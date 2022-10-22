Read full article on original website
Woman Dead, Body Found in a bin, in a driveway to a home in Staten Island New YorkBLOCK WORK MEDIAStaten Island, NY
Personal Stories of Recovery: Warning Signs from a Young AlcoholicsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
The Uber Imposter: The Murder of Samantha JosephsonNikPrinceton, NJ
The True Story Behind Netflix's 'The Watcher' Took Place In Westfield, NJBridget MulroyWestfield, NJ
Tomorrow, Oct. 25: TEDx Morristown, Drawing On Your Own CreativityMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Times girls soccer notes, playoff edition: Steinert, Allentown, set for CJ3 battle
After a thrilling 2022 regular season and two Mercer County Tournaments (good job by Tripp Becker and the other people in charge), the girls soccer season will start coming to an end for many teams this week in the various state sectional tournaments. For a select few teams, this season...
South Jersey Times girls soccer notebook: Clayton set to join Williamstown, Delsea as a Tri-Co champ
Saturday was the cutoff date for the state tournament, with official pairings scheduled to be released on Monday. Playoff action will commence with first-round games on Wednesday. But before turning all attention to soccer’s second season, what’s the status of the conference title races as the end of the regular...
Boys Soccer: GMC Tournament final preview — Old Bridge vs. Monroe
NEWSFLASH! ‘Retired’ soccer star, N.J. native Heather O’Reilly’s playing days are not over yet
Former USWNT star Heather O’Reilly’s playing days aren’t over just yet. The East Brunswick native and mother of two returned to Ireland last week to finish out the season with the Irish club Shelbourne FC. O’Reilly, 37, boasts an extensive and impressive resume, but there was one...
Despite recent slump, Salem delivers important message with win over Woodbury
October has not been kind to the Salem football team. The defending South/Central Group 1 regional champions suffered consecutive losses to Woodstown, Paulsboro and West Deptford. An offense that scored 99 points in three wins top open the year was held to just 22. Bonds between players became fragile as arguments ensued, leading to a lack of continuity on the field.
Deptford edges Overbrook to earn first division title in almost two decades (PHOTOS)
CJ Carter scored a pair of touchdowns to lead Deptford in a 21-13 win over Overbrook in Pine Hill. The win gave Deptford (4-4) a share of the WJFL-Colonial division title. The Spartans had not won a division title since 2004. The victory also gives the team some hope for a post-season berth, as the team entered the game in 19th place in the South 3 group. The top 16 teams in each public group will qualify for the postseason.
Donation to injured SJV player made Point Pleasant Boro a winner before kickoff
The New Jersey high school football community has been painfully reminded about bad things that can happen to those who participate in the sport they play, coach and watch. In less than two months, two players have died and two others have sustained catastrophic spinal injuries. Whether they wear shoulder...
NJ teacher by day side-hustles as Phillies ball girl
Sometimes she'll hear it from the stands. Right away 23-year-old Kelly Fleck knows one of her students has come to see a Phillies home game. Or maybe even come to see her. After all, she does have her own baseball card. Seriously. You see Kelly Fleck is a history teacher...
Football: Keansburg makes history in its win over KIPP Cooper Norcross Academy
It was a historic day in Keansburg as head coach Jim Reid not only earned his first win, but senior defensive lineman Morgan Hutchins became the first female to start a football game for the Titans in their 47-8 win over KIPP Cooper Norcross Academy. Senior Na’Sun Lee had a...
Rutgers-Michigan time announced: Here’s when Scarlet Knights’ home game vs. Wolverines kicks off
The second-to-last home game of Rutgers’ 2022 season has a start time. The Scarlet Knights’ meeting with No. 4 Michigan on Saturday, November 5, will kick-off at 7:30 p.m. at SHI Stadium, the Big Ten announced Monday. The contest will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. It...
Rutgers beats Indiana in Nunzio Campanile’s debut; Can Scarlet Knights upset Minnesota? (PODCAST)
After defeating Indiana last Saturday, the Scarlet Knights (4-3, 1-3) hit the road to face Minnesota (4-3, 1-3), a program led by a number of former Greg Schiano assistants, including head coach P.J. Fleck, offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca and defensive coordinator Joe Rossi. BUY RUTGERS FOOTBALL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS,...
Phillies: The price of victory and the price of Crisco | Editorial
The price of a 3-pound can of Crisco at a local Walmart is $8.22. In 2008, the last time that anyone around here was thinking about a postseason baseball run, people were complaining on a baking blog that Crisco had just gone up to $8.44 — but that was for a 6-pound can, twice as large. And, just since last the quarter of 2022, the manufacturer raised the price by 23%.
N.J. city founding father’s grave is in a traffic circle. But is his body really there?
The small circle of land looks odd and out of place from any angle. It’s just inside the entrance of a residential neighborhood in Northfield. It’s the hub of a traffic circle, Oxford Circle to be exact. It rises head high and has makeshift stairs fashioned by cinder blocks driven into the dirt.
Rutgers in NFL, Week 7: Chiefs’ Isiah Pacheco, Ravens’ Gus Edwards lead big day for ex-Scarlet Knights
The seventh Sunday of the 2022 NFL season was a memorable day for former Rutgers players, one headlined by a pair of running backs. Gus Edwards played in his first regular season game since January of 2021, putting an end to his long 645-day journey back from the devastating knee injury that cost him the entire 2021 season. He made his return in style, scoring two touchdowns and gaining a team-high 66 yards on 16 carries to lead the Ravens to a 23-20 win over the Cleveland Browns.
thesunpapers.com
Deptford police commemorate officer’s loss
We will never, ever forget. On Oct. 21, 1999, Corporal Steve Levy, of the Washington Township Police Department, was killed in the line of duty while assigned to the Gloucester County SWAT Team. Levy and the SWAT team were dispatched to Woodbury for a barricaded person call. Levy entered the...
Two South Jersey Youtubers Stalk Famous Burnt Mill Road Ghost In Atco, NJ
If you hail from either the Philly or South Jersey regions, more specifically Camden, Gloucester, Cumberland, and Atlantic Counties, then you've at least hear mentioned once or twice the legend of the Atco Ghost. The Atco Ghost is said to be a little boy who died when he got hit...
Ex-Jets coach slams disgruntled receiver Elijah Moore
It’s no secret that Elijah Moore is not happy. The wide receiver has made it abundantly clear that he is not satisfied with his role on the New York Jets. He made his feelings public by way of Twitter last week. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
Injury-prone reliever wants to return to Mets
That would be ideal for Tommy Hunter, who is looking to return to Queens. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. According to Newsday’s Tim Healy, the 36-year-old reliever is looking to get back on the mound, ideally for the New York Mets. Here’s what Hunter said, per...
N.J. store sells winning $2.7M lottery ticket
The New Jersey Lottery announced Friday that a lottery ticket sold in Bergen County matched all six numbers drawn for the Thursday, Oct. 20, Pick-6 with Double Play drawing. The winning ticket scored the $2.7 million annuity jackpot, the lottery said in a news release. The ticket was sold at the Corner Store, 123 Valley Brook Avenue in Lyndhurst. The store will also receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
MLB announces game times for Phillies-Astros World Series
It’s that time of year. The World Series will kick off later this week as the Philadelphia Phillies face the Houston Astros for the championship title. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. MLB PR released the game times for the series on Monday. Friday, 10/28 @ Houston...
