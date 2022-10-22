ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford, NJ

NJ.com

Williamstown defeats Gloucester Tech - Field Hockey

Lucia Ancello scored one goal and had an assist to lead Williamstown over Gloucester Tech 3-0 in Sewell. Kyla Stasium and Mia Foti also scored a goal each for the Braves (8-8). The Braves scored in the first, second, and fourth quarters and picked up their eighth win of the...
WILLIAMSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

5 different scorers lead Middletown South past Old Bridge - girls soccer recap

Five different goal scorers, with three coming in the second half alone, drove Middletown South past Old Bridge to an emphatic 5-1 victory in Old Bridge. Makayla Jaffe kicked off the scoring for Middletown South (10-4-1) just five minutes in, followed by a finish from Bia Tonoco just before the half hour mark. Old Bridge (11-7) made things interesting just before halftime with a goal from Jenna Magrino, but little inroads were made otherwise.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
NJ.com

2022 NJSIAA HS football state tournament brackets

The 2022 New Jersey High School Football state tournament is finally here. In the links below, NJ Advance Media has the seeds, matchups and brackets for the 2022 NJSIAA / Rothman Orthopedics state football tournament. These brackets, finalized by the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association on Sunday morning, remain...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

Morris Hills over Pope John- Boys soccer recap

Tyrese Brown had a hat trick and an assist to lead Morris Hills to a 6-2 win over Pope John in Rockaway. Killian Yombor netted two goals for Morris HIlls (11-5-1), which led, 3-1 at halftime. Chris D’Souza added two assists, and Justice Truesdale also chipped in with one goal in the win.
ROCKAWAY, NJ
NJ.com

New Egypt over Pennsauken - Girls soccer recap

Gillian Horvath came away with a hat trick while Kayla Adam added two goals as New Egypt won on the road, 6-1, over Pennsauken. Madison Adam put in a goal and two assists for New Egypt (10-2-3), which led 2-0 at halftime. Pennsauken is now 4-14-1. The N.J. High School...
PENNSAUKEN TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Watchung Hills notches 7th, defeats Elizabeth

Watchung Hills made plays on both sides of the ball as the Warriors downed Elizabeth, 56-14, in Warren. Dyaln Kelly threw two touchdown passes -- one each to Jack Clintock and Connor Krauth -- while Nirio Garcia ran for two scores. David Dubas and Dylan Moffitt both got in on the action and notched a rushing touchdown apiece as well as the Warriors improved to 7-2.
ELIZABETH, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Irvington prevails over West Orange

Kyshir Desir and Fahmah Toure each scored two touchdowns to lead Irvington to a 27-18 win over West Orange, in West Orange. West Orange (5-3) led 18-12 at the half, and the Blue Knights (7-2) took a 19-18 lead by the third quarter. West Orange entered the game in 11th...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
