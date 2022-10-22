Read full article on original website
A 62-year-old man was involved in a motorcycle crash while heading eastbound on 1500 Camino Del Rio South around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to San Diego Police Department Watch Commander, Officer John Buttle.
Halloween Party Turns Violent in College East Neighborhood of San Diego
A man was hospitalized Saturday after being shot in the arm in the College East neighborhood of San Diego. Officers from the San Diego Police Department responded at 1:37 a.m. to the 6000 block of Pembroke Drive where the residents of the home, four San Diego State University students, were hosting a Halloween party and a group of people arrived and began causing a disturbance, Officer David O'Brien said.
San Diego police are investigating after a slashing hospitalized a man early Friday in the North Park neighborhood.
Motorcyclist Breaks Both Legs in Mission Valley Solo Wreck
A 62-year-old motorcyclist suffered multiple fractures in Mission Valley Sunday after he failed to negotiate a bend in the road and was ejected from his 2022 KTM. He was traveling eastbound in the 1500 block of Camino del Rio South at about 11:30 a.m. when he missed a bend on the left and collided with the south curb line.
An arrest has been made in connection to a deadly fight Thursday in the La Presa neighborhood, authorities announced.
Parolee, 34, Booked in Alleged Logan Heights Home-Invasion Rape
A parolee in custody on an unrelated charge was re-arrested on suspicion of sneaking into a Logan Heights resident’s home and raping her in her bed, authorities reported Friday. Ronald Earl Bray Jr., 34, allegedly attacked the 27-year-old woman about 1:45 a.m. Saturday as she slept at her residence...
Two men are in custody and police are looking for a third suspect in connection to a shooting in Ocean Beach Friday night.
A motorist was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving during a driver's license/sobriety checkpoint in Escondido, authorities said Sunday.
The San Diego Sheriff’s Office said the elderly resident was transported to the hospital, unrelated to the fire. No injuries were reported.
Suspect Jailed in Fatal Fight on Grounds of Spring Valley Swap Meet
A suspect was behind bars Friday in connection with a fight that left a man fatally injured on the grounds of the Spring Valley Swap Meet. Mauricio Juarez, 31, was arrested in connection with the death of 61- year-old Richard Johnson, who was found suffering from severe head wounds Thursday morning near a storage area in a dirt parking lot at the outdoor marketplace, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
The San Diego Police Department released body-worn camera footage Friday of a shootout in the Mountain View neighborhood between officers and an armed man who was killed in the gunfire.
San Diego Man, 60, Dies Following Altercation in Spring Valley Area
A 61-year-old man died on Oct. 20 following an altercation with a 31-year-old man in the Spring Valley area of San Diego. Police responded to a call just before 11 a.m. of a verbal disturbance near the 8600 block of Jamacha Boulevard in Spring Valley, San Diego County Sheriff Department said. Authorities located the 61-year-old man on the ground with trauma to his head.
The fight started after the woman used the victim's phone and refused to give it back, according to San Diego police.
Escondido Police Checkpoint Results in DUI Arrest, 19 Citations
A motorist was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving during a driver’s license/sobriety checkpoint in Escondido, authorities said Sunday. The checkpoint at El Norte Parkway and Ash Street began at 6 p.m. Saturday and ended at 10:30 p.m., the Escondido Police Department reported. Nineteen drivers at the checkpoint were...
PHOTO OF THE WEEK: MASKED BANDIT IN SANTEE
October 23, 2022 (Santee) -- Cynthia Robertson sent in this image, originally posted on Facebook, with the following witty message. "Well, tonight I had the scare of my life coming out of the Walmart in Santee. As I walked up to my car, I was approached by a masked bandit. I stepped back and hollered. When he left, I put my packages in the trunk of my car. I looked around to see if I could find him, and he was hiding behind a bush. So I got out my iPhone and started to take a picture, and then he started running at me! He got within a foot of me and I ran and yelled some more. And I laughed because he was so cute even though he scared me."
A 61-year-old man died Thursday following a fight in the La Presa neighborhood, authorities said.
Women Arrested After Allegedly Stabbing 2 Men in San Diego
A 22-year-old woman is in custody Saturday after she allegedly stabbed two men — including her boyfriend — during an altercation in the East Village neighborhood of San Diego. Police arrested Isabelle Lovelady for the stabbings, said Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department. Officers were...
Police Arrest 4 Juveniles After Joyride in Allegedly Stolen Vehicle Ends in Crash with Fire Hydrant
Police took four juveniles into custody Saturday after they allegedly drove a stolen car, crashing it into a fire hydrant in Chula Vista. Five youths – three males and two females – were seen running away after the crash, on Robert Avenue and East I Street, which left water shooting approximately 50 feet into the air just before 7:50 p.m., according to OnScene.TV.
