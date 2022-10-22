NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Carolina Panthers

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Airline pilot reports 'rapidly descending' light over North CarolinaRoger MarshCharlotte, NC
PJ Walker gives the Panther's fans a taste of competent quarterback playEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022Kennardo G. JamesCharlotte, NC
Pink Delivery Robots In Uptown CharlotteJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Carolina Panthers loading up on draft picks for Sean Payton?Tina HowellCharlotte, NC
Related
WATCH: Christian McCaffrey Takes the Practice Field in His New 49ers Uniform
Well, that was quick. After he was traded from the Carolina Panthers, Christian McCaffrey is already sporting his new uniform. McCaffrey was spotted in his new San Francisco 49ers uniform while hitting the practice field on Friday. It comes just a day after the two teams made the trade official.
Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers Both Struggle in Week 7 Losses
Week 7 of the NFL saw two legendary quarterbacks continue their struggles. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers lost to the Carolina Panthers, and Aaron Rodgers and the Packers lost to the Washington Commanders.
Cowboys CB Jourdan Lewis (Lisfranc) done for season
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis underwent surgery for a Lisfranc injury in his foot Sunday night and is done for the remainder of the season, ESPN and The Dallas Morning News reported. Lewis suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of the Cowboys' win over the Detroit Lions while intercepting a pass. He was carted to the locker room. Lewis, 27, started four of six games this season and had 26 tackles and one sack to go with the interception. He has eight career INTs in 43 games (eight starts), all with the Cowboys, who selected him in the third round of the 2017 draft. --Field Level Media
NBC Sports
McCaffrey debuts new jersey number at first 49ers practice
After the 49ers completed a blockbuster trade with the Carolina Panthers for running back Christian McCaffrey late Thursday night, San Francisco's new weapon arrived at practice in Santa Clara wearing his new jersey number. McCaffrey previously wore No. 22 with the Panthers and No. 5 as a Stanford Cardinal in...
49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk analyzes 44-23 loss to Chiefs, debut of Christian McCaffrey
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KTXL) – 49ers’ wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk discusses what went wrong in Sunday’s 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi’s Stadium, the anticipated Niners debut for Christian McCaffrey, San Franciso’s defense having its worst performance of the season and why he feels his team is as good as they thought […]
‘That’s a big time trade’: Pete Carroll reveals impact of Christian McCaffrey trade to rival 49ers
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll likes the San Francisco 49ers’ trade for Christian McCaffrey with the Carolina Panthers, though he knows it means their NFC West rivals are going Super Bowl-or-bust this 2022. As Carroll said, the trade for McCaffrey instantly elevates the 49ers’ offense, but the same...
Packers Commanders Football
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and head coach Matt LaFleur react during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Landover, Md.
NFL: Detroit Lions at New England Patriots
Oct 9, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) runs with the ball against the Detroit Lions during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers
Oct 23, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) starts his route against the Carolina Panthers during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans
Oct 23, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger (4) warms up as the team gets ready to face the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Mandatory Credit: George Walker IV-USA TODAY Sports
Reports: NFL investigating autograph-seeking refs
The NFL is looking into a video that surfaced on social media that purports to show two game officials seeking an autograph from Tampa Bay wide receiver Mike Evans, multiple outlets reported Monday. Game officials are barred from asking for autographs or memorabilia from players, coaches or staffers. A video captured by 1340 AM Fox Sports after Sunday's game between the Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers appears to show side judge...
Colts promote QB Sam Ehlinger to starter
Sam Ehlinger is the new starting quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts. The 2021 sixth-round pick will make his first career NFL start in Week 8 against the visiting Washington Commanders. Veteran starter Matt Ryan, acquired in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons in the offseason, heads to the bench after suffering a shoulder sprain in Sunday's setback at Tennessee. ...
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Pittsburgh Steelers
Oct 16, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) runs the ball against Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (31) during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Pittsburgh won 20-18. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Report: Giants TE Daniel Bellinger sustains facial fracture
New York Giants rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger sustained a facial fracture in Sunday's win at Jacksonville, ESPN reported Monday. He exited the Giants' 23-17 victory after a hit by Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd in the second quarter. He grabbed at his face after the tackle and eventually was carted to the locker room. Bellinger, a fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, suffered a fracture around the eye socket and septum, per the report. He tallied one catch for 13 yards at Jacksonville and has 16 receptions for 152 yards and two touchdowns in seven games (six starts). He also rushed for a 2-yard touchdown in the Week 5 win at Green Bay. --Field Level Media
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Houston Texans
Aug 25, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Marlon Mack (2) runs with the ball during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Bucs S Antoine Winfield Jr. (concussion) likely out for 'TNF'
Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. is likely out for Thursday night's game with a concussion and wide receiver Russell Gage is having an MRI on Monday on his injured hamstring. Bucs coach Todd Bowles said Monday that Winfield is in the protocol with not enough time to get cleared on a short week. The Bucs (3-4) host the Baltimore Ravens (4-3) to kick off Week 8 on "Thursday...
Reports: Jets RB Breece Hall (knee) suffered torn ACL
New York Jets rookie running back Breece Hall has suffered a season-ending ACL injury as well as a meniscus injury, multiple outlets reported Monday. An MRI confirmed the severity, per the reports. Jets coach Robert Saleh said after Sunday's game that "the initial diagnosis was not good." The Jets defeated the Denver Broncos 16-9 to improve to 5-2. ...
Browns CB Denzel Ward remains in concussion protocol
Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward remains in concussion protocol, coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday. The two-time Pro Bowl selection has missed the last two games and his availability for the Week 8 contest against rival Cincinnati is in jeopardy. Also, Stefanski said starting tight end David Njoku is week-to-week with an ankle injury. ESPN reported it's a high-ankle sprain and that Njoku will miss 2-5 weeks. Stefanski added that TE...
Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers retirement odds continue to shorten
Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers each have 10 games remaining to help turn their teams' seasons around, but one or both future Hall of Famers could decide to hang it up at the end of the year. SportsBetting.ag set odds last week for each player to retire -- Brady at -300 and Rodgers at -200. However, those odds shortened to -500 and -300, respectively, after both quarterbacks struggled mightily in ugly losses Sunday. ...
NFL roundup: Panthers surprise Bucs, Packers lose third straight
PJ Walker threw two touchdown passes and the Carolina Panthers shut down Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 21-3 victory Sunday afternoon at Charlotte, N.C. It was the first Panthers win under interim coach Steve Wilks and it came just three days after the trade of star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. The Panthers (2-5) were playing at home for the first time since the firing of coach Matt Rhule. ...
Ashe Post & Times
West Jefferson, NC
490
Followers
2K+
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT
The Ashe Post & Times is an award-winning weekly publication that serves Ashe County, as well as the surrounding communities of the Western North Carolina High Country. The newspaper was formed by joining the resources of Ashe Mountain Times and the Jefferson Post on Dec. 1, 2017.https://www.ashepostandtimes.com/
Comments / 0