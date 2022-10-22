ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Valley, CA

NBC San Diego

Halloween Party Turns Violent in College East Neighborhood of San Diego

A man was hospitalized Saturday after being shot in the arm in the College East neighborhood of San Diego. Officers from the San Diego Police Department responded at 1:37 a.m. to the 6000 block of Pembroke Drive where the residents of the home, four San Diego State University students, were hosting a Halloween party and a group of people arrived and began causing a disturbance, Officer David O'Brien said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Suspect Jailed in Fatal Fight on Grounds of Spring Valley Swap Meet

A suspect was behind bars Friday in connection with a fight that left a man fatally injured on the grounds of the Spring Valley Swap Meet. Mauricio Juarez, 31, was arrested in connection with the death of 61- year-old Richard Johnson, who was found suffering from severe head wounds Thursday morning near a storage area in a dirt parking lot at the outdoor marketplace, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
SPRING VALLEY, CA
Times of San Diego

San Diego Man, 60, Dies Following Altercation in Spring Valley Area

A 61-year-old man died on Oct. 20 following an altercation with a 31-year-old man in the Spring Valley area of San Diego. Police responded to a call just before 11 a.m. of a verbal disturbance near the 8600 block of Jamacha Boulevard in Spring Valley, San Diego County Sheriff Department said. Authorities located the 61-year-old man on the ground with trauma to his head.
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

PHOTO OF THE WEEK: MASKED BANDIT IN SANTEE

October 23, 2022 (Santee) -- Cynthia Robertson sent in this image, originally posted on Facebook, with the following witty message. "Well, tonight I had the scare of my life coming out of the Walmart in Santee. As I walked up to my car, I was approached by a masked bandit. I stepped back and hollered. When he left, I put my packages in the trunk of my car. I looked around to see if I could find him, and he was hiding behind a bush. So I got out my iPhone and started to take a picture, and then he started running at me! He got within a foot of me and I ran and yelled some more. And I laughed because he was so cute even though he scared me."
SANTEE, CA
Times of San Diego

Police Arrest 4 Juveniles After Joyride in Allegedly Stolen Vehicle Ends in Crash with Fire Hydrant

Police took four juveniles into custody Saturday after they allegedly drove a stolen car, crashing it into a fire hydrant in Chula Vista. Five youths – three males and two females – were seen running away after the crash, on Robert Avenue and East I Street, which left water shooting approximately 50 feet into the air just before 7:50 p.m., according to OnScene.TV.
CHULA VISTA, CA

