South Jersey Times girls soccer notebook: Clayton set to join Williamstown, Delsea as a Tri-Co champ
Saturday was the cutoff date for the state tournament, with official pairings scheduled to be released on Monday. Playoff action will commence with first-round games on Wednesday. But before turning all attention to soccer’s second season, what’s the status of the conference title races as the end of the regular...
Times girls soccer notes, playoff edition: Steinert, Allentown, set for CJ3 battle
After a thrilling 2022 regular season and two Mercer County Tournaments (good job by Tripp Becker and the other people in charge), the girls soccer season will start coming to an end for many teams this week in the various state sectional tournaments. For a select few teams, this season...
Boys Soccer: Cape-Atlantic League Tournament final preview — Hammonton vs. St. Augustine
5-St. Augustine (10-5-2) vs. 3-Hammonton (11-5-3), 3:30. As the No. 5 seed, St. Augustine has been on the road for the entire tournament but has still managed to rattle off two wins against Ocean City and Egg Harbor to secure a spot in the tournament final. Hammonton. Hammonton took down...
Girls volleyball: Can’t-miss matches for the week of Oct. 24
Each squad is having a solid campaign this fall. Both programs are coming off tough losses in their respective county tournaments and are looking to get back on track in a strong Skyland matchup ahead of the state tournament.
Jennings, Pennsauken run past Vineland, clinch undefeated regular season
Pennsauken High School junior RB Elijah Jennings is listed at 5-foot-9, 170-pounds. But he runs the ball like he is 6-foot, 220 pounds. Running angry, initiating contact with his shoulder and throwing would be-tacklers aside, Jennings took over in the second half against Vineland, propelling the Indians to a 32-14 win that clinched an undefeated regular season.
HS football bracket projections: Find out the unofficial playoff matchups, seeds for 2022
We’re finally talking about the playoffs. The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association will release the official high school football playoff brackets Sunday, but here’s an advance look at what we expect you’ll see tomorrow. Please note these pairings and seeds for the public-school sections are UNOFFICIAL....
Despite recent slump, Salem delivers important message with win over Woodbury
October has not been kind to the Salem football team. The defending South/Central Group 1 regional champions suffered consecutive losses to Woodstown, Paulsboro and West Deptford. An offense that scored 99 points in three wins top open the year was held to just 22. Bonds between players became fragile as arguments ensued, leading to a lack of continuity on the field.
Football: Pleasantville wins divisional title, beats Middle Township
Pleasantville shut out Middle Township, 21-0, in Pleasantville. With the win, the Greyhounds won the outright Patriot Division title of the WJFL with a 4-0 mark. Pleasantville is 5-2 overall. The team led just 7-0 at halftime and 14-0 after three quarters. Had Pleasantville lost, if Glassboro beat Buena, the...
2022 NJSIAA HS football state tournament brackets
The 2022 New Jersey High School Football state tournament is finally here. In the links below, NJ Advance Media has the seeds, matchups and brackets for the 2022 NJSIAA / Rothman Orthopedics state football tournament. These brackets, finalized by the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association on Sunday morning, remain...
HS football Top 20 for Oct. 23: With playoff picture set, teams are shuffled after upsets
It’s finally time for teams to prove that they belong among the elite in New Jersey. The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association seeded the public state tournament on Sunday after the regular season came to an end for public schools during Week 8.
NEWSFLASH! ‘Retired’ soccer star, N.J. native Heather O’Reilly’s playing days are not over yet
Former USWNT star Heather O’Reilly’s playing days aren’t over just yet. The East Brunswick native and mother of two returned to Ireland last week to finish out the season with the Irish club Shelbourne FC. O’Reilly, 37, boasts an extensive and impressive resume, but there was one...
Deptford edges Overbrook to earn first division title in almost two decades (PHOTOS)
CJ Carter scored a pair of touchdowns to lead Deptford in a 21-13 win over Overbrook in Pine Hill. The win gave Deptford (4-4) a share of the WJFL-Colonial division title. The Spartans had not won a division title since 2004. The victory also gives the team some hope for a post-season berth, as the team entered the game in 19th place in the South 3 group. The top 16 teams in each public group will qualify for the postseason.
Willingboro makes its case for football playoffs, stuns Burlington Township
Derek Bryant waited for the play to develop. Then waited some more. Only then did Willingboro junior running back burst through the hole. In many ways, Bryant’s approach mirrors the approach the Chimeras have taken all season. Willingboro stunned Burlington Township 42-15 in a West Jersey Football League neighborhood battle with playoff implications on the line.
HS Football Week 8 statewide stat leaders: Who lit it up over the weekend?
As the regular season winds down, the stats are only getting more impressive across the state. The games are beginning to mean more, so N.J.’s best have been leaving it all on the field.
Donation to injured SJV player made Point Pleasant Boro a winner before kickoff
The New Jersey high school football community has been painfully reminded about bad things that can happen to those who participate in the sport they play, coach and watch. In less than two months, two players have died and two others have sustained catastrophic spinal injuries. Whether they wear shoulder...
See the Freehold Township High School marching band in action (PHOTOS)
As the fall season continues, New Jersey’s excellent and tireless high school marching bands are back in full swing, performing at their school’s football games. Over the weekend, Freehold Township High School marching band performed as the Freehold Township Patriots took on Jackson Memorial. With the season in...
Audubon, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Camden HS’s Billy Richmond Earns Offer from Saint Louis Hoops
Class of 2024 Camden High School (N.J.) guard Billy Richmond has received an offer from Division I Saint Louis Men’s basketball program, yesterday he Tweeted. Additionally, the 6-foot-6 Memphis, Tenn., native holds offers from Seton Hall, Louisville, Memphis and Mississippi State. Saint Louis put up a 23-12 record and...
New Jersey high school teacher is also a Phillies ballgirl
ROBBINSVILLE, N.J. (CBS) - A Mercer County teacher's side gig is giving her on-the-field access to the Phillies' post-season run. Robbinsville High School history teacher Kelly Fleck is one of the Phillies' 19 ballgirls."I can't even concentrate!" Fleck said while on hall duty Friday afternoon. "I was excited to have hall duty the last block of the day because I needed to walk around, get the jitters out." A softball player growing up, Fleck followed in the footsteps of her older sisters, trying out for the Phillies in 2020."The tryouts, they were competitive," Fleck said. "It was a little...
These 65 historic sites that ‘tell the stories’ of N.J. could get $15.8M in state grants
Sixty-five historical sites and nonprofits throughout New Jersey could soon receive grants of up to $750,000 each to help preserve, support and promote their initiatives. Nearly $15.8 million in grant recommendations were approved last month by the New Jersey Historic Trust, an affiliate of the state Department of Community Affairs. The list still needs to be approved by the Garden State Preservation Trust board in November.
