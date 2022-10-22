Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Michigan Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenKalamazoo, MI
Gluten-Free, Plant-Based Eatery Set to Open in Southwest Michigan This FallVegOut MagazinePortage, MI
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
townbroadcast.com
Vikings, Clippers qualify for post-season grid playoffs
Hopkins and Martin football teams both will take part in the post-season playoffs this Friday evening. Martin will take its 7-2 record against another squad that went 7-2 in eight-man football — Tekonsha. The Indians, whose home base is south of Marshall, but north of Goldwater. They took it on the chin badly last Friday night in a 60-14 loss to unbeaten Colon.
townbroadcast.com
Hopkins wins O-K Silver Conference volleyball title
The Hopkins varsity volleyball squad Saturday captured the O-K Silver Conference championship by winning the league tournament at Cornerstone University in Grand Rapids. The Lady Vikings entered the competition with one dual meet loss this season, to undefeated NorthPointe Christian. However, they rebounded to take all the marbles Saturday. Hopkins...
townbroadcast.com
Wildcat boys 2nd again, this time at county meet
The Wayland boys’ varsity cross-country team claimed its customary runner-up slot Friday afternoon at the Allegan County meet at Martin U.S-131 Motorsports Park,. The Hopkins girls took third and Wayland fourth in their race. Wildcats boys finished with 58 points, second to Otsego’s 26 and ahead of Hamilton’s 65....
Rockford football downs Caledonia to clinch fourth straight OK Red title
Southfield A&T football defeats River Rouge in final seconds 28-21 Watch: Southfield A&T quarterback Isaiah Marshall on win against River Rouge CALEDONIA, Mich. -- Rockford won its fourth consecutive OK Red title Friday night, defeating Caledonia 38-15. For the first time all season, ...
wrif.com
Moose Interrupts Kids Soccer Game (Video) – Meltdown
My kids played lots of games throughout their youth, but they never had anything halted because a Moose was running through the area. Kids and parents at a soccer game in Wyoming frantically sprinted off the field when a bull moose emerged from the woods and wanted to join the play. As one parents put it, “You just don’t expect a bull moose to run through a kids’ soccer game.” No one was hurt, as a man on a bike rode onto the field and herded the confused animal away from everybody.
Pickleball in West Michigan: Where to play the fastest growing sport
Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the country, according to USA Pickleball.
townbroadcast.com
Shelbyville native Kenny Washburn dies at age 81
Shelbyville native Kenneth Duane Washburn died Wednesday, Oct. 12. He was 81. Born on March 28, 1941, in Shelbyville, Kenny was blessed with almost 32 years of a loving marriage to his best friend Barbie, who preceded him in death. He was an avid hunter and a lifetime member of...
Missing West Michigan family found in Wisconsin
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – A missing West Michigan family has been located in Wisconsin, and police say all four family members are safe. Fremont police Chief Tim Rodwell said the Cirigliano family was contacted around 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, and that the investigation into their week-long disappearance is now closed.
theportlandbeacon.com
Cabela's banded bird shot by young Portland hunter in South Dakota
Max Weller, a 14 year old pheasant hunter from Portland, Michigan, shot a banded bird near Redfield, South Dakota that was part of the Cabela's Great American Pheasant Hunt Banded Pheasant Contest. Weller bagged the bird near the Mud Lake waterfowl production area, west of Redfield on Tuesday, October 18th. Redfield is well known as The Pheasant Capital of the World® and is where all of the World famous South Dakota pheasant hunting started with the first ever SD pheasant season being held only in Spink County in 1919. According to the information on the website for the Cabela's store in Mitchell, there were 30 pheasants that were banded and released on public hunting areas. Weller bagged the bird with band #28 on it and will be turning in the band to Cabela's to receive his $100 Cabela's gift card. Weller was on his fourth trip to South Dakota for pheasant hunting with Jesse Weller, his father, and his two grandfathers Dan Weller and Dave Schrauben. They hunt with Matt and Kevin Weller for the first few days of each new season and were pleased with the number of pheasants they saw this year.
Michigan Closing In On One Last Daylight Saving Time?
You may have already noticed that it is already getting dark earlier. We won't see the sun past 8 pm until spring. Get ready Lansing, in a couple of weeks were are about to fall back. Daylight saving time is coming to an end for 2022. After next year, it could become a permanent thing in Michigan.
interlochenpublicradio.org
Michigan’s forgotten October fruit
It’s October, and that means Michigan’s largest native fruit is ripe and ready. You’re probably thinking of a big juicy apple, but apples aren’t native to Michigan. Michigan’s largest native fruit is the pawpaw. Like many school children, Cheryl Bartz, from IPR’s Red Pine Radio...
"The Voice" contestant, Greater Lansing native Sadie Bass to perform in East Lansing
Small-town girl turned rising country music star Sadie Bass is returning to her roots for performances in the Greater Lansing area. Bass grew up in Bath, a small town just outside of East Lansing with a population of roughly 3,000. She moved to Nashville, Tennessee two years ago, determined to get her start in the music industry. Since then, she has released four studio singles, her favorite of which being "Holy Ground" -- a tribute to her home in Michigan. Bass, along with Kathy Ford Band and PRIM, will perform at Oktoberfest at Block 36 apartments in East Lansing on Saturday, Oct....
wcsx.com
Lower Michigan Getting First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where
It may seem early to get a brush of snow, but part of Michigan – even lower Michigan – are going to see the white, cold stuff this week. It’s not unusual to get some snowfall in October, especially in the Upper Peninsula. But, this week, almost all of lower Michigan is slated to get its first snowfall.
fox2detroit.com
“This can't be right!” Man wins $1M in Michigan Powerball drawing
LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - Every Friday, Mark Brooks makes a stop to pick up two Powerball tickets. It's a routine - make a stop, get two tickets, check if they won, and repeat next week if necessary. It's no longer necessary. Brooks, of Otsego, stopped in to pick up...
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Kentwood, MI
Prepare your tastebuds, as Kentwood is home to a number of exceptional restaurants serving quality and unique dishes. This town may be a small suburb in Grand Rapids, but it is packed with surprises and tasty treats. Read on and discover these thirteen best restaurants in Kentwood, MI!. 1. Outback...
Is Fulton Street Dairy Queen Closed For Good?
This is the time of year that you expect to see the ice cream shops in the area closing up for the winter. Most re-open again in the spring. There are rumors that one Grand Rapids area Dairy Queen will not be returning in the spring of 2023. There has...
michiganradio.org
Suspension bridge through the tree tops could attract more visitors to an MSU hidden gem
There’s a hidden gem of nature in Michigan and people drive right past it without realizing what it is. Hidden Lake Gardens is in Lenawee County about ten miles west of the small town of Tecumseh. The director of the gardens says this place has been around as far back as 1926, but not that many people are aware of it.
This Michigan Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the State
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Michigan. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Missing West Michigan family of 4 spotted in the U.P.
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – A missing West Michigan family was spotted earlier this week in the Upper Peninsula, police have confirmed. The Fremont Police Department corroborated the Monday morning, Oct. 17, sighting of the Cirigliano family at a BP gas station in Gulliver – located about 70 miles west of the Mackinac Bridge along U.S. 2.
townbroadcast.com
City crews starting to pick up leaves curbside today
Wayland city crews will begin picking up leaves today (Monday, Oct. 24), continuing through the first measurable, sustained snowfall. Residents are asked to rake their leaves into piles of the edge of the roadway, but not into the street, which may impede traffic. Larger piles are preferable along the edge of the property.
Comments / 0