CNBC
CDC recommends Novavax's Covid shots as mix-and-match first booster to Pfizer or Moderna
The CDC has recommended a booster of Novavax's Covid vaccine for adults ages 18 and older. People who received Pfizer, Moderna or J&J as their primary series can also receive Novavax as their first booster if they want. Novavax's third shot was developed against the original strain of Covid that...
COVID rebound after Pfizer treatment likely due to robust immune response, study finds
Oct 6 (Reuters) - A rebound of COVID-19 symptoms in some patients after taking Pfizer's antiviral Paxlovid may be related to a robust immune response rather than a weak one, U.S. government researchers reported on Thursday.
CDC: COVID-19 vaccine vote is now a school immunization requirement
A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee unanimously voted Thursday to update their recommended immunization schedules by adding the COVID-19 vaccine, including to the schedule for children. This move though has no immediate effect since COVID-19 shots are already recommended for virtually all Americans. Rather, it would put the shots on the annually […]
biopharmadive.com
Pfizer, BioNTech say updated COVID booster raised omicron antibody levels in trial
Pfizer and BioNTech on Thursday said their updated COVID-19 booster spurred higher levels of antibodies against the omicron variant among adults enrolled in a clinical trial, six weeks after the reformulated shot was first cleared by the Food and Drug Administration. The findings, which the companies described in a press...
Posts mislead on Pfizer COVID vaccine’s impact on transmission
CLAIM: Pfizer admitted to the European Parliament that it had not tested the ability of its COVID-19 vaccine to prevent transmission of the virus before it entered the market, proving the company lied about this earlier in the pandemic. AP’S ASSESSMENT: Missing context. Janine Small, president of international markets at...
Cases of respiratory virus RSV in children rising in 33 states
A family vacation turned into a trip to the emergency room for April Joines and her 6-year-old daughter, Lillian, who suffers from asthma and was hospitalized with a lung infection called respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV. "She was more lethargic," Joines said. "Her breathing was labored." When they...
RSV: What parents should know about the virus that is pushing hospitals to capacity
Doctors across the country say they are seeing an ‘unprecedented’ rise in a common cold-like virus that has put a strain on hospitals as more children are being seen for the infection and admitted because of it. Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, has been seen in high numbers...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Predicts 'National Divorce' Over Vaccine Schedule
The Georgia Republican's comments come after the CDC voted to add the COVID-19 jab to its recommendations.
CDC and FDA clear Novavax vaccine as a first COVID booster for adults
U.S. regulators on Wednesday granted emergency use authorization for the COVID-19 vaccine made by Novavax to be used as a booster. The shot can now be administered to people 18 and older who received the Novavax, Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccines as their primary series, at least six months after the completion of those initial doses, according to the Food and Drug Administration.The Novavax booster, however, should not be given to those who have already been boosted with one or more booster doses of the other approved vaccines, the agency said in a fact sheet for health care providers.
News-Medical.net
A study of Moderna's COVID vaccine in children aged 6 months to 5 years
In a recent study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, researchers presented the findings of the ongoing KidCOVE trial in the United States (US). Study: Evaluation of mRNA-1273 Vaccine in Children 6 Months to 5 Years of Age. Image Credit: myboys.me / Shutterstock. Background. Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)...
Why CDC advisers voted to add COVID vaccines to list of routine immunizations
COVID vaccines should be part of the federal government's list of routinely recommended vaccinations, a panel of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention experts said Thursday. The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted unanimously to back the move, as part of a two-day long meeting. The move, part of...
Pfizer Says COVID-19 Vaccine Will Cost $110-$130 Per Dose
Pfizer will charge $110 to $130 for a dose of its COVID-19 vaccine once the U.S. government stops buying the shots, but the drugmaker says it expects many people will continue receiving it for free. Pfizer executives said the commercial pricing for adult doses could start early next year, depending...
Warning Signs to Watch For as RSV Cases Surge in Kids in Illinois, Several States
With RSV and other respiratory illnesses surging in the Chicago area, sending many children to the hospital, what are the warning signs parents should watch for if their child becomes ill?. The earlier-than-normal rise in cases has put hospitals on high alert as beds rapidly fill with children. "The region...
KTVZ
Pfizer says Covid-19 vaccine list price could be $130 per dose once government contracts end
Drugmaker Pfizer said Friday that as government contracts come to an end, possibly by early next year, its Covid-19 vaccine will be sold for $110 to $130 per dose. This price model comes down to increased distribution costs as well as an expected shift from multidose vials to single-dose ones.
NBC New York
What Is RSV? Why a Virus Nearly All of Us Get Before Age 2 Has Doctors Worried Now
A common respiratory virus that can make kids (and some adults) severely sick is concerning doctors because it emerged far earlier than usual this year and is already filling up hospital beds across the country. Pediatric hospital bed capacity is already strained in nearly a half-dozen states because of the...
U.S. hospitals brace for an unprecedented winter of viruses
Hospitals nationwide are preparing for another winter with Covid — the first one that's also expected to include high levels of influenza and other respiratory illnesses that have simmered quietly in the background for the past two years. Flu cases are already rising in parts of the U.S., according...
Vaxcyte Shares Surge As Its Pneumococcal Vaccine On Par With Pfizer's Shot In Study
Vaxcyte Inc PCVX announced positive topline results from the Phase 1/2 proof-of-concept study evaluating VAX-24, the company's investigational 24-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV), in healthy adults aged 18-64. VAX-24 met the primary safety and tolerability objectives, demonstrating a safety profile similar to Pfizer Inc's PFE Prevnar 20 (PCV20) for all...
Pfizer looks to charge at least $110 a dose for COVID-19 vaccine next year
Pfizer expects to roughly quadruple the price of its COVID-19 vaccine to between $110 to $130 per dose once the U.S. government’s purchasing program ends early next year, a company official said. Angela Lukin said during an investor call Thursday the company is still in discussion with insurers but that they are confident the price […]
YAHOO!
Over 70% of pediatric hospital beds in US full amid surge of respiratory illnesses
As the surge in children's respiratory illnesses, including rhinovirus and enterovirus, continues across the country, one children's hospital is considering installing a field tent to deal with the influx of patients. Connecticut Children's Medical Center in Hartford confirmed to ABC News it is considering working with the National Guard and...
Moderna and Pfizer Share a Peek At Human Data For Bivalent Boosters
Moderna and Pfizer have released some preliminary human data about the efficacy of their updated COVID-19 bivalent boosters. The Omicron-targeting bivalent boosters appear to elicit a strong immune response, but it’s not yet clear just how durable the protection will be. The companies say they will share more data...
