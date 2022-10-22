Read full article on original website
The YMCA returns to the South Bronx with a grand opening at The HubWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Carjackers Drag Driver in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Manhattan apartments from $654 a month at new affordable housing developmentBeth TorresNew York City, NY
Jury Selection Officially Underway In Trump Criminal TrialTaxBuzzManhattan, NY
Woman Dead, Body Found in a bin, in a driveway to a home in Staten Island New YorkBLOCK WORK MEDIAStaten Island, NY
Williamstown defeats Gloucester Tech - Field Hockey
Lucia Ancello scored one goal and had an assist to lead Williamstown over Gloucester Tech 3-0 in Sewell. Kyla Stasium and Mia Foti also scored a goal each for the Braves (8-8). The Braves scored in the first, second, and fourth quarters and picked up their eighth win of the...
5 different scorers lead Middletown South past Old Bridge - girls soccer recap
Five different goal scorers, with three coming in the second half alone, drove Middletown South past Old Bridge to an emphatic 5-1 victory in Old Bridge. Makayla Jaffe kicked off the scoring for Middletown South (10-4-1) just five minutes in, followed by a finish from Bia Tonoco just before the half hour mark. Old Bridge (11-7) made things interesting just before halftime with a goal from Jenna Magrino, but little inroads were made otherwise.
Times girls soccer notes, playoff edition: Steinert, Allentown, set for CJ3 battle
After a thrilling 2022 regular season and two Mercer County Tournaments (good job by Tripp Becker and the other people in charge), the girls soccer season will start coming to an end for many teams this week in the various state sectional tournaments. For a select few teams, this season...
South Jersey Times girls soccer notebook: Clayton set to join Williamstown, Delsea as a Tri-Co champ
Saturday was the cutoff date for the state tournament, with official pairings scheduled to be released on Monday. Playoff action will commence with first-round games on Wednesday. But before turning all attention to soccer’s second season, what’s the status of the conference title races as the end of the regular...
HS football Top 20 for Oct. 23: With playoff picture set, teams are shuffled after upsets
It’s finally time for teams to prove that they belong among the elite in New Jersey. The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association seeded the public state tournament on Sunday after the regular season came to an end for public schools during Week 8.
Union City’s 3-headed backfield, defense stop Clifton, likely earn home playoff game
Union City rode a trio of dominant running backs on offense and played stout defense against Clifton to record its second consecutive shutout and position itself for a home game in the opening round of the NJSIAA playoffs with a 22-0 victory. Sophomore Mark Boyd, junior Tyler Koffa and senior...
NJSIAA Regional Invitational Tournament football brackets and schedule, 2022
With the football regular season in the books, the top teams in the state will battle for Group Championship trophies for the first time in New Jersey. For the teams who did not qualify for the playoffs, they still have something to play for. New this year, those teams will...
Boys Soccer: Cape-Atlantic League Tournament final preview — Hammonton vs. St. Augustine
5-St. Augustine (10-5-2) vs. 3-Hammonton (11-5-3), 3:30. As the No. 5 seed, St. Augustine has been on the road for the entire tournament but has still managed to rattle off two wins against Ocean City and Egg Harbor to secure a spot in the tournament final. Hammonton. Hammonton took down...
2022 NJSIAA HS football state tournament brackets
The 2022 New Jersey High School Football state tournament is finally here. In the links below, NJ Advance Media has the seeds, matchups and brackets for the 2022 NJSIAA / Rothman Orthopedics state football tournament. These brackets, finalized by the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association on Sunday morning, remain...
Morris Hills over Pope John- Boys soccer recap
Tyrese Brown had a hat trick and an assist to lead Morris Hills to a 6-2 win over Pope John in Rockaway. Killian Yombor netted two goals for Morris HIlls (11-5-1), which led, 3-1 at halftime. Chris D’Souza added two assists, and Justice Truesdale also chipped in with one goal in the win.
New Egypt over Pennsauken - Girls soccer recap
Gillian Horvath came away with a hat trick while Kayla Adam added two goals as New Egypt won on the road, 6-1, over Pennsauken. Madison Adam put in a goal and two assists for New Egypt (10-2-3), which led 2-0 at halftime. Pennsauken is now 4-14-1. The N.J. High School...
No. 1 Don Bosco Prep runs past Paramus Catholic - Football recap
Don Bosco Prep, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled toward the postseason with a 56-21 win over Paramus Catholic in Paramus. Don Bosco (6-2) finds itself sitting alone in the top spot of Non-Public A, with the qualifying cutoff for non-public teams on Oct. 29. The Ironmen had...
Football: Watchung Hills notches 7th, defeats Elizabeth
Watchung Hills made plays on both sides of the ball as the Warriors downed Elizabeth, 56-14, in Warren. Dyaln Kelly threw two touchdown passes -- one each to Jack Clintock and Connor Krauth -- while Nirio Garcia ran for two scores. David Dubas and Dylan Moffitt both got in on the action and notched a rushing touchdown apiece as well as the Warriors improved to 7-2.
Rutgers-Michigan time announced: Here’s when Scarlet Knights’ home game vs. Wolverines kicks off
The second-to-last home game of Rutgers’ 2022 season has a start time. The Scarlet Knights’ meeting with No. 4 Michigan on Saturday, November 5, will kick-off at 7:30 p.m. at SHI Stadium, the Big Ten announced Monday. The contest will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. It...
Football: Keansburg makes history in its win over KIPP Cooper Norcross Academy
It was a historic day in Keansburg as head coach Jim Reid not only earned his first win, but senior defensive lineman Morgan Hutchins became the first female to start a football game for the Titans in their 47-8 win over KIPP Cooper Norcross Academy. Senior Na’Sun Lee had a...
HS Football Week 8 statewide stat leaders: Who lit it up over the weekend?
As the regular season winds down, the stats are only getting more impressive across the state. The games are beginning to mean more, so N.J.’s best have been leaving it all on the field.
Football: Irvington prevails over West Orange
Kyshir Desir and Fahmah Toure each scored two touchdowns to lead Irvington to a 27-18 win over West Orange, in West Orange. West Orange (5-3) led 18-12 at the half, and the Blue Knights (7-2) took a 19-18 lead by the third quarter. West Orange entered the game in 11th...
NEWSFLASH! ‘Retired’ soccer star, N.J. native Heather O’Reilly’s playing days are not over yet
Former USWNT star Heather O’Reilly’s playing days aren’t over just yet. The East Brunswick native and mother of two returned to Ireland last week to finish out the season with the Irish club Shelbourne FC. O’Reilly, 37, boasts an extensive and impressive resume, but there was one...
Bosch, Woodbridge take down Sayreville in potential playoff clincher
Having seen several late leads disappear and other small fourth quarter deficits inflate, Woodbridge football could’ve had its playoff spot sealed long before they suited up for their regular season finale against Sayreville on Friday. The Barrons cannot change the past, so they instead rose to the occasion in...
College football: Islander reportedly takes over this program after head coach gets fired
In the college football world, one man’s failure is another man’s opportunity. That’s exactly the case with former Port Richmond High School football star Pete Rossomando, who reportedly was named interim head coach of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte after Will Healy was fired this morning following a 1-7 start to the season.
