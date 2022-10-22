Charlotte N. Sweeney paid tribute Friday to every woman who preceded her as a trial judge on the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado, observing they all made history for being a "first" in one way or another. "For me it’s important to name the firsts. It’s only when you celebrate the first that you can guarantee it’s not gonna be the last," said Sweeney, the first openly gay federal judge for Colorado. ...

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO