WJHG-TV
Fall Thunder Beach Rally vendors provide insight about event
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The dust has officially settled from this year’s Fall Thunder Beach Motorcycle Rally. However, it’s never too late to look back on how things went overall. “It’s a huge draw not just for the motorcycle crowd but you’ve got the people who...
WJHG-TV
Fallen hero memorialized during Thunder Beach Fall Rally
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A fallen hero is being remembered. Dozens of bikers came together Saturday to parade Panama City Beach in honor of Sergeant Kevin Kight. Kight was killed in the line of duty in 2015, after being shot during a traffic stop. More than 15 years has passed since his death, however, his legacy lives on through the Kevin Kight Memorial Bike Parade. The parade takes place twice a year during the Thunder Beach Rally.
WJHG-TV
North Florida Motorplex set to host some very fast bikes!
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The North Florida Motorplex this weekend will give fans the chance to see some All-American, All-Harley motorcycle drag racing! This the perfect event with Thunder Beach going on! The cycles, like the ones you see in the attached video, will bring thundering, ground-pounding, flame-throwing, nitro V-twin speed to the Motorplex Friday and Saturday as part of the Coca-Cola Southeastern Thunder Nationals. These are some of the fastest bikes on the planet. The track opens Friday at 10 am, test and tune from 6 to 10 pm. Saturday and Sunday the gates open at 8. For more info call 850-209-4346.
WJHG-TV
Shed destroyed, house damaged in Bay County fire
YOUNGSTOWN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An outdoor shed was destroyed, and a house was left damaged after a fire in Youngstown Sunday afternoon. Bay Emergency officials told NewsChannel 7 a person was welding in the outdoor shed when they put the equipment down and walked away. We’re told when they returned a fire had started in the shed.
Destin Log
26-slip home for bay fishing boats is in the works off Calhoun Avenue in Destin
A dock complete with 26 boat slips for bay boats may be ready to go by next season. Mike Buckingham and Wayne Lung of West End RV LLC are looking to build a 390-plus foot T-dock with 26 boat slips with lifts at 105 and 109 Calhoun Avenue on Choctawhatchee Bay on the west end of Destin.
Families pumpkin carve for free at No Name Lounge
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Some residents got into the Halloween spirit at No Name Lounge Sunday. The landmark bar hosted its 4th annual pumpkin carving event. The lounge had 100 pumpkins that were free to carve out on the lounge’s deck. Stephanie Cooley brought her three girls with her to carve pumpkins. She said […]
Sunflower Festival has made its way to the Panhandle
VERNON, Fla. (WMBB) — Black Barn Blossoms opened up three years ago and on Saturday it hosted its inaugural Sunflower Festival. Owner Gina Hamilton said Fall is the perfect time for an event like this. “We wanted to, being that its fall and sunflowers are kind of associated with fall, we wanted to kind of […]
Residents given free trees at local farmers markets
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — At the Panama City and St. Andrews farmers market 600 Red Maple and River Birch trees were given away on Saturday. Along with the trees, Panama City Quality of Life and IFAS of the University of Florida staff members provided some tips for growing a healthy and gorgeous tree. This […]
WJHG-TV
Fall Thunder Beach Rally is underway
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The sound of roaring motorcycles is something you will be hearing all weekend long. The fall Thunder Beach motorcycle rally is officially underway. Among the thousands of people is Crystal Leiser she’s been coming down from Ohio for the past five years. “Bikers...
WJHG-TV
Monday Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!. It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with just a few clouds cruising by our skies today. We’ll see them hang around our skies throughout the day, but no rain is expected from them. It’ll be mainly to mostly sunny for our Monday.
niceville.com
Okaloosa and Walton traffic advisory for Oct. 23-29
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. This week, drivers...
WJHG-TV
Weekend Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a nearly perfect and typical October weekend here in the panhandle. Lows will fall into the low 40s inland and near 50 at the coast Saturday morning. Skies will be sunny on Saturday with highs in the upper 70s. Lows will be a bit warmer Sunday morning in the mid 40s inland with mid 50s at the coast. Highs Sunday afternoon will reach the low 80s. Right now the forecast gets warmer and more humid until a cold front brings a chance of rain Tuesday night into Wednesday.
WJHG-TV
Collision in Calhoun County leaves pedestrian with critical injuries
CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is in critical condition after being hit by an SUV while walking alongside the road in Calhoun County. The incident happened at around 7 a.m. Florida Highway Patrol troopers told NewsChannel 7 the SUV was traveling south on State Road 69 when the driver fell asleep at the wheel. Officials were told by the driver she had just gotten off a midnight shift and was fatigued.
fosterfollynews.net
Part 2- 2022 Graceville, Florida Harvest Festival on Saturday, October 15, 2022, in Downtown Graceville, Florida
Here is Part 2 of a few photos from the 2022 Graceville, Florida Harvest Festival on Saturday, October 15, 2022, in downtown Graceville, as seen by Florida Panhandle Technical College Photography Student Morgan Thompson.
WJHG-TV
New program provides support line for hurricane survivors
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A newly released program called Hurricane Ian Support Line is helping survivors of the storm that hit southwest Florida. It pairs locals who went through hurricane Michael with survivors of hurricane Ian. Even though it just launched this week, they already have over 25 phone...
Every day is Halloween for this Panama City woman
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — It is not unusual to spot decked-out homes passing through neighborhoods around Christmas time. It’s actually pretty uncommon to see the dedication during other major holidays. However, there’s a Panama City woman who treats every day like it’s Halloween and she expresses it throughout her home. When it comes to […]
luxury-houses.net
Asking $19,999,999, This Idyllic Legacy Home in Santa Rosa Beach offer An Unparalleled Gulf Front Lifestyle
146 Montgomery Street Home in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida for Sale. 146 Montgomery St, Santa Rosa Beach, Florida is a well-traveled coastal retreat featuring iconic architectural styling prominently positioned to offer an unparalleled Gulf Front lifestyle along the pristine white sand beaches of Seagrove, Florida. This Home in Santa Rosa Beach offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 146 Montgomery Street, please contact Spears Group (Phone: 850-974-1761) at Compass for full support and perfect service.
WJHG-TV
Mill Boys Electric
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On June 6th of this year, three friends walked out of the Panama City Paper Mill for the last time. “When they announced the closures we were trying to come up with something to do,” said Robbie Stewart a partner in Mill Boys Electric.
mypanhandle.com
Superior mirage seen over St. Andrew Bay Thursday morning
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — If you woke up on this chilly morning and stared across St. Andrews Bay, You might have noticed the shoreline looking a little weird. When conditions are just right, like the past two mornings, you can see what’s called a “superior mirage.” It makes Shell Island look like it’s floating!
