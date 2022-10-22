Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Lake Havasu City, AZ
Located in Mohave County, Arizona, Lake Havasu City is a well-known tourist destination. It is probably best known for being home to the old London Bridge from London, England. The bridge in London was replaced in 1968 and sold to a businessman in what is now Lake Havasu City, Arizona.
KTAR.com
Sonora Quest launches curbside blood draws for routine tests at 5 Arizona sites
PHOENIX — Sonora Quest will now offer blood draws through a curbside service for routine lab tests at five Arizona sites, the laboratory announced Wednesday. Patients can visit the centers located in Tempe, Scottsdale, Sun Lakes, Bullhead City and Show Low, with more expected to launch soon, according to a press release.
riverscenemagazine.com
Inside Lake Havasu City’s C.E.R.T. Team
October is officially the start of event season in Lake Havasu City, which means when the fire department or police appear at large events, not too far behind is the volunteer Citizen Emergency Response Team or C.E.R.T. Team. “You often see us at large scale events such as the Run...
actionnews5.com
Couple wanted in Arizona, Nevada killings found dead
KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a couple wanted in connection with murder cases in Arizona and Nevada has been found dead in a desert area southeast of Kingman. Mohave County Sheriff’s detectives say the bodies of 26-year-old Hunter McGuire and his girlfriend, 32-year-old Samantha Branek, were found lying next to each other Friday with gunshot wounds to the head.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Fort Mohave, AZ
In 1859, the United States Military caused the Mohave Tribe to divide into two groups. One of the groups remained near their ancestral lands. The other group spelled their name with an “h” and relocated to Parker, Arizona. The difference in spelling continues to this day. What has...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Nucor Steel donates to KAAP
Nucor Steel Kingman, LLC recently held their Second Annual Charity Golf Tournament. Each year the Nucor Steel Kingman golf committee (comprised of all Nucor Steel Kingman teammates from various departments) selects a local non-profit organization to benefit from the charity. This year Kingman Aid to Abused People (KAAP) was chosen. Through various donations from customers, partners, suppliers, and local businesses, Nucor Steel Kingman was able to raise and donate in full $123,082 to KAAP. Nucor Steel Kingman recently announced a $100 million melt shop expansion bringing 140 new jobs to the area.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Celebrate Recovery offered at BHC New Life Church￼
BULLHEAD CITY – The first step of any recovery program is to surrender to a Higher Power. “Our higher power isn’t something else, it’s Jesus Christ,” said Pastor Mike Cardello of New Life Church in Mohave Valley. With a focus on supporting—and especially celebrating—recovery from...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Toastmaster hosts open house￼
BULLHEAD CITY – Colorado River Toastmasters Club will have an Open House on November 8, at 6:45 p.m., in the meeting room of the Chaparral Country Club, 1260 Mohave Dr. Toastmasters International is a nonprofit 501(c) educational organization helping individuals improve on their communication, presentation and leadership skills. In honing those skills, it will help individuals at their work, in their business and in their retirement. For more information call 928-201-7220 or kkdeshazer@yahoo.com.
californiaexaminer.net
Police Seek Murder Suspect In Arizona And Nevada
In the wake of killings in both Arizona and Nevada this week, authorities in both states are looking for a same suspect. As of right now, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has identified 26-year-old Hunter Allen McGuire as the prime suspect in a killing that occurred in Golden Valley between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. There were no more information available at the time of publication about the homicide in Arizona.
Suspect wanted for homicides in Las Vegas, Arizona found dead
The suspect accused of homicides in both Las Vegas and Golden Valley has been located deceased following a high-speed chase, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office.
zachnews.net
News Alert: Mohave County, AZ: Boy from Clark County, Nevada dies from Naegleria Fowleri while in the Kingman Wash area at Lake Mead National Recreation Area 3 weekends ago.
Sources: Southern Nevada Health District and Lake Mead National Recreation Area (Information) Picture: Lake Mead National Recreation Area (Countesy) Mohave County, Arizona: A boy from Clark County, Nevada dies from Naegleria Fowleri while in the Kingman Wash area of Lake Mead National Recreation Area 3 weekends ago. According to the...
SignalsAZ
Kingman Begins Work on White Cliffs Wagon Wheel Trail
The AZ State Parks Board and the City of Kingman is partnering with the American Conservation Experience (ACE) to do the trail construction. The Arizona State Parks Board voted unanimously to approve a $99,000 grant for the City of Kingman earlier this year to complete the downtown trail connector portion of the White Cliffs Wagon Wheel Trail (WCWW).
Mohave Daily News
Families find new adventures at Cornfest
BULLHEAD CITY — Throwing weapons usually is frowned upon. Except at Cornfest. The Kiwanis Club of the Colorado River's annual community event at Gary Keith Civic Center Park unveiled an "axe throwing center" where adults could test their skills tossing things that shouldn't be thrown at large, wooden bullseye targets.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Antares Point hosts Second Annual Car Show￼
Antares Point will be hosting its Second Annual Car Show on Saturday, November 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Antares Point Visitor Center and Gift Shop. There will be raffles, a 50/50 drawing, and trophies. Registration is $10. Dash plaques will be given for the first 50 cars registered.
ABC 15 News
Two suspects found dead, two others arrested in connection to Las Vegas and Kingman murders
A Kingman couple wanted out of Las Vegas on suspicion of murder were found dead by Mohave County detectives Friday. Officials say Hunter McGuire, 26, and Samantha Branek, 32, were hiding in Las Vegas after a double murder in Kingman on June 28. Mohave County Sheriff's Department say they were...
Arizona police looking for suspect allegedly involved in 2 homicide cases
MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — Authorities are searching for a suspect accused of being involved in two homicide cases in northern Arizona and Las Vegas. The Mohave County Sheriff's Office says Hunter McGuire may have been involved in a homicide that occurred in Golden Valley sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Kingman Safeway to reopen Oct. 28￼
KINGMAN – The Safeway corporation, for whatever reason, has refused to answer any questions regarding damage and repair of its grocery store at 3125 Stockton Hill Road in Kingman. The outlet has remained closed since an August 13 rain-related roof collapse that injured no one during a monsoon season summer storm.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Fatal rollover in Bullhead City
BULLHEAD CITY – A traffic fatality is under investigation in Bullhead City. Police Department spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said officers responded to the single vehicle rollover at Highway 68 and Katherine Spur Road at 7:20 a.m. Monday, October 17. Fromelt said a jogger discovered the vehicle down an embankment. “It...
Comments / 0