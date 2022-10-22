ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biddeford, ME

Celebration of life held for Freeport teen Theo Ferrara

FREEPORT (WGME) -- A celebration of life was held Sunday for 14-year-old Theo Ferrara. The Freeport teen's death left a massive impact on the community. Ferrara had been missing for less than a week in September before his body was found in the ocean off the coast of Brunswick. The...
FREEPORT, ME
Car crashes into Westbrook church

WESTBROOK (WGME)-- A car crashed into the Lighthouse Christian Center on Spring Street in Westbrook. The Westbrook Fire Department tells us that shortly after 5 p.m. they responded to a call of a car into the building. On arrival they secured gas and electric in the building while evacuating everyone...
WESTBROOK, ME
Martha Stewart visits Portland bakeries

A cooking icon visited two bakeries in Portland. Martha Stewart posted on her Instagram account she was having a great foodie morning in Portland. She stopped by Standard Bakery on Commercial Street for their coffee and English muffins then made her way to Norimoto Bakery on Stevens Avenue to try some of Atsuko Fujimoto’s baked goods.
PORTLAND, ME
Two people injured in Casco shooting

CASCO (WGME) -- Two people were injured after a shooting in Casco. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office says several fights broke out on Wings Way shortly after midnight Sunday. Several witnesses called 911 to report a person shooting a gun at a large gathering. Police say 45-year-old Stephen Blais of...
CASCO, ME
Quick response key in containing Scarborough fire

SCARBOROUGH (WGME) - Two dogs died in a house fire in Scarborough, but officials credit a quick response in preventing flames from spreading to other buildings. Just before noon Sunday, first responders were called to Scarborough Downs Road where they found a home on fire. The family was not home...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
NTSB releases preliminary report on Arundel plane crash

ARUNDEL (WGME) – The NTSB has released its preliminary report on a deadly plane crash in Arundel. Arundel plane crash report by googleanalyticswgme.com on Scribd. The crash killed two people on October 5. The pilot and passenger were returning from a business trip in Presque Isle, headed for the...
ARUNDEL, ME
Maine hospitals see surge in children with cases of RSV

PORTLAND (WGME) -- There’s a surge in RSV cases around the country, and Maine is no different. Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, is a common respiratory illness that results in thousands of children going to the hospital each year, however, doctors say the hospital shouldn’t necessarily be a parent’s first stop.
MAINE STATE

