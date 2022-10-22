Read full article on original website
Overstock’s Having a Massive Sale on Furniture and Decor — Here Are 10 Deals You Should Snag Now
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Fall is when we go all-in on coziness. And although the season is already here, there are still great deals on cozy essentials (and more!) that will enhance your space and make you want to spend a little more time at home out of the cold.
Shoppers Say This ‘Sturdy’ Ottoman Adds Storage Space Without Sacrificing Style—and It's on Sale
Clutter doesn’t stand a chance.
yankodesign.com
This “Swiss army knife for artists” is a cleverly designed drawing stencil in the shape of a sketch tool
Designed to be so compact, you could carry it in your wallet, the Horizon Helvetica® is a designer/artist’s essential EDC. The card-sized device comes made from laser-cut stainless steel and acts as a universal stencil allowing you to draw straight lines, arcs, circles, and even isometric shapes. Designer:...
CONTEMPORIST
Columns Flared At The Top Like A Champagne Flute Contribute To The Sculptural Form Of This New Building
Architecture and Interior Design firm Wood Marsh has completed a new residential building in Victoria, Australia, that has a remarkable sculptural form. The overall curved design of the asymmetrical building has the appearance of being carved from a single raw material, while the columns have been shaped and crafted to integrate them into the exterior.
livingetc.com
Should all interior doors match? Designers explain the pros and cons of both
Should our interior doors match? It's a question you haven't necessarily considered, but the more you think about it, the more of a conundrum it becomes. If you don't have them, the thought of uniform doors - as often seen in new build homes - might be an appealing one. Or, perhaps you find an eclectic mix of door styles more exciting. Whatever the case for you, the grass is probably greener on the other side.
I’m an interior design pro – 5 mistakes that make your home look cheap, including how you hang your curtains
EVER wondered if you were inadvertently making your home look cheap?. One interior design pro set the record straight on which home design faux-pas could be cheapening your home. Reynard Lowell is a design enthusiast and digital content creator. He took to YouTube to share his top five home design...
yankodesign.com
Top 10 tiny homes designed to be the best micro-living setups
Sustainability has been running on everybody’s mind. And with everyone aspiring towards eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have completely taken over the world of architecture and cemented their place as sustainable, minimal, and economical micro-living setups. What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces. They are a space-saving and eco-friendly living solution that reduces the load on Mother Earth! They’re simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And we’ve curated a wide range of micro-home setups that totally grabbed our attention. From a prefab tiny home that is a smart mobile unit to a Norwegian wooden tiny home on wheels – there’s a tiny home out there for everyone!
Newlywed cooks whole fish without gutting and cleaning them and serves to unsuspecting husband and in-laws for dinner
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. You've heard stories about people cooking a whole turkey in the oven without removing the paper or plastic pouch containing the entrails.
Fast Company
Snap a photo of your living room, and InteriorAI will redesign it
It’s been six weeks since my husband and I crammed 40 moving boxes into our new apartment in Brooklyn—and not a single room looks finished. The problem is two-fold: we have an unusual layout that’s split across two floors, and too many ideas for how each room should be laid out. Can we squeeze in soft seating in the upstairs dining room and stick to watching TV in the downstairs living room? How do we maximize the small open kitchen without ripping everything out and starting anew? Can the home office fit my desk, my piano, and a convertible sofa -bed, and how should each of these be positioned without it looking like a giant version of that bowl of miscellaneous stuff we all have at home?
dornob.com
Casa TO: Concrete Cutouts Surprise and Delight in a Modern Mexico Hotel
The views are so serene and beautiful on La Punta Zicatela, a stretch of coast in Oaxaca, Mexico, that you might be tempted to frame them at every possible opportunity. That’s exactly what Ludwig Godefroy Architecture has done with its spectacular Casa TO, a small boutique hotel consisting of dramatic concrete shapes and cutouts. Designed with surfers in mind, the hotel aims to pay tribute to the landscape and its cultural history in bold new architectural terms. The design feels distinctly Mexican, but with a fresh modern spin and features that flout the common perception of concrete as cold and unwelcoming.
My Dumb Little Brain Is Completely Blown After Seeing These 19 Incredibly Fascinating Pictures For The First Time
I'm going to be completely honest with you: my mind is completely blown.
yankodesign.com
Top 10 tiny homes on wheels for those who love a sustainable life on the go
Sustainability has been running through everybody’s mind. Ever since the pandemic shook up our world, we’ve been trying to incorporate sustainability into every aspect of our life, including our homes! With everyone aspiring toward’s eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have been taking over the architecture world, and they continue to grow popular by the day. And tiny homes on wheels, in particular, have really taken us by storm! What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces that are portable and travel-friendly. You can now take your cozy and comfy home with you wherever you travel. These tiny homes on the move are simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And we’ve curated a wide range of travel-friendly micro-home setups that will cater to everybody’s unique needs and preferences. There’s a tiny home out there for everyone.
I let an interior designer critique my 1-bedroom apartment. Here's how he'd make the open-plan living space look bigger and brighter.
Insider's Mikhaila Friel recruited Jordan Samson, a TikTok-famous interior designer, to help transform her open-plan living and kitchen area.
yankodesign.com
A pair of G-Shock watches arrive in blazing solar flare-theme to celebrate 40th anniversary of the brand
Haute Horlogerie is a synonym with Casio today. But when the watchmaker started out in the 1970s, it was known for its delicate line of timepieces, long until 1983 when it launched the shock-resistant G-Shock line-up. Now that the watch series, an epitome of toughness, celebrates its 40th anniversary in 2023; the build-up to the celebrations has already begun with the introduction of two scintillating Flare Red G-Shock watches.
yankodesign.com
Starbucks transforms a traditional ‘hanok’ home into its newest outpost in South Korea
Starbucks announced the opening of a special new location on October 20th, 2022 in Daegu, South Korea. The beautiful store was created by transforming a traditional Korean-style house known as ‘Hanok’, which has been in existence for more than a hundred years. The exterior and the interior of the home have been designed in a traditional style.
This Travel Writer’s 450-Square-Foot Studio Apartment Is a Cabinet of Curiosities
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Location: Capitol Hill — Washington, D.C. Size: 450 square feet. Type of Home: Studio apartment. Years Lived In: 2 years, renting. Travel...
yankodesign.com
Foldable, portable barbecue device looks good enough to cook on
Now that most people are already out there going on all sorts of adventures in the outdoors, we’re also seeing new products, or at least concepts of products that can be used for these trips. Picnicking, biking, trekking, and camping are just some of the outdoor activities that people like to do on the weekends after a grueling week in the concrete jungle. So they’re always on the look out for things that are handy enough to bring and useful enough to want to bring on these trips.
yankodesign.com
Merrell Hydro Runner is a clog and sneaker in one for the rainy, windy outdoors
I am one of those people who prefer to stay indoors when it’s raining. The moment the rain starts to fall, you won’t get me to go outside (unless it’s really needed) and you’ll find me on the couch or in bed. But there are people out there who want to continue walking, running, or even trekking outside even if it’s wet and slippery outside. But of course they need gear that will protect them from accidents like slips and falls. It’s a bonus if said gear is fashionable and eco-friendly.
yankodesign.com
This $49 smart robot can automatically open and close blinds, making it a pretty neat gift this Holiday Season
Coming from the folks at SwitchBot, the SwitchBot Blind Tilt is a uniquely designed home accessory that can automate your blinds, letting you open or close them remotely or even by voice. It hooks onto your existing horizontal blinds and can be configured to run on solar power, which means it works reliably every day without you worrying about charging it.
yankodesign.com
Universal attachment turns any water bottle into a makeshift fire extinguisher
Designed for third-world countries or places where fire-fighting infrastructure isn’t readily available, the Fire Conqueror helps turn a regular water bottle into a fire-fighting device. All you really need to do is mix vinegar and baking soda into the water to create an effervescent solution that generates CO2, and the Fire Conqueror module lets you spray the solution onto a fire, helping neutralize it.
