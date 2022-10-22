NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Carolina Panthers

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis underwent surgery for a Lisfranc injury in his foot Sunday night and is done for the remainder of the season, ESPN and The Dallas Morning News reported. Lewis suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of the Cowboys' win over the Detroit Lions while intercepting a pass. He was carted to the locker room. Lewis, 27, started four of six games this season and had 26 tackles and one sack to go with the interception. He has eight career INTs in 43 games (eight starts), all with the Cowboys, who selected him in the third round of the 2017 draft. --Field Level Media

