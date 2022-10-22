Hilbrich Law Firm – Motorcycle Accident Lawyers Obtain Maximum Compensation for Clients and Help Them Recover with Minimum Financial Stress

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
4 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Top Industry Experts Presenting at Free Business and Economic OutlookBuilding Indiana BusinessValparaiso, IN
Indiana is Home to One of the Deadliest Lakes in the CountryTravel MavenIndiana State
Related
getnews.info
Mark E. Seitelman Law Offices, Chicago, Personal Injury Firm Celebrates 30 Years Of Experience
Mark E. Seitelman Law Offices, P.C. is a personal injury law firm in Chicago, IL, with over 30 years of experience handling car, truck, and motorcycle accidents, traumatic brain injuries, and many types of other cases. Mark E. Seitelman Law Offices, P.C. is pleased to announce that the firm has...
WNDU
19-year-old hurt in Michigan City shooting
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police say a 19-year-old was hurt after they were struck by gunfire at Washington Park in Michigan City early Sunday morning. Officers were originally called to Washington Park Lot 1 just after 4:25 a.m. on reports of a vehicle being struck by gunfire. A short...
wjol.com
Nurses At St. Joe’s Escorted Off The Premises After Calling Attention To Nurse Shortage In ER
Managers escorted two nurses out of Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center on Friday night. The Emergency Room nurses raised concerns regarding a nursing shortage in the ER and ICU. John Alexander from the Illinois Nurses Association tells WJOL that typically in the ER there should be 10 nurses but there were only four working on Friday. The nurses on Friday were escorted out by security and locked them out for the remainder of their shift.
Duck hunter finds human skeletal remains in northwest Indiana marsh, authorities say
The hunter was searching for a downed duck when he saw what appeared to be a bone protruding from clothing, according to officials.
hometownnewsnow.com
Charges in Crash Hinge on Test Results
(La Porte County, IN) - La Porte County Police are investigating a possible alcohol-related motor vehicle crash with injuries at U.S 6 and County Line Road near Westville at about 1 a.m. on Saturday. Police said 45-year-old Larry Daugherty of Westville struck a ditch bank head-on. Daugherty said he left...
fox32chicago.com
Hunter finds human skeletal remains in marsh in Lake County, Indiana
LAKE COUNTY, Indiana - A hunter found part of a human skeleton in a marsh in Lake County, Indiana on Saturday. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said the hunter found a bone protruding from a piece of clothing while searching for a duck near Cline Avenue and River Drive in the Griffith area around 7 a.m.
k105.com
Madisonville man arrested in the brutal 1994 murder, rape of woman in Indiana
A Madisonville man has been charged in the 1994 murder of a woman in Indiana, according to the FBI. Lake County, Indiana, prosecutors charged 60-year-old Gerald Lynn Smith with murder, murder while committing or attempting to commit rape, and rape in connection with the brutal slaying of 69-year-old Gloria Hansell.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Porter County's 2023 budget to include significant pay raises
Porter County government employees are set to get significant pay raises next year. The 2023 budget adopted by the county council Tuesday includes raises ranging from a minimum of $4,000 to a maximum of 20 percent. Council member Mike Jessen said the goal is to get everyone to the internal...
schererville.org
Schererville Police Department Now Recruiting Reservice Officers
The Schererville Police Department is now recruiting new reserve officers. Applications are available from October 21, 2022 - November 21, 2022, 8am - 4pm. For more info contact Deputy Chief Steven McNamara at 219-322-5000 ext. 2349.
etxview.com
Porter, LaPorte voters choosing between same candidates in Indiana House District 9
An Indiana House rematch is on tap this year for voters living in northeast Porter County, including Chesterton, and the shoreline communities of LaPorte County, including Michigan City. State Rep. Pat Boy, D-Michigan City, is seeking a third two-year term at the Statehouse while Republican Dion Bergeron, who lost to...
warricknews.com
Trial to begin Monday for man accused of attempting to murder relative of witness in separate case
CROWN POINT — A jury trial was scheduled to begin Monday in Lake Criminal Court for a man accused of shooting and wounding a woman in 2019 in an attempt to find and silence her relative. Jarod D. Johnson, 25, of Gary, has pleaded not guilty to felony charges...
Skeletal remains found by a duck hunter in an Indiana marsh
GRIFFITH, Ind. — A hunter searching for waterfowl Saturday morning in Lake County came upon something different: skeletal remains. The remains were found by the hunter around 7 a.m. in a marsh area near the intersection of Cline Avenue and River Drive in Griffith, according to the Indiana Dept. of Natural Resources. The hunter immediately […]
Inside Indiana Business
Mayor Murphy: ‘Bright future’ for northwest Indiana
With tens of millions of dollars in projects underway or planned for his city, Mayor Matt Murphy believes Valparaiso and northwest Indiana are poised for transformational growth. Among multiple projects in Valpo’s downtown is the Journeyman Distillery, which is transforming an abandoned windshield wiper plant into a campus to include a distillery, brewery, restaurant and event space.
etxview.com
Voters weigh experience versus change in Indiana House District 15
Voters living in Dyer, St. John, Schererville and northern Hanover Township have a choice between experience and change as they decide at the Nov. 8 general election who should represent Indiana House District 15 at the Statehouse. State Rep. Hal Slager, R-Schererville, has served the district — which shifted slightly...
No Prison Time for Indiana Man Who Fatally Shot 9-Year-Old Daughter
A northwestern Indiana man who pleaded guilty to fatally shooting his 9-year-old daughter as he was talking to her two brothers about gun safety won't serve any prison time for her 2017 death. A Lake County judge sentenced Eric S. Hummel, 38, on Thursday to one year to be served...
hometownnewsnow.com
Haney Bends on Bridge Repair Contract
(La Porte County, IN) - More repairs are slated for the Franklin Street drawbridge in Michigan City. This time, unanimous support was given by the La Porte County Commissioners to enter into a no-bid contract with the longtime caretakers of the bridge to do the work as quickly as possible.
laportecounty.life
Senator Eddie Melton hosts career fair at RailCats Stadium in Gary
Senator Eddie Melton, state senator for Senate District Three, hosted a career expo alongside the Center of Workforce Innovations at the RailCats Stadium in Gary, Indiana. The career fair was held on Saturday, October 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and opened a plethora of opportunities to locals. “Today’s...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago Heights man killed in crash on I-94 in Porter County
PORTER COUNTY, Ind. - A 31-year-old Chicago Heights man was killed in a crash on I-94 in Porter County early Saturday. Indiana State Police say a Cadillac STS was driving westbound on the right shoulder of I-94 near the 17.6 mile marker around 6:45 a.m. when it struck a parked semi.
Chicago shooting: Ford assembly plant worker fatally shot on South Side was married father of 4
Police said the married father of four was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene.
Chicago’s mayor says city is safe as opponents lay out their public safety plans
(The Center Square) – Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot claims crime is down in the city as her opponents in the February election reveal their plans for public safety. The mayor held a news event this week to announce a proposed infrastructure plan for Chicago Works. She also discussed crime in the city. Lightfoot urged residents to feel safe in the city despite some reports of rampant crime.
Comments / 0