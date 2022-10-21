Read full article on original website
ohmymag.co.uk
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
dailycoin.com
Launch of the First Stablecoin Associated with the Cost of Living
The goal of the world’s first “flat” cryptocurrency is to enable people to retain their purchasing power. Flatcoin Noun tracks the cost of living, and its value is based on daily US inflation data. Blockchain Laguna Labs has just launched the first cost-of-living cryptocurrency called Nuon Flatcoin....
dailycoin.com
Crypto Industry More Attractive to Investors Due to Regulatory Action
A recent MLIV Pulse survey shows an increased willingness from U.S. investors to invest in cryptocurrencies. The majority of respondents believe that the price of Bitcoin (BTC) will range between $17,600 and $25,000 at the end of the year. A correlation between BTC and S&P 500 risk aversion remains. As...
dailycoin.com
Australia’s Financial Regulator Sues BPS Over “Misleading” Representations of its Qoin Token
ASIC has initiated legal proceedings against BPS Financial Pty Ltd for allegedly relaying misleading information about its Qoin token. ASIC’s Deputy Chair, Sarah Court, noted that the recent move served as a caution for other crypto asset providers. BPS responded to the allegations by denying that it gave misleading...
dailycoin.com
CryptoQuant Becomes First On-Chain Data Provider for CME Group
CryptoQuant, a leading on-chain data platform, has become the official provider of on-chain data for CME Group’s Datamine. This on-demand platform allows traditional financial institutions to access detailed historical data. Being the first and only on-chain data provider of CME Datamine in July 2022, CryptoQuant offers its data via...
dailycoin.com
Opinion: Why Doesn’t Bitcoin (BTC) Seem To Fight Well Against Inflation?
As inflation soars, everyone is looking for any kind of haven they can find so they don’t lose money. Although many argue otherwise, cryptocurrency is often considered a store of value immune to inflation. This is primarily due to its decentralized status, as it is not tied to the...
dailycoin.com
City of Fukuoka Is Becoming the Blockchain Hub of Japan
Global attention to blockchain technology is affecting policy creation on the national level in Japan. The country’s hi-tech landscape is seeing increasing usage of cryptocurrencies, NFTs, and decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs). Japan’s sixth-largest city, Fukuoka, recently became the Web3 hub as more blockchain-related businesses settled in the city, thanks...
dailycoin.com
Ways to Increase Gains With Avalanche (AVAX), Polygon (MATIC), and The Hideaways (HDWY)
Settling for less will lead to unwanted work outputs or even an unhealthy lifestyle. This goes for investing as well, to achieve higher market gains, one must acquire the best tokens that fit their portfolio. The question is where do you start?. Avalanche (AVAX), Polygon (MATIC), and The Hideaways (HDWY)...
dailycoin.com
Decentralised Hedging Like You’ve Never Seen it
With the bear market getting comfortable, it’s easy to lose sight of the innovative, shiny technology that the era of the blockchain has given us. Indeed, through smart contracts, AI and farming initiatives, a new ecosystem, Zoinks, is offering us a versatile, investment platform that takes advantage of decentralized hedging in a way never seen before. Wiping away the ashes of the 2021 bull run immemorial, we’re unearthing a reliable tool where you’ll be able to place and multiply your capital, regardless of the state of the market.
dailycoin.com
FTX (FTT) to Provide One-Time Compensation to Recent Phishing Attack Victims
Crypto exchange FTX (FTT) announced on Monday that it’s going to give a one-time $6 million compensation to the victims of a recent phishing attack that gave hackers access to conduct unauthorized trade on some users’ accounts. FTX boss Sam Bankman-Fried said in a tweet that while FTX...
dailycoin.com
Can Aave Continue to Rally? BudBlockz Presale Shows Serious Growth
Decentralized finance (DeFi) has emerged as a strong investment theme for many cryptocurrency investors. Recently, Binance, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges has also announced a major interest in the DeFi sector. Aave ($AAVE) has been a strong DeFi Token in the past and has spent the second half of October rallying increasing in value by approximately 30%. Today we are going to assess if AAVE can continue its current rally and we look at a new cryptocurrency that may provide better long-term investment opportunities for investors. BudBlockz ($BLUNT) is a new token set to launch on exchanges later this year. The presale phase of the $BLUNT Token has shown massive growth and it could continue to provide handsome returns long into the future too.
dailycoin.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Unveils Concept for Next SHIB Hub: The Metaverse
The Shiba Inu (SHIB) development team presented the Growth Dunes, which is set to become the next hub for SHIB: The Metaverse. According to the official blog post, SHIB: The Metaverse will be “a place for the #ShibArmy crypto community to truly call home.” Previously, the SHIB developers introduced WAGMI Temple, Rocket Pond and Canyon Hub.
dailycoin.com
Dogecoin’s (DOGE) Unofficial Layer-2 Dogechain (DC) Surges 226% – Here’s Why
Dogechain, the off-the-record Layer-2 solution for the DOGE Army, has enjoyed success since its mid-August launch. Dogechain’s (DC) developers made an announcement on Twitter about the multiple milestones the Web 3.0 platform reached up to date. These include:. Over 55 million transactions. 250,000 unique wallet addresses. Around one million...
dailycoin.com
Smart Contract Security Audit: What it Means and Best Practices for Crypto Projects
The phrase smart contract is prevalent in crypto since it is the backbone of decentralization in most blockchain applications. In case you’re wondering, smart contracts are self-executing digital contracts with a predefined agreement between all stakeholders (e.g., buyer and seller). While these predefined terms and conditions are put into lines of code and stored on the blockchain, they are automatically executed once all parties involved have fully met or fulfilled their respective sides of the contract.
dailycoin.com
Apple Sets New App Store Rules: Blockchain Games May Have a Major Impact
Apple is continuing its trend toward locking down its ecosystem and is centralizing GameFi and NFTs. Developers can now implement crypto and NFTs into their GameFi projects, but there are severe limitations. Any secondary NFT functionality must be disabled and all purchases must be made through the Apple Store, subject...
dailycoin.com
Blockchain Use Cases: Top 12 Real World Applications For Blockchain Technology in 2022
Blockchain technology has gained extensive adoption in recent years, with several use cases and applications emerging throughout various sectors. At Bitcoin’s inception, the idea that people around the world would one day be able to purchase their houses, cars, and clothing using cryptocurrency was little more than a far-off dream. However, today, given its wide range of applications and rising popularity, it is safe to say that blockchain technology has cemented its place in the world for years to come, especially due to its efficacy in addressing the flaws endemic to existing centralized systems.
dailycoin.com
Crypto Users Search for Workarounds for Making Payments
As the adoption of crypto advances, businesses have increasingly opted to make crypto available as a payment method for their clients—either by accepting crypto payments directly, or by integrating third-party payment processors. In 2019, AT&T became the first mobile operator to accept cryptocurrency payments, and ever since, big names...
dailycoin.com
CFTC Boss Rostin Behnam Reaffirms Ethereum’s (ETH) Classification as a Commodity
Addressing the ongoing debate on token classification, Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairperson Rostin Behnam has reiterated the agency’s stance that Ethereum (ETH), the second largest cryptocurrency, is a commodity. CFTC Classifies Ethereum as a Commodity. Speaking about the CFTC’s current and future role in the regulation of the fintech...
