ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manville, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Despite recent slump, Salem delivers important message with win over Woodbury

October has not been kind to the Salem football team. The defending South/Central Group 1 regional champions suffered consecutive losses to Woodstown, Paulsboro and West Deptford. An offense that scored 99 points in three wins top open the year was held to just 22. Bonds between players became fragile as arguments ensued, leading to a lack of continuity on the field.
SALEM, NJ
NJ.com

Deptford edges Overbrook to earn first division title in almost two decades (PHOTOS)

CJ Carter scored a pair of touchdowns to lead Deptford in a 21-13 win over Overbrook in Pine Hill. The win gave Deptford (4-4) a share of the WJFL-Colonial division title. The Spartans had not won a division title since 2004. The victory also gives the team some hope for a post-season berth, as the team entered the game in 19th place in the South 3 group. The top 16 teams in each public group will qualify for the postseason.
PINE HILL, NJ
NJ.com

Phillies: The price of victory and the price of Crisco | Editorial

The price of a 3-pound can of Crisco at a local Walmart is $8.22. In 2008, the last time that anyone around here was thinking about a postseason baseball run, people were complaining on a baking blog that Crisco had just gone up to $8.44 — but that was for a 6-pound can, twice as large. And, just since last the quarter of 2022, the manufacturer raised the price by 23%.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Rutgers in NFL, Week 7: Chiefs’ Isiah Pacheco, Ravens’ Gus Edwards lead big day for ex-Scarlet Knights

The seventh Sunday of the 2022 NFL season was a memorable day for former Rutgers players, one headlined by a pair of running backs. Gus Edwards played in his first regular season game since January of 2021, putting an end to his long 645-day journey back from the devastating knee injury that cost him the entire 2021 season. He made his return in style, scoring two touchdowns and gaining a team-high 66 yards on 16 carries to lead the Ravens to a 23-20 win over the Cleveland Browns.
BALTIMORE, MD
thesunpapers.com

Deptford police commemorate officer’s loss

We will never, ever forget. On Oct. 21, 1999, Corporal Steve Levy, of the Washington Township Police Department, was killed in the line of duty while assigned to the Gloucester County SWAT Team. Levy and the SWAT team were dispatched to Woodbury for a barricaded person call. Levy entered the...
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Ex-Jets coach slams disgruntled receiver Elijah Moore

It’s no secret that Elijah Moore is not happy. The wide receiver has made it abundantly clear that he is not satisfied with his role on the New York Jets. He made his feelings public by way of Twitter last week. BUY JETS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Injury-prone reliever wants to return to Mets

That would be ideal for Tommy Hunter, who is looking to return to Queens. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. According to Newsday’s Tim Healy, the 36-year-old reliever is looking to get back on the mound, ideally for the New York Mets. Here’s what Hunter said, per...
QUEENS, NY
NJ.com

N.J. store sells winning $2.7M lottery ticket

The New Jersey Lottery announced Friday that a lottery ticket sold in Bergen County matched all six numbers drawn for the Thursday, Oct. 20, Pick-6 with Double Play drawing. The winning ticket scored the $2.7 million annuity jackpot, the lottery said in a news release. The ticket was sold at the Corner Store, 123 Valley Brook Avenue in Lyndhurst. The store will also receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
LYNDHURST, NJ
NJ.com

MLB announces game times for Phillies-Astros World Series

It’s that time of year. The World Series will kick off later this week as the Philadelphia Phillies face the Houston Astros for the championship title. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. MLB PR released the game times for the series on Monday. Friday, 10/28 @ Houston...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
226K+
Followers
129K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy