Hilbrich Law Firm – Motorcycle Accident Lawyers Obtain Maximum Compensation for Clients and Help Them Recover with Minimum Financial Stress

Managers escorted two nurses out of Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center on Friday night. The Emergency Room nurses raised concerns regarding a nursing shortage in the ER and ICU. John Alexander from the Illinois Nurses Association tells WJOL that typically in the ER there should be 10 nurses but there were only four working on Friday. The nurses on Friday were escorted out by security and locked them out for the remainder of their shift.

JOLIET, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO