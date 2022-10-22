UFC 280 start time -- Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev: Live stream, fight card, PPV price, prelims, TV

The Octagon returns to Abu Dhabi for Saturday’s UFC 280 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev. Oliveira (33-8 MMA) will be looking to reclaim the UFC’s lightweight title when he takes to the Octagon this evening. ‘Do Bronx’ was most recently seen in action at May’s UFC 274 event, where he extended his current win streak to eleven in a row with a first-round submission victory over Justin Gaethje (see that here). However, because he missed weight by half a pound, Oliveira was forced to vacate the title and was ineligible to take it home that evening in Phoenix.

