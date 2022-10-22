ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 7

Timothy McCaskey
2d ago

Rubber Soul and Revolver were watershed albums for the Beatles. The Fab Four abandoned the shackles of being a Boy Band and delved into serious songwriting. Must have been the psychedelics. 🎵 Lucy in the sky with diamonds... 🎵

Reply(5)
3
Related
iheart.com

Here's How Michael Jackson, Princess Diana Would Look Today If Still Alive

An AI-generated image of the late Princess Diana's potential appearance if she were alive today has stirred much controversy online. The Princess of Wales' image was published on Instagram as part of a collection by Turkish photographer and artist Alper Yesiltas. The image shows Diana, who would be 61 this...
American Songwriter

4 Songs You Didn’t Know Marvin Gaye Wrote for Other Artists

He was the “Prince of Soul,” the “Prince of Motown.” Helping shape the sound of Motown as a session drummer for groups like The Miracles and The Marvelettes, recording duets with Mary Wells, Diana Ross, and Kim Weston, and penning hits for other artists, including Martha and The Vandellas, Marvin Gaye soon began writing and producing his own songs from the ’60s through early 1980s.
American Songwriter

7 R&B Groups That Ruled the 1970s

Before crossing over into the more commercial “contemporary” sound of keyboards, synths, and the bass-and-drum pop of the 1980s with the likes of Stephanie Mills, Debarge, and Al B. Sure, 1970s R&B was a greater medley of soul, gospel, Afro beats, funk and disco. Born out of folk,...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy