High Point, NC

High Point road rage incident leads to bullets flying, ‘it happened so fast’

By Alliyah Sims
 2 days ago

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A road rage incident led to bullets flying and police searching for a suspect.

This happened last night along I-74 near Eastchester Drive in High Point.

2 North Carolina cities among top 15 in nation for fastest-growing homicide rates

Officers were called to the Sheetz gas station on North Main Street around 9:30 Thursday night.

Based on the 911 call we learned the driver drove about four miles to the gas station and called 911 after he and his son were shot at.

“It happened so fast,” said the 911 caller. “I guess I cut in front of them, and they didn’t like that. I tried to pull over to let them go by in the right lane. They didn’t let me over. They stayed in the right lane, and they started shooting.”

Shock was all that went through his mind as bullets went flying at his rented vehicle.

In the 911 call, the driver tells dispatchers he was headed to Winston-Salem to pick up his son from Saint Andrews College in Laurinburg.

He says his son was asleep at the time.

“I didn’t get hit, but I think my son got grazed on his arm,” said the driver. “I kept trying to get away from them. They took off in a Black Honda Acord an older model.”

If you have any information in this case call HPPD at (336) 883-3224.

This is the 11th road rage incident High Point Police responded to so far this year.

LifesABeach
2d ago

I lived near High Point years ago. I would not even drive through there now. What a waste.

