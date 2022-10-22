ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Carolina Panthers

By Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
The Avery Journal-Times
The Avery Journal-Times
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a5chk_0iiR2YwF00

Oct 9, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) is tackled by San Francisco 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga (29) and linebacker Fred Warner (54) in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

McCaffrey debuts new jersey number at first 49ers practice

After the 49ers completed a blockbuster trade with the Carolina Panthers for running back Christian McCaffrey late Thursday night, San Francisco's new weapon arrived at practice in Santa Clara wearing his new jersey number. McCaffrey previously wore No. 22 with the Panthers and No. 5 as a Stanford Cardinal in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Avery Journal-Times

Reports: NFL investigating autograph-seeking refs

The NFL is looking into a video that surfaced on social media that purports to show two game officials seeking an autograph from Tampa Bay wide receiver Mike Evans, multiple outlets reported Monday. Game officials are barred from asking for autographs or memorabilia from players, coaches or staffers. A video captured by 1340 AM Fox Sports after Sunday's game between the Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers appears to show side judge...
TAMPA, FL
The Avery Journal-Times

Browns CB Denzel Ward remains in concussion protocol

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward remains in concussion protocol, coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday. The two-time Pro Bowl selection has missed the last two games and his availability for the Week 8 contest against rival Cincinnati is in jeopardy. Also, Stefanski said starting tight end David Njoku is week-to-week with an ankle injury. ESPN reported it's a high-ankle sprain and that Njoku will miss 2-5 weeks. Stefanski added that TE...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Avery Journal-Times

The Avery Journal-Times

Newland, NC
777
Followers
2K+
Post
67K+
Views
ABOUT

The Avery Journal-Times has proudly served as Avery County’s newspaper of record since 1959, covering community news for the whole of Avery County, southern Watauga County, northern Mitchell County and Roan Mountain, Tenn.

 https://www.averyjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy