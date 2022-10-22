He was the “Prince of Soul,” the “Prince of Motown.” Helping shape the sound of Motown as a session drummer for groups like The Miracles and The Marvelettes, recording duets with Mary Wells, Diana Ross, and Kim Weston, and penning hits for other artists, including Martha and The Vandellas, Marvin Gaye soon began writing and producing his own songs from the ’60s through early 1980s.

7 DAYS AGO