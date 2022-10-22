Effective: 2022-10-24 09:54:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-24 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lower Treasure Valley; Upper Treasure Valley; Western Magic Valley FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM MDT THIS MORNING Most locations in the warning area observed freezing temperatures overnight. With the growing season over this will be the last freeze product issued until the spring.

ADA COUNTY, ID ・ 5 HOURS AGO