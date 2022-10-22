ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

UFC 280 start time -- Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev: Live stream, fight card, PPV price, prelims, TV

By Shakiel Mahjouri
CBS Sports
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
bjpenndotcom

UFC 280: ‘Oliveira vs. Makhachev’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon returns to Abu Dhabi for Saturday’s UFC 280 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev. Oliveira (33-8 MMA) will be looking to reclaim the UFC’s lightweight title when he takes to the Octagon this evening. ‘Do Bronx’ was most recently seen in action at May’s UFC 274 event, where he extended his current win streak to eleven in a row with a first-round submission victory over Justin Gaethje (see that here). However, because he missed weight by half a pound, Oliveira was forced to vacate the title and was ineligible to take it home that evening in Phoenix.
bjpenndotcom

Charles Oliveira opens up following submission loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 280

Charles Oliveira failed to become a two-time UFC Lightweight Champion and he has spoken out following his UFC 280 loss. Oliveira and Islam Makhachev did battle inside Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi this past Saturday. The bout was contested for the vacant UFC Lightweight Championship. This was a one-sided showing in favor of Makhachev, who secured the second-round submission finish.
bjpenndotcom

Pros react after Aljamain Sterling TKO’s TJ Dillashaw at UFC 280

Tonight’s UFC 280 event was co-headlined by a men’s bantamweight title fight featuring Aljamain Sterling taking on TJ Dillashaw. Sterling (22-3 MMA) entered the contest on a seven-fight winning streak, his latest being a split decision victory over Petr Yan at UFC 273. ‘Funkmaster’ had not tasted defeat since being brutally knocked out by Marlon Moraes in December of 2017.
MMAmania.com

Video: Khamzat Chimaev gets into scuffle cageside with Team Khabib at UFC 280

Khamzat Chimaev was in attendance for UFC 280’s fight card earlier today (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022) live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Etihad Arena on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi, U.A.E., and the undefeated welterweight contender ended up getting into a cageside scuffle when the action concluded.
MMAmania.com

Here’s everything that happened at UFC 280 last night

Last night (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) ventured forth to Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, for UFC 280. Boasting a pair of title fights and several other potential title eliminator match ups, the pay-per-view (PPV) event was clearly one of the year’s best. Though it took some time for the event to heat up, things were rolling by the time the main card was underway, resulting in an ... odd night of action.
MMAWeekly.com

Conor McGregor scoffs at proposed Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski bout: ‘This fight does 10 buys’

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor trashed the proposed champ vs. champ matchup between Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski. After Islam Makhachev submitted Charles Oliveira in the UFC 280 main event on Saturday, he called out the featherweight champion. Volkanovski entered the octagon and accepted the challenge. Volkanovski served as the backup for the lightweight championship bout, weighing in during the official weigh-in.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Khabib Nurmagomedov: Islam Makhachev is No. 1 pound-for-pound, Alexander Volkanovski next fight

ABU DHABI – Khabib Nurmagomedov thinks Islam Makhachev is the best fighter and wants him to prove it against Alexander Volkanovski. Makhachev (23-1 MMA, 12-1 UFC) captured the vacant lightweight title when he ran through Charles Oliveira (33-9 MMA, 21-9 UFC) to score a second-round submission win in Saturday’s UFC 280 main event at Etihad Arena. In his corner was his mentor Nurmagomedov, who was elated to pass on the throne to his protege.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sean Shelby's Shoes: What's next for Charles Oliveira, T.J. Dillashaw after UFC 280 losses?

It was a disappointing night for Charles Oliveira and T.J. Dillashaw at UFC 280 on Saturday. Both men failed to leave with championship belts. Oliveira (33-9 MMA, 21-9 UFC) failed to recapture the lightweight belt in the main event at Etihad Arena on Yas Island. He succumbed to a second-round submission against Islam Makhachev (23-1 MMA, 12-1 UFC). In the co-main event, Dillashaw (17-5 MMA, 13-5 UFC) also failed to reclaim a title when he lost to bantamweight champ Aljamain Sterling (22-3 MMA, 14-3 UFC) by second-round TKO.
MMAmania.com

Conor McGregor compares Petr Yan to Hasbulla ahead of UFC 280

It wouldn’t be a Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) weekend without former double champion Conor McGregor weighing in on the festivities on social media. This week, McGregor took to Twitter to throw shade at former UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan ahead of his clash with Sean O’Malley at UFC 280 this weekend in Abu Dhabi. While the two have no direct beef to track back to Yan has been comparing O’Malley to a “Conor wannabe,” which may or may not have sparked a hilarious outburst by “Notorious.”
MMAmania.com

Pic: Check out Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley controversial scorecard | UFC 280

Sean O’Malley may have walked away with a split-decision win over Petr Yan earlier today (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022) at UFC 280 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Etihad Arena on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi, U.A.E., but many fight fans believed “No Mercy” had done enough to capture victory.
bjpenndotcom

Paddy Pimblett baffled by Charles Oliveira’s underdog status at UFC 280: “I cannot believe he’s the underdog”

Paddy Pimblett can’t believe Charles Oliveira is listed as the betting underdog for his lightweight title fight with Islam Makhachev at UFC 280. Oliveira (33-8 MMA) will be looking to reclaim the UFC’s lightweight title when he collides with Makhachev (22-1 MMA) on Saturday evening in Abu Dhabi. ‘Do Bronx’ was most recently seen in action at May’s UFC 274 event, where he extended his current win streak to eleven in a row with a first-round submission victory over Justin Gaethje (see that here). However, because he missed weight by half a pound, Oliveira was forced to vacate the title and was ineligible to take it home despite defeating ‘The Highlight’ that evening in Phoenix.

Comments / 0

Community Policy