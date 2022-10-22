Read full article on original website
Lakers vet Patrick Beverley gets real on relationship with Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard amid Battle of LA narrative
Thursday night produced quite a spectacle between the Los Angeles Lakers and their bitter cross-town rivals in the Los Angeles Clippers. For new Lakers recruit Patrick Beverley, it was a chance to rekindle some old flames with his former team and a handful of his ex-teammates. Beverley spent four seasons...
Lakers eyeing 10-year NBA veteran as frontcourt addition amid 0-2 start
The Los Angeles Lakers are off to an 0-2 start after back-to-back losses to the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers. That’s resulted in the front office already trying to sign more depth pieces to strengthen the rotation. Per Shams Charania, the Lakers met with free agent wing Moe Harkless, a former 15th overall pick by the Philadelphia 76ers who was just waived by the Houston Rockets in training camp:
Steph Curry's Absurd Crossover In Kings-Warriors Game
Steph Curry had a fantastic crossover in Sunday night's game between the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors.
VIDEO: LeBron James, Anthony Davis’ instant reactions to Russell Westbrook’s bad shot that doomed Lakers
While LeBron James refused to talk about Russell Westbrook’s bad shot in crunch time that doomed the Los Angeles Lakers against the Portland Trail Blazers, his on-court reaction may provide some hints about his feelings towards the epic fail. To recall, with 30 seconds remaining in the game and...
Knicks star Derrick Rose gets brutally honest on lack of playing time amid Jalen Brunson’s emergence
It has been so far so good for the New York Knicks’ offseason acquisition, Jalen Brunson. The former Dallas Mavericks point guard has been everything he’s been chalked up to be thus far, and Knicks fans are loving the emergence of their new star. For his part, however,...
Aaron Judge reacts to getting booed by Yankees fans after hitless Game 3
Aaron Judge is not making a big deal of the boos he and the New York Yankees heard from the home fans during their Game 3 loss to the Houston Astros. After all, for him, there are more important things he needs to be focusing on in the MLB playoffs.
‘We’re not ready to win’: Doc Rivers calls out Joel Embiid, Sixers after embarrassing Spurs letdown
PHILADELPHIA – The Philadelphia 76ers fell to 0-2 after losing to two of the title contenders they’re chasing. Now, the alarm bells are really ringing after losing 114-105 to the San Antonio Spurs in the third game of their season. It was a massive upset that the Spurs haven’t seen since Gregg Popovich’s first season. For Doc Rivers and the Sixers, it’s the most disappointing loss in a season that has already gotten off on a horrible foot.
PJ Tucker goes nuclear in Sixers locker room after embarrassing loss to Spurs
The Philadelphia 76ers are going to be a real threat to the title this season. The San Antonio Spurs, on the other hand, are going to be one of the worst teams in the league as they embark on a full rebuild. This has been the narrative for these two sides ahead of the season. […] The post PJ Tucker goes nuclear in Sixers locker room after embarrassing loss to Spurs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers star LeBron James fires back at interview trap to bash Russell Westbrook
Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James is not falling into the interview trap that reporters could interpret as him bashing his teammate Russell Westbrook. Westbrook has been the talk of the sports world on Sunday after his epic fail doomed the Lakers against the Blazers. With 30 seconds left on the clock and the Lakers leading 102-101, Westbrook decided to take an ill-advised jumper that he botched.
WATCH: Trail Blazers Rookie Steals The Ball From LeBron James
Shaedon Sharpe stole the ball from LeBron James during Sunday's game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Lakers.
Sacramento Kings announce status update for Keegan Murray
Keegan Murray will make his NBA debut in Saturday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers. The Sacramento Kings announced the news Saturday morning. The much-anticipated start will be the first for the former Iowa star and 4th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Murray has been held back due to the team’s health and safety protocols and didn’t play in the season opener on Wednesday against the Portland Trail Blazers.
‘I don’t like mentioning him’: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo reveals why he doesn’t agree with Kobe Bryant comparisons
There are few players in the history of the NBA that possess the same level of commitment to the game that the late, great Kobe Bryant had. You could say that Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of them. If you ask him, however, Giannis would much prefer to...
Big names and games set for end-of-year shows in Sacramento. Here’s who is coming to Golden 1
What show will you catch before the year ends?
‘Punch me in the face’: Lakers’ Patrick Beverley claps back at Paul George on IG after Clippers win Battle of LA
The Los Angeles Clippers opened their account on Thursday night with a huge win over their cross-town rivals, the Los Angeles Lakers. Paul George was hyped about the victory and he took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the win. Naturally, Lakers vet Patrick Beverley just had to clap back.
WATCH: Lakers star Russell Westbrook’s genuine reaction to Juan Toscano-Anderson standing up for him in interview
Russell Westbrook has been on the receiving end of a lot of criticism after he went 0-of-11 against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night. Russ has had another rough start to the season, and it isn’t at all surprising that the pitchforks have already been brought out so quickly against the Los Angeles Lakers star.
Paul George scores 40 to help Clippers spoil big NBA debut for Kings rookie Keegan Murray
The Kings got a sensational debut from Keegan Murray and another big game from De’Aaron Fox, but it wasn’t enough against the Clippers.
Raiders’ Derek Carr returns to play after crushing hit left him down vs. Texans
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr took a big hit early in the Week 7 clash against the Houston Texans and was down on the field while trainers came to examine him. The injury occurred on the Raiders’ opening drive of the game, and while Carr was able to get up and jog off under his own power, backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham entered the game to replace him, according to Vincent Bonsignore.
‘Story of the game’: Steve Kerr, Draymond Green sound off on what doomed Warriors vs. Nuggets
The Golden State Warriors fell to the Denver Nuggets 128-123 on Friday night at Chase Center, their arduous second-half comeback cut just short by the sound of the final buzzer. After the game, Steve Kerr expressed pride in his team’s second-half competitive fire. As their head coach saw it, what...
Warriors star Stephen Curry goes viral after Dabo Swinney’s absurd ‘2-for-25’ comment
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry often goes viral for his incredible highlight plays and pre-game routines. On Saturday, however, he was the talk of the sports world because of Clemson football head coach Dabo Swinney. The Clemson Tigers beat the Syracuse Orange in the contest, but it wasn’t easy...
Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram avoid major injuries after leaving Pelicans game vs. Jazz
New Orleans Pelicans stars Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram were both recently forced to leave a game against the Utah Jazz due to injury. However, Willie Green said both players will be listed as questionable for Tuesday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks, per Will Guillory. Green initially stated that Brandon Ingram is no longer in […] The post Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram avoid major injuries after leaving Pelicans game vs. Jazz appeared first on ClutchPoints.
