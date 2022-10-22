PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The North Florida Motorplex this weekend will give fans the chance to see some All-American, All-Harley motorcycle drag racing! This the perfect event with Thunder Beach going on! The cycles, like the ones you see in the attached video, will bring thundering, ground-pounding, flame-throwing, nitro V-twin speed to the Motorplex Friday and Saturday as part of the Coca-Cola Southeastern Thunder Nationals. These are some of the fastest bikes on the planet. The track opens Friday at 10 am, test and tune from 6 to 10 pm. Saturday and Sunday the gates open at 8. For more info call 850-209-4346.

PANAMA CITY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO