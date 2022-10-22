ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage, IN

Hilbrich Law Firm – Motorcycle Accident Lawyers Obtain Maximum Compensation for Clients and Help Them Recover with Minimum Financial Stress

By admin
getnews.info
 2 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNDU

19-year-old hurt in Michigan City shooting

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police say a 19-year-old was hurt after they were struck by gunfire at Washington Park in Michigan City early Sunday morning. Officers were originally called to Washington Park Lot 1 just after 4:25 a.m. on reports of a vehicle being struck by gunfire. A short...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
wjol.com

Nurses At St. Joe’s Escorted Off The Premises After Calling Attention To Nurse Shortage In ER

Managers escorted two nurses out of Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center on Friday night. The Emergency Room nurses raised concerns regarding a nursing shortage in the ER and ICU. John Alexander from the Illinois Nurses Association tells WJOL that typically in the ER there should be 10 nurses but there were only four working on Friday. The nurses on Friday were escorted out by security and locked them out for the remainder of their shift.
JOLIET, IL
hometownnewsnow.com

Charges in Crash Hinge on Test Results

(La Porte County, IN) - La Porte County Police are investigating a possible alcohol-related motor vehicle crash with injuries at U.S 6 and County Line Road near Westville at about 1 a.m. on Saturday. Police said 45-year-old Larry Daugherty of Westville struck a ditch bank head-on. Daugherty said he left...
WESTVILLE, IN
fox32chicago.com

Hunter finds human skeletal remains in marsh in Lake County, Indiana

LAKE COUNTY, Indiana - A hunter found part of a human skeleton in a marsh in Lake County, Indiana on Saturday. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said the hunter found a bone protruding from a piece of clothing while searching for a duck near Cline Avenue and River Drive in the Griffith area around 7 a.m.
LAKE COUNTY, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Porter County's 2023 budget to include significant pay raises

Porter County government employees are set to get significant pay raises next year. The 2023 budget adopted by the county council Tuesday includes raises ranging from a minimum of $4,000 to a maximum of 20 percent. Council member Mike Jessen said the goal is to get everyone to the internal...
WGN News

Skeletal remains found by a duck hunter in an Indiana marsh

GRIFFITH, Ind. — A hunter searching for waterfowl Saturday morning in Lake County came upon something different: skeletal remains. The remains were found by the hunter around 7 a.m. in a marsh area near the intersection of Cline Avenue and River Drive in Griffith, according to the Indiana Dept. of Natural Resources. The hunter immediately […]
GRIFFITH, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Mayor Murphy: ‘Bright future’ for northwest Indiana

With tens of millions of dollars in projects underway or planned for his city, Mayor Matt Murphy believes Valparaiso and northwest Indiana are poised for transformational growth. Among multiple projects in Valpo’s downtown is the Journeyman Distillery, which is transforming an abandoned windshield wiper plant into a campus to include a distillery, brewery, restaurant and event space.
VALPARAISO, IN
etxview.com

Voters weigh experience versus change in Indiana House District 15

Voters living in Dyer, St. John, Schererville and northern Hanover Township have a choice between experience and change as they decide at the Nov. 8 general election who should represent Indiana House District 15 at the Statehouse. State Rep. Hal Slager, R-Schererville, has served the district — which shifted slightly...
INDIANA STATE
hometownnewsnow.com

Haney Bends on Bridge Repair Contract

(La Porte County, IN) - More repairs are slated for the Franklin Street drawbridge in Michigan City. This time, unanimous support was given by the La Porte County Commissioners to enter into a no-bid contract with the longtime caretakers of the bridge to do the work as quickly as possible.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
laportecounty.life

Senator Eddie Melton hosts career fair at RailCats Stadium in Gary

Senator Eddie Melton, state senator for Senate District Three, hosted a career expo alongside the Center of Workforce Innovations at the RailCats Stadium in Gary, Indiana. The career fair was held on Saturday, October 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and opened a plethora of opportunities to locals. “Today’s...
GARY, IN
fox32chicago.com

Chicago Heights man killed in crash on I-94 in Porter County

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. - A 31-year-old Chicago Heights man was killed in a crash on I-94 in Porter County early Saturday. Indiana State Police say a Cadillac STS was driving westbound on the right shoulder of I-94 near the 17.6 mile marker around 6:45 a.m. when it struck a parked semi.
PORTER COUNTY, IN
The Center Square

Chicago’s mayor says city is safe as opponents lay out their public safety plans

(The Center Square) – Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot claims crime is down in the city as her opponents in the February election reveal their plans for public safety. The mayor held a news event this week to announce a proposed infrastructure plan for Chicago Works. She also discussed crime in the city. Lightfoot urged residents to feel safe in the city despite some reports of rampant crime.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy