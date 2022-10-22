ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mdmh-bloomington.com

Students compete for Bands of America Super Regionals at Lucas Oil Stadium

Indianapolis, Indiana – For the Super Regional Bands of America Marching Band Championship, high school students from 84 bands representing nine states competed on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium. For a chance to go to the grand nationals, they are competing on Friday, October 21, and Saturday, October 22 in preliminary and final rounds.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

HSE avenges early season loss, in Noblesville regional championship

NOBLESVILLE – The last time the Hamilton Southeastern volleyball team played McCutcheon was the first game of the 2022 regular season. The Mavericks beat the Royals in four sets. Since then, Southeastern has done nothing but win. On Saturday, the Royals got their biggest win in several years, avenging that loss to McCutcheon by beating the Mavericks in four sets to win the Noblesville regional championship.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WTHR

Operation Football Band of the Week: Lebanon High School

LEBANON, Ind. — The Lebanon Tigers marching band joined Dave Calabro Friday as the Operation Football Band of the Week. The Tigers' football team (6-3) is facing Mooresville (7-2) in the first round of the Class 4A state playoffs. Check out their band's performance in the video player above...
LEBANON, IN
WTHR

Suchy scores 3 touchdowns, Butler shuts down Marist 31-10

INDIANAPOLIS — Joey Suchy scored three touchdowns, Butler dominated the second half, and the Bulldogs won their homecoming game, defeating Marist 31-10 on Saturday. Suchy had 84 yards rushing on 10 carries, scoring on runs of 12 and 3 yards. He also caught a 16-yard TD pass from Bret Bushka in the fourth quarter. Bushka completed 14 of 23 passes for 159 yards and added 69 yards rushing.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Indy Pride hosting career fair downtown Monday

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Pride is hosting a career fair at Gainbridge Fieldhouse next week. The annual career fair is returning to an in-person event on Monday, Oct. 24 at the home of the Indiana Pacers and Indiana Fever. The fair runs from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Nearly 90...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you love trying new restaurants with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Indiana that are highly praised by locals for their delicious food and impeccable service.
INDIANA STATE
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts as Indiana sets ugly all-time record

Saturday seemed destined to be a good day for the Indiana Hoosiers. Indiana jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first 10 minutes against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, and appeared set to even their record at 4-4. But Rutgers shut down the Hoosiers the rest of the way to...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

Rutgers defeats Indiana, snaps Big Ten home losing streak

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Samuel Brown V had a career-high 101 yards rushing and a touchdown and Noah Vedral threw for 113 yards and a touchdown as Rutgers rallied past Indiana 24-17 on Saturday. Rutgers (4-3, 1-3 Big Ten) snapped a 21-game conference home losing streak, last winning a conference...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Current Publishing

City of Westfield OKs $1.86M contract to upgrade turf fields

Westfield has approved a $1.86 million contract with an Ohio-based company to replace four outdoor artificial turf fields at the Grand Park Sports Complex. The Westfield Redevelopment Commission approved the contract with The Motz Group, which will replace Fields 2 to 5 at Grand Park with work scheduled to be completed by mid-Feburary, according to the city. The company, which is based in Cincinnati, will remove the existing turf and install the new turf with a 50 percent payment due Jan. 2, 2023, a 40 percent payment due Feb. 1 and the remaining balance due upon substantial completion, according to the approved contract.
WESTFIELD, IN
FOX59

One more day of warmth before rain

INDIANAPOLIS – If you liked the nice summer-like weather we had all weekend, you’ll enjoy Monday’s forecast. More temps in the mid 70s coming right up! Unseasonably warm low and high temps The low in Indianapolis made it down to the 56 degrees, which our high temperature was 15 degrees above normal! Unseasonably warm air […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already, because all of them serve absolutely delicious food.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

McRib returns for 'farewell tour'

INDIANAPOLIS — The McRib sandwich will return to McDonald's menus later this month, but the fast food restaurant warned fans it could be the final time. The iconic sandwich — boneless pork dipped in barbecue sauce and served with sliced pickles and onions on a homestyle bun — will be available to order Oct. 31. But in social media posts Monday, the restaurant said it would be "its farewell tour."
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Opposition to Boone County development sparks concern

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — More than 3,000 people have signed petitions against the state’s proposed high tech development in Boone County. The citizen committee behind the opposition is issuing a warning to the other 91 counties in Indiana. “This is a pilot program, so they want to...
BOONE COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy