Federal panel rejects Skunk Train owner’s bid to acquire abandoned rail line north of Willits

California Megadrought Reveals Long-Lost WWII Ghost Ship on Dried Lake Bed
No one knows how or when the wrecked World War II military vessel—dubbed the "ghost boat"—ended up in Lake Shasta.
CNBC
Biden unveils plan to pay farmers and cities for Colorado River water cuts
The Interior Department announced that it will use some of the $4 billion in drought mitigation funding from the Inflation Reduction Act to pay farmers, cities and Indigenous tribes for drawing less water from the Colorado River. The program will focus on pushing for voluntary water cuts in the three...
Wildfires Have Burned Over 6.6 Million U.S. Acres in 2022: Here are the Biggest Blazes Burning Now
Cooler, damper weather along the east coast has officially marked the start of fall, the chill air combining with bright gold and red leaves to really highlight the change of season. However, the American West continues to battle a different reality, with 2022 wildfires having scorched over 6.6 million acres of land across the United States as of early September. As wildland firefighters continue working to contain the blazes well into October, we’re looking at where wildfire danger remains the most severe.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Federal judge rules that timber sales violated Endangered Species Act
The habitat of the northern spotted owl would be impacted by the sale of 18,000 acres of timber land, which is a violation of the Endangered Species Act, an Oregon District Court judge ruled. The News-Review in Roseburg, Oregon, reported that a portion of those timber sales is located on...
Yosemite National Park May Be Conducting Prescribed Burns Beginning October 23
With tens of thousands of wildfires scorching the Earth every year, causing unfathomable amounts of damage to natural and residential areas alike, setting a forest on fire on purpose might seem counterintuitive. Fire, however, is an integral tool in the maintenance of a healthy ecosystem. According to ecology experts, forests...
