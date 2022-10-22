Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
4 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Dollar General Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
14news.com
Princeton, Jasper, & Reitz all advance to IHSAA Cross Country State Finals
BROWN CO., Ind. (WFIE) - It was an exciting day, for three SW Indiana cross country teams, up at Brown County, Saturday. The Jasper and Reitz boys teams, along with the Princeton girls squad, all placed in the top 6 of their respective meets, to advance to the IHSAA state finals, next weekend.
mdmh-bloomington.com
Students compete for Bands of America Super Regionals at Lucas Oil Stadium
Indianapolis, Indiana – For the Super Regional Bands of America Marching Band Championship, high school students from 84 bands representing nine states competed on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium. For a chance to go to the grand nationals, they are competing on Friday, October 21, and Saturday, October 22 in preliminary and final rounds.
shelbycountypost.com
Class 2A, No. 5 Triton Central rolls to easy victory at Christel House Manual
INDIANAPOLIS -- Ray Crawford’s first handoff within sight of the south end zone at Ray Schultz Field ended with a touchdown run. Three weeks earlier, the last handoff he took at Christel House Manual’s field ended in heartbreak. Crawford was stuffed behind the line of scrimmage on the...
readthereporter.com
HSE avenges early season loss, in Noblesville regional championship
NOBLESVILLE – The last time the Hamilton Southeastern volleyball team played McCutcheon was the first game of the 2022 regular season. The Mavericks beat the Royals in four sets. Since then, Southeastern has done nothing but win. On Saturday, the Royals got their biggest win in several years, avenging that loss to McCutcheon by beating the Mavericks in four sets to win the Noblesville regional championship.
Zionsville student makes his own name on the field
Zionsville sophomore wide receiver Eugene Hilton is working to make his name known on and off the field.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Football Season Is Over For Frankfort After Falling To Kokomo Friday Night
Frankfort (1-8) was defeated by the (8-1 )Kokomo Wildcats by the score of 70-6 Friday night at home in sectional play. Kokomo scored on almost every drive and their defense held Frankfort on passing and rushing the entire game. Be sure to listen to Don and Jamie on “Inside The...
WTHR
Operation Football Band of the Week: Lebanon High School
LEBANON, Ind. — The Lebanon Tigers marching band joined Dave Calabro Friday as the Operation Football Band of the Week. The Tigers' football team (6-3) is facing Mooresville (7-2) in the first round of the Class 4A state playoffs. Check out their band's performance in the video player above...
Current Publishing
A numbers guy: Retiring Northview pastor reflects on church’s expansive growth, leadership transition
Since Steve Poe became senior pastor of Northview Church in 1999, it’s grown from a single Carmel campus and 500 weekly worshipers to become one of Indiana’s largest churches, with 13 campuses and 10,000 people attending or tuning in to services each week. And, as he prepares to...
Suchy scores 3 touchdowns, Butler shuts down Marist 31-10
INDIANAPOLIS — Joey Suchy scored three touchdowns, Butler dominated the second half, and the Bulldogs won their homecoming game, defeating Marist 31-10 on Saturday. Suchy had 84 yards rushing on 10 carries, scoring on runs of 12 and 3 yards. He also caught a 16-yard TD pass from Bret Bushka in the fourth quarter. Bushka completed 14 of 23 passes for 159 yards and added 69 yards rushing.
My Two Cents: Be Angry, But Stop With the 'Fire Everybody' Talk, Because it Can't Happen
Indiana football is a mess, and after a fifth-straight loss on Saturday at Rutgers, fans are howling for change. They want everyone fired, but that's just not reality in big-time college football. Money talks first, and cleaning house just can't happen right now.
Indy Pride hosting career fair downtown Monday
INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Pride is hosting a career fair at Gainbridge Fieldhouse next week. The annual career fair is returning to an in-person event on Monday, Oct. 24 at the home of the Indiana Pacers and Indiana Fever. The fair runs from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Nearly 90...
4 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love trying new restaurants with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Indiana that are highly praised by locals for their delicious food and impeccable service.
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts as Indiana sets ugly all-time record
Saturday seemed destined to be a good day for the Indiana Hoosiers. Indiana jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first 10 minutes against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, and appeared set to even their record at 4-4. But Rutgers shut down the Hoosiers the rest of the way to...
Rutgers defeats Indiana, snaps Big Ten home losing streak
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Samuel Brown V had a career-high 101 yards rushing and a touchdown and Noah Vedral threw for 113 yards and a touchdown as Rutgers rallied past Indiana 24-17 on Saturday. Rutgers (4-3, 1-3 Big Ten) snapped a 21-game conference home losing streak, last winning a conference...
Look: Indiana Made Unfortunate College Football History Today
Indiana football set the kind of record you don't want to be the owner of this afternoon. With their 24-17 loss at Rutgers, the Hoosiers became the first FBS program to record 700 all-time defeats. The loss was also IU's fifth in a row after a 3-0 start. For a...
Current Publishing
City of Westfield OKs $1.86M contract to upgrade turf fields
Westfield has approved a $1.86 million contract with an Ohio-based company to replace four outdoor artificial turf fields at the Grand Park Sports Complex. The Westfield Redevelopment Commission approved the contract with The Motz Group, which will replace Fields 2 to 5 at Grand Park with work scheduled to be completed by mid-Feburary, according to the city. The company, which is based in Cincinnati, will remove the existing turf and install the new turf with a 50 percent payment due Jan. 2, 2023, a 40 percent payment due Feb. 1 and the remaining balance due upon substantial completion, according to the approved contract.
One more day of warmth before rain
INDIANAPOLIS – If you liked the nice summer-like weather we had all weekend, you’ll enjoy Monday’s forecast. More temps in the mid 70s coming right up! Unseasonably warm low and high temps The low in Indianapolis made it down to the 56 degrees, which our high temperature was 15 degrees above normal! Unseasonably warm air […]
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already, because all of them serve absolutely delicious food.
WTHR
McRib returns for 'farewell tour'
INDIANAPOLIS — The McRib sandwich will return to McDonald's menus later this month, but the fast food restaurant warned fans it could be the final time. The iconic sandwich — boneless pork dipped in barbecue sauce and served with sliced pickles and onions on a homestyle bun — will be available to order Oct. 31. But in social media posts Monday, the restaurant said it would be "its farewell tour."
WISH-TV
Opposition to Boone County development sparks concern
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — More than 3,000 people have signed petitions against the state’s proposed high tech development in Boone County. The citizen committee behind the opposition is issuing a warning to the other 91 counties in Indiana. “This is a pilot program, so they want to...
