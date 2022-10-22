UFC 280 start time -- Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev: Live stream, fight card, PPV price, prelims, TV

Read full article on original website
'Worst robbery in UFC history': MMA world reacts to Sean O'Malley-Petr Yan decision at UFC 280
A host of UFC fighters and countless fans have voiced their discontent with the judges at UFC 280 after Sean O'Malley was awarded a split-decision victory over Petr Yan. The eccentric bantamweight star took out the three-round contest 29-28 x2, 28-29 after an entertaining back-and-forth bout with the former champion.
UFC 280: ‘Oliveira vs. Makhachev’ Live Results and Highlights
The Octagon returns to Abu Dhabi for Saturday’s UFC 280 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev. Oliveira (33-8 MMA) will be looking to reclaim the UFC’s lightweight title when he takes to the Octagon this evening. ‘Do Bronx’ was most recently seen in action at May’s UFC 274 event, where he extended his current win streak to eleven in a row with a first-round submission victory over Justin Gaethje (see that here). However, because he missed weight by half a pound, Oliveira was forced to vacate the title and was ineligible to take it home that evening in Phoenix.
Charles Oliveira opens up following submission loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 280
Charles Oliveira failed to become a two-time UFC Lightweight Champion and he has spoken out following his UFC 280 loss. Oliveira and Islam Makhachev did battle inside Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi this past Saturday. The bout was contested for the vacant UFC Lightweight Championship. This was a one-sided showing in favor of Makhachev, who secured the second-round submission finish.
UFC 280: Conor McGregor & MMA Twitter react to head scratching Sean O’Malley win over Petr Yan
There weren’t many people who agreed with the judges’ decision to give Sean O’Malley the win over Petr Yan at UFC 280 — Conor McGregor included. Even if he didn’t win and earn the next bantamweight title shot, the stock of Sean O’Malley wasn’t going to go down after his bout with Petr Yan at UFC 280.
Khamzat Chimaev gets in physical altercation with Team Makhachev at UFC 280 (Video)
UFC star Khamzat Chimaev got into a physical altercation with members of Team Makhachev following the conclusion of UFC 280. Makhachev (23-1 MMA) collided with former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira (33-9 MMA) in the headliner of today’s pay-per-view event in Abu Dhabi with the promotions coveted 155lbs title up for grabs.
Pros react after Aljamain Sterling TKO’s TJ Dillashaw at UFC 280
Tonight’s UFC 280 event was co-headlined by a men’s bantamweight title fight featuring Aljamain Sterling taking on TJ Dillashaw. Sterling (22-3 MMA) entered the contest on a seven-fight winning streak, his latest being a split decision victory over Petr Yan at UFC 273. ‘Funkmaster’ had not tasted defeat since being brutally knocked out by Marlon Moraes in December of 2017.
Dana White reacts to Khamzat-Team Khabib cageside brawl in Abu Dhabi: ‘It doesn’t bother me’
Khamzat Chimaev got into a cageside scuffle with Khabib Nurmagomedov’s team earlier today (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022) at UFC 280 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Etihad Arena on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi, but Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White doesn’t seem all too concerned.
Video: Khamzat Chimaev gets into scuffle cageside with Team Khabib at UFC 280
Khamzat Chimaev was in attendance for UFC 280’s fight card earlier today (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022) live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Etihad Arena on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi, U.A.E., and the undefeated welterweight contender ended up getting into a cageside scuffle when the action concluded.
Cody Garbrandt shares surprising prediction for TJ Dillashaw vs. Aljamain Sterling title fight at UFC 280
Cody Garbrandt has shared a surprising prediction for Saturday’s UFC bantamweight title fight between TJ Dillashaw and Aljamain Sterling. Dillashaw (17-4 MMA) and Sterling (21-3 MMA) are set to collide in the co-main event of UFC 280 tomorrow in Abu Dhabi. ’Killashaw’ is looking to reclaim the coveted 135lbs...
Here’s everything that happened at UFC 280 last night
Last night (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) ventured forth to Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, for UFC 280. Boasting a pair of title fights and several other potential title eliminator match ups, the pay-per-view (PPV) event was clearly one of the year’s best. Though it took some time for the event to heat up, things were rolling by the time the main card was underway, resulting in an ... odd night of action.
Conor McGregor scoffs at proposed Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski bout: ‘This fight does 10 buys’
Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor trashed the proposed champ vs. champ matchup between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski. After Islam Makhachev submitted Charles Oliveira in the UFC 280 main event on Saturday, he called out the featherweight champion. Volkanovski entered the octagon and accepted the challenge. Volkanovski served as the backup for the lightweight championship bout, weighing in during the official weigh-in.
Khabib Nurmagomedov: Islam Makhachev is No. 1 pound-for-pound, Alexander Volkanovski next fight
ABU DHABI – Khabib Nurmagomedov thinks Islam Makhachev is the best fighter and wants him to prove it against Alexander Volkanovski. Makhachev (23-1 MMA, 12-1 UFC) captured the vacant lightweight title when he ran through Charles Oliveira (33-9 MMA, 21-9 UFC) to score a second-round submission win in Saturday’s UFC 280 main event at Etihad Arena. In his corner was his mentor Nurmagomedov, who was elated to pass on the throne to his protege.
WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: Logan Paul lands a lucky punch ahead of Crown Jewel
All it takes is one. That is the narrative WWE painted on SmackDown in the lead up to Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel. Paul got a mental edge over his foes on Friday night as friction continues to seep into The Bloodline. Roman Reigns wanted nothing...
Sean Shelby's Shoes: What's next for Charles Oliveira, T.J. Dillashaw after UFC 280 losses?
It was a disappointing night for Charles Oliveira and T.J. Dillashaw at UFC 280 on Saturday. Both men failed to leave with championship belts. Oliveira (33-9 MMA, 21-9 UFC) failed to recapture the lightweight belt in the main event at Etihad Arena on Yas Island. He succumbed to a second-round submission against Islam Makhachev (23-1 MMA, 12-1 UFC). In the co-main event, Dillashaw (17-5 MMA, 13-5 UFC) also failed to reclaim a title when he lost to bantamweight champ Aljamain Sterling (22-3 MMA, 14-3 UFC) by second-round TKO.
Conor McGregor reacts to UFC 280 main event, trades insults with Ben Askren and Ali Abdelaziz
Another major lightweight title fight is in the books and Conor McGregor is back at it – tweeting, that is. Following Islam Makchachev’s title-earning UFC 280 main event victory Saturday in Abu Dhabi, McGregor posted a series of tweets directed at the promotion’s newest champion. Not only...
Conor McGregor compares Petr Yan to Hasbulla ahead of UFC 280
It wouldn’t be a Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) weekend without former double champion Conor McGregor weighing in on the festivities on social media. This week, McGregor took to Twitter to throw shade at former UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan ahead of his clash with Sean O’Malley at UFC 280 this weekend in Abu Dhabi. While the two have no direct beef to track back to Yan has been comparing O’Malley to a “Conor wannabe,” which may or may not have sparked a hilarious outburst by “Notorious.”
UFC 280: Oliveira vs. Makhachev live-streaming watch-along with MMA Junkie Radio
UFC 280 takes place Saturday with two title fights atop what might be the most stacked card of the year, and MMA Junkie Radio’s “Gorgeous” George and “Goze” will host a live streaming watch-along right here, which kicks off during the prelims at noon ET.
Pic: Check out Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley controversial scorecard | UFC 280
Sean O’Malley may have walked away with a split-decision win over Petr Yan earlier today (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022) at UFC 280 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Etihad Arena on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi, U.A.E., but many fight fans believed “No Mercy” had done enough to capture victory.
Paddy Pimblett baffled by Charles Oliveira’s underdog status at UFC 280: “I cannot believe he’s the underdog”
Paddy Pimblett can’t believe Charles Oliveira is listed as the betting underdog for his lightweight title fight with Islam Makhachev at UFC 280. Oliveira (33-8 MMA) will be looking to reclaim the UFC’s lightweight title when he collides with Makhachev (22-1 MMA) on Saturday evening in Abu Dhabi. ‘Do Bronx’ was most recently seen in action at May’s UFC 274 event, where he extended his current win streak to eleven in a row with a first-round submission victory over Justin Gaethje (see that here). However, because he missed weight by half a pound, Oliveira was forced to vacate the title and was ineligible to take it home despite defeating ‘The Highlight’ that evening in Phoenix.
UFC 280 best bets, predictions: Petr Yan vs. Sean O'Malley, Aljamain Sterling vs. TJ Dillashaw among top picks
The UFC has loaded the card for UFC 280 on Saturday night in Abu Dhabi, putting together a tremendous lineup of fights that promises a lot of action. The event is headlined by a pair of world title fights as Charles Oliveira looks to recapture the lightweight championship he lost on the scales in May when he faces Islam Makhachev.
