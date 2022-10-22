WWE NXT had several surprises up its sleeve during tonight's Halloween Havoc, and amongst those surprises was the tease of a big NXT return. During tonight's event, there was a shot of a mask on fire, and the mask seems to be the former mask of WWE Raw Superstar T-Bar. Longtime NXT fans are celebrating too, as before T-Bar and Retribution came to be, T-Bar was known as Dominik Dijakovic, and quickly became a favorite in NXT in numerous matches against Keith Lee. Now it seems he is not only returning to NXT but is also returning to his old persona, and in the after-show media call, Shawn Michaels addressed the tease after a question from Sean Ross Sapp, pretty much confirming it is Dijakovic and revealing how the return came about.

1 DAY AGO