Audubon, NJ

NJ.com

Despite recent slump, Salem delivers important message with win over Woodbury

October has not been kind to the Salem football team. The defending South/Central Group 1 regional champions suffered consecutive losses to Woodstown, Paulsboro and West Deptford. An offense that scored 99 points in three wins top open the year was held to just 22. Bonds between players became fragile as arguments ensued, leading to a lack of continuity on the field.
SALEM, NJ
NJ.com

2022 NJSIAA HS football state tournament brackets

The 2022 New Jersey High School Football state tournament is finally here. In the links below, NJ Advance Media has the seeds, matchups and brackets for the 2022 NJSIAA / Rothman Orthopedics state football tournament. These brackets, finalized by the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association on Sunday morning, remain...
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

Deptford edges Overbrook to earn first division title in almost two decades (PHOTOS)

CJ Carter scored a pair of touchdowns to lead Deptford in a 21-13 win over Overbrook in Pine Hill. The win gave Deptford (4-4) a share of the WJFL-Colonial division title. The Spartans had not won a division title since 2004. The victory also gives the team some hope for a post-season berth, as the team entered the game in 19th place in the South 3 group. The top 16 teams in each public group will qualify for the postseason.
PINE HILL, NJ
NJ.com

Willingboro makes its case for football playoffs, stuns Burlington Township

Derek Bryant waited for the play to develop. Then waited some more. Only then did Willingboro junior running back burst through the hole. In many ways, Bryant’s approach mirrors the approach the Chimeras have taken all season. Willingboro stunned Burlington Township 42-15 in a West Jersey Football League neighborhood battle with playoff implications on the line.
WILLINGBORO, NJ
High School Football PRO

Audubon, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Paulsboro High School football team will have a game with Audubon High School on October 22, 2022, 08:00:00.
PAULSBORO, NJ
brooklynsportsworld.com

Camden HS’s Billy Richmond Earns Offer from Saint Louis Hoops

Class of 2024 Camden High School (N.J.) guard Billy Richmond has received an offer from Division I Saint Louis Men’s basketball program, yesterday he Tweeted. Additionally, the 6-foot-6 Memphis, Tenn., native holds offers from Seton Hall, Louisville, Memphis and Mississippi State. Saint Louis put up a 23-12 record and...
CAMDEN, NJ
CBS Philly

New Jersey high school teacher is also a Phillies ballgirl

ROBBINSVILLE, N.J. (CBS) - A Mercer County teacher's side gig is giving her on-the-field access to the Phillies' post-season run. Robbinsville High School history teacher Kelly Fleck is one of the Phillies' 19 ballgirls."I can't even concentrate!" Fleck said while on hall duty Friday afternoon. "I was excited to have hall duty the last block of the day because I needed to walk around, get the jitters out." A softball player growing up, Fleck followed in the footsteps of her older sisters, trying out for the Phillies in 2020."The tryouts, they were competitive," Fleck said. "It was a little...
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

These 65 historic sites that ‘tell the stories’ of N.J. could get $15.8M in state grants

Sixty-five historical sites and nonprofits throughout New Jersey could soon receive grants of up to $750,000 each to help preserve, support and promote their initiatives. Nearly $15.8 million in grant recommendations were approved last month by the New Jersey Historic Trust, an affiliate of the state Department of Community Affairs. The list still needs to be approved by the Garden State Preservation Trust board in November.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers.

