public and Population Health Associate Professor Cynthia Curl and Post-doctoral Researcher Carly Hyland in a recent article about projects funded by the institute. Curl and Hyland — both Partnerships for Environmental Public Health grant recipients — were highlighted for their...
boisestate.edu
Faculty participants and volunteers needed for commencement Dec. 17
Boise State’s Winter Commencement is Saturday, Dec. 17 at ExtraMile Arena. There will be two ceremonies: one at 10 a.m. and one at 3 p.m. Faculty are needed participate in the ceremony with their colleges, and faculty or staff are encouraged to volunteer to help with ceremony logistics. Classified...
boisestate.edu
School of Nursing remembers Rachel Finnell
The School of Nursing lost a treasured friend and faculty member Rachell Finnell last week. Finnell joined Boise State’s School of Nursing in 2017. As an alumna of the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program, she had a great love for Boise State students and the campus community. She believed nursing to be one of the most noble and versatile careers available, and she inspired incredible growth in her students.
boisestate.edu
Warner’s contributions to science and students recognized by American Chemical Society
Don Warner, a professor of organic and medicinal chemistry professor, is known for placing his students’ education first. In his classroom and lab space, undergraduates and graduates gain first-hand knowledge of the wonders of chemistry, and its impact on everything from the most basic chemical reactions to the life-saving potential of cancer treatments. His profound dedication earned recognition by the American Chemical Society, one of the largest scientific societies in the world.
