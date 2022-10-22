ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loveland, CO

9NEWS

Colorado food truck fraudster gets 18 months in jail

DENVER — A Denver District Court judge sentenced Larry Perez to 18 months in the Denver County Jail on Friday for violating a 2019 order banning him from the food truck industry, Attorney General Phil Weiser announced Thursday. In a related case, the judge also ordered Manuel Perez, Larry’s...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

'The door is now open': Charlotte Sweeney officially sworn in to history-making judgeship

Charlotte N. Sweeney paid tribute Friday to every woman who preceded her as a trial judge on the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado, observing they all made history for being a "first" in one way or another. "For me it’s important to name the firsts. It’s only when you celebrate the first that you can guarantee it’s not gonna be the last," said Sweeney, the first openly gay federal judge for Colorado. ...
COLORADO STATE
Bridget Mulroy

NJ First Responder To Be Extradited From Colorado Following Brutal Vehicular Assault: 5 Students In Critical Condition

A malicious attack caused by a young first responder leaves 5 students with life-changing injuries.(medtide/iStock) New Jersey resident Luke Stein, 18, has been apprehended in Colorado on a fugitive-from-justice warrant. Stein has been tied to being the driver of a vehicle involved in an accident that caused severe injuries to passengers in another vehicle involved.
BOULDER, CO
coloradopols.com

“Secession Barb” Lies About, Then Owns Her Greatest Folly

Last night, 9NEWS hosted the candidates running in Colorado’s hottest congressional race, the newly created Eighth Congressional District pitting Democratic state Rep. Yadira Caraveo against GOP state Sen. and former Weld County Commissioner Barbara Kirkmeyer. Kirkmeyer took the opportunity during this debate to shamelessly run away from her long-held “no exceptions” position on abortion rights, unconvincingly stating “at this point no” in response to a question about a nationwide abortion ban after ridiculously claiming that she never supportedone–but also conceding that her position on the issue has in some respects “evolved.”
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

Have You Heard of Puffing? Colorado Police Want You To Stop Doing It

It's time to quit puffing — and no, we're not talking about smoking (but you should probably quit that too). According to a Facebook post from the Greeley Police Department (GPD), puffing is the act of leaving your car unattended and running with your key in the ignition and no anti-theft device. It's a common practice in colder weather and illegal in Colorado.
GREELEY, CO
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: More funding, more homeless — go figure

The compassion of Coloradans knows no bounds when it comes to the homeless. An eye-opening study released Friday by Colorado think tank Common Sense Institute has concluded that more than $1.7 billion will be spent combatting homelessness over three years — from 2021 through next year — a staggering increase in funding.
COLORADO STATE
northfortynews

Northern Colorado Drug Trafficking Organization Dismantled

The Northern Colorado Drug Task Force (NCDTF) has been conducting a long-term narcotics investigation into a drug trafficking organization operating in the Northern Colorado region believed to be distributing cocaine. As the investigation progressed, detectives also learned that the presence of firearms was a common theme with this organization. On...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Outsider.com

Colorado Park Closes Amid Outbreak of Mount Muscoco Wildfire

Following the news that a wildfire broke out at Mount Muscoco, nearby Colorado parks North Cheyenne Canyon and Helen Hunt Falls have reportedly been forced to close. The Colorado Springs Fire Department reports that the wildfire, which has been named the Four Corners Fire, was first reported at 6 a.m. on Saturday (October 22nd). “We ordered the MMA from the State to fly over at first light. Fire is named Four Corners Fire. No evacuations have been ordered at this time. [North] Cheyenne Canyon Park/Helen Hunt Falls will be closed today.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

25 years later, Colorado reflects on what's changed since 1997 blizzard

Keith Peterson had a four-wheel drive, but he didn’t know how to use it. Much like the rest of Colorado during the Oct. 24, 1997, blizzard, he learned on the fly. The snowstorm ranks among the worst in Colorado’s recorded history, dumping 19 inches of snow on Colorado Springs and up to 4 feet in Monument exactly 25 years ago. The storm caught many unprepared, including those at Denver’s University Hospital.
COLORADO STATE

