Decentralized finance (DeFi) has emerged as a strong investment theme for many cryptocurrency investors. Recently, Binance, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges has also announced a major interest in the DeFi sector. Aave ($AAVE) has been a strong DeFi Token in the past and has spent the second half of October rallying increasing in value by approximately 30%. Today we are going to assess if AAVE can continue its current rally and we look at a new cryptocurrency that may provide better long-term investment opportunities for investors. BudBlockz ($BLUNT) is a new token set to launch on exchanges later this year. The presale phase of the $BLUNT Token has shown massive growth and it could continue to provide handsome returns long into the future too.

18 HOURS AGO