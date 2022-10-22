Read full article on original website
bartlesvilleradio.com
Fairfax Woman Hospitalized After Crash with a Fire Engine
A Fairfax woman is injured in a collision with a firetruck on a smokey road just north of Hominy on Friday. The collision took place at about 2:40pm Friday at the intersection of State Highway 99 and Ballard Road in Osage County. OHP reported that a firetruck driven by Peter...
kaynewscow.com
Kay County Fire Task Force responding to large grass fire near Pawnee and Payne counties
Members of the Kay County Fire Task Force is responding to a grass fire near Highway 177 and Oklahoma 15 at the request of Payne County. Newkirk Fire Chief Adam Longcrier said that fire trucks from Newkirk, Blackwell, Kildare and Tonkawa are responding. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is on scene as is the Oklahoma Department of Transportation for traffic control. Roads in the area are closed.
kaynewscow.com
UPDATE: Multiple fire crews continue to battle blaze south of Kay County
NOBLE COUNTY— Newkirk fire chief Adam Longcrier said the fire south of Kay County has turned into three different fires and is out of control. Longcrier said the starting point of the fire was at U.S 412 but has now split. “We have one fire heading north of Sooner...
kaynewscow.com
Fire damages two homes and a shed in Newkirk over the weekend
NEWKIRK — Newkirk Fire Chief Adam Longcrier said cigarettes are the blame for two house fires in the city over the weekend. Longcrier said on Saturday firefighters responded at 11:40 a.m. to the corner of south Cedar and 9th Street for a grass fire threatening a home. “We arrived...
kaynewscow.com
Kay County firefighters assist neighboring counties over the weekend
Many Kay County firefighters were on the road this weekend fighting fires in neighboring counties. On Saturday firefighters from Newkirk, Blackwell, Kildare and Tonkawa traveled to Noble County and joined crews from many surrounding areas to battle a blaze that consumed 3,000 acres. Blackwell Fire chief Cory Hanebrink led the Kay County Task Force on that assignment. (see story)
Haskell man dead after concrete truck fails to make it up hill
SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. — A 53-year-old man is dead after being run over by a concrete truck, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said on Tuesday afternoon, Royce Harp, age 53 of Haskell, was driving a 2002 Kenworth concrete truck up a steep hill on State Highway 10A.
OHP: 13-year-old driver ejected from car after crashing following chase
TULSA, Okla. — A 13-year-old Tulsa boy was injured after he was ejected following a car crash and chase early Sunday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The boy was driving a 2012 Volvo and was going northbound on Garnett Road just before 3 a.m., troopers said. Troopers said...
Tree Crashes Into Tulsa Home
A tree crashed into a Tulsa home Sunday afternoon, according to the Tulsa Fire Department. Firefighters said they responded to a call at around noon at a home near South Pittsburg Avenue and East 15th Street. The tree caused damage to the AC unit, electrical system and garage, according to...
news9.com
Crews Fighting Large Osage County Fire With Planes
The Oklahoma State Emergency Management Association (EMA) said a large fire is burning near Hominy on Saturday. Authorities confirmed the State Forestry and the Bureau of Indian Affairs are using two planes each to drop water and fire retardant in the area. At this time, authorities say no homes are...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Two Fires Burn Fields on Saturday Afternoon
Multiple crews of firefighters waged war on two field fires in two different counties as winds gusted up to 25 mph on Saturday, October 22, making it difficult to control spreading flames. In Osage County, Oklahoma Emergency Management Association worked alongside fire crews from throughout the county on a fire...
Motorcyclist ejected, hospitalized during police chase in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An Arkansas City man has been hospitalized following a police pursuit ending in a crash Saturday. The Kansas Highway Patrol says Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Deputies were pursuing a fleeing subject on a sport style motorcycle. The suspect led them north in the 1200 block of N. Hoover Rd. around 12:16 Saturday […]
Broken Arrow Police warn public as they investigate mail thefts
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow Police are investigating after seeing an uptick in reports of people having their mail stolen and checks washed. They said thieves are trying to steal money and want to warn people so they don’t become victims. Ethan Hutchins is the spokesperson for...
Fire Crews Battle Fire Near Talala
Fire crews responded to the scene of a fire Sunday near Talala, according to authorities. The Rogers County Emergency Management (RCEM) said firefighters battled a fire near East 390 Road and South 4070 Road. The Northwest Rogers County Fire Protection District was working on the fire, according to RCEM. RCEM...
Tulsa police find lost child in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said they are looking for the home of a lost child who was found in south Tulsa. Police said a 911 caller found the child walking along South Peoria Avenue near East 61st Street and called police. The child appears to be about 2...
Harrah neighbors work to save 6 wounded, abandoned horses
Someone has allegedly dumped not one, but six horses in a rural part of Lincoln County. Now neighbors are taking on the task of caring for the animals that were found in poor condition with untreated wounds.
Suspect Arrested Following Deadly Stillwater Crash
The suspect in connection to a deadly Stillwater crash has been arrested by Stillwater Police. Stillwater Police said they responded to the scene on Oct. 15 at 4:15 a.m. near State Highway 51 and Country Club Road. Police said Luke House was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of State...
bartlesvilleradio.com
NCSO: One Arrested and One Sought on Stolen Vehicle Charges
Duncan Harney, 31,Nowata was arrested on October 13 for a Cherokee Nation warrant for a new charge of possession of a stolen vehicle by the Nowata County Sheriff's Office. On the evening of September 1, 2022 the Nowata County Sheriff's Office was called to a residence on Highway 10 east of Highway 169. The reporting party reported a man and a woman, who was later identified as Duncan Harney and Bailey Whitney,19, of Delaware, were trespassing on her property. The reporting party confronted these two individuals and the two individuals stated they were out of gas. The reporting party ordered them to leave and made it known to them she was armed with her firearm.
Owasso man, 18, involved in double fatal crash was driving ‘in excess of 150 mph’
STILLWATER, Okla. — An Owasso man was arrested and faces two counts of second-degree murder after police say he caused a crash that killed two people in Stillwater. Luke Christopher House, 18, of Owasso was taken into custody a week after he was involved in a crash on State Highway 51 (6th Avenue) near Country Club Road in Stillwater on Oct. 15, Stillwater police said.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Osage County Collision Results in AirVac Transportation
At approximately 4:30 am this morning, a GMC Sierra driving westbound on OK-20 near OK-18 and about 3 miles outside of Fairfax in Osage County was involved in a collision when the vehicle ran into a tree. The driver of the vehicle was Calvin Stroud, age 76, or Wagoner. Wagoner was transported by Miller EMS to Fairfax Regional Medical Center then transferred by AirVac to Saint Francis Medical Center in Tulsa with internal injuries.
