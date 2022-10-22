Read full article on original website
Billionaire dumps Australia netball team in dispute over father's racist comments
When Australia's richest woman Gina Rinehart threw a financial lifeline to Netball Australia, she triggered a debate about sponsorships and the role of social and political issues in the sporting sphere. Then she walked away.
West Indies head coach Phil Simmons to step down after dismal T20 World Cup
Phil Simmons is to step down from his role as the West Indies head coach. It follows a dismal T20 World Cup for the West Indies, where they failed to reach the tournament’s Super 12 stage in Australia following defeats against Scotland and Ireland. Cricket West Indies said that...
Nearly broke Australian sports team chooses being 'woke' over millions in sponsorship money
The Australian National Netball team lost a $14 million sponsorship after members of the team complained about offensive comments made by the company's late founder.
Netball Australia boss 'concerned' about finances after Gina Rinehart terminated $15million sponsorship deal over racism scandal
The Netball Australia chief executive has admitted she is 'concerned' about the future of the sport after Gina Rinehart tore up her $15million sponsorship deal. Kelly Ryan said it was 'very disappointing' after Ms Rinehart's mining company Hancock Prospecting announced it would withdraw its support on Saturday. 'We are reasonably...
Jacinta Price blasts 'selfish' Australian netball stars telling athletes to 'suck it up' and not to judge the mining billionaire for the actions of her family - as the entire racist interview her dad gave comes to light
Many Indigenous academics and politicians have lined up to support Australian netballers after they protested having Gina Rinehart's company name on their uniform. However, outspoken Country Liberal Party senator Jacinta Price argues Mrs Rinehart is a 'pioneer' for Aboriginal Australians who should not be judged by the sins of her father.
