Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
The 10 biggest early warning signs of dementia, CDC says
Slide 1 of 11: According to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “Dementia is not a specific disease, but is rather a general term for the impaired ability to remember, think, or make decisions that interfere with doing everyday activities.” The most common type of dementia is Alzheimer’s disease, though there are several types of dementia including frontotemporal dementia (FTD), dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), and vascular dementia (VaD) to name a few. Globally, more than 50 million people have dementia, and an estimated 10 million new cases are reported each year. Projections show that the number of affected individuals will reach 82 million in 2030 and 152 million by 2050. A dementia diagnosis comes after a series of tests of memory, problem-solving, and other cognitive abilities performed by a health care provider. Blood tests, brain scans, and physicals are carried out to help doctors figure out the underlying cause. Dementia is broken down into early, mid, and late stages, with a worsening of symptoms as the condition progresses. The long-term effects of dementia can be difficult for both those affected and their caregivers, family, and friends, and can include a lack of family recognition, difficulty walking, and significant memory impairment. The afflicted person becomes completely dependent on others for care. Early diagnosis is especially important and can help with planning both at home, with preventive care and other measures such as reminders, and at work. It also enables dementia patients to access clinical trials and available therapies that may improve cognitive functioning and overall quality of life. Neural Effects consulted the CDC’s list of warning signs for dementia and Alzheimer’s disease to review what adults should look for before seeking an official medical diagnosis. This list may also prove helpful for those who’ve noticed loved ones who are experiencing one or more early signs of dementia.
cohaitungchi.com
Why Do I Sweat in My Sleep?
Sweating in your sleep can have different causes. Some causes of night sweats, like going through menopause, are common. Other causes of sweating in your sleep like infections and cancer are less common but still important to be aware of. You are reading: Do you sweat a lot with diabetes...
A new study shows why some ‘SuperAgers’ have amazing memories well past their 80s
SuperAgers have super-neurons to thank for their incredible memories as they age, according to a recent study. Although these 'SuperAgers', a term created by Northwestern Mesulam Center for Cognitive Neurology and Alzheimer’s Disease describing people aged 80 years and older, do often practice healthy habits to keep their memories sharp, a new study reveals that nerves in their brains could be responsible. These bigger neurons allow them to age at a rate much slower than the average octogenarian.
MedCity News
Lewy body dementia – Do you even know what that is?
Millions of people and their families around the world, are suffering from a little-known devastating neurodegenerative disease that is often misdiagnosed, largely misunderstood and has no approved treatments. This confusing disease, which can masquerade as Parkinson’s disease, or a psychiatric condition, is the largest dementia that you have never heard of, and when correctly diagnosed is called Lewy body dementia (LBD).
Health Care — Biden to get bivalent COVID booster
The McRib is returning next week, McDonalds announced, and this might be the last year we get to have the delicacy (?) as it embarks on its “farewell tour.” Today in health, we’ll discuss President Biden getting his bivalent COVID-19 booster shot this week, three months after he tested positive for coronavirus for the first time. …
Identifying Dementia Nearly a Decade Prior to Diagnosis, According to New Study
A new Cambridge study discusses warning signs and early treatment options. It is imperative for anyone who suffers from a brain or memory disorder of any type, suspected or otherwise, to visit their doctor. No medical advice will be offered herein on the part of the author.
2minutemedicine.com
Polycystic ovarian syndrome is associated with an increased risk of pancreatic cancer
1. Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) diagnosis puts women at 1.9 times higher risk of pancreatic cancer. 2. PCOS was an independent risk factor for the development of pancreatic cancer even after adjusting for type 2 diabetes. Evidence Rating Level: 3 (Average) Study Rundown: Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) is positively associated...
MedicalXpress
Expert explains how inflammatory bowel disease, irritable bowel syndrome differ
Receiving a medical diagnosis can be difficult. You may only hear parts of the conversation as you start to think about what treatment will be needed and how this will affect your daily life. It can be especially challenging when different diseases have names that sound similar, such as inflammatory bowel disease, or IBD, and irritable bowel syndrome, or IBS. Daisy Batista, M.D., a gastroenterologist at Mayo Clinic Health System-La Crosse, explains the difference between the two diseases.
reviewofoptometry.com
How Hypertension and Stroke Affect the Eye
This month in Review of Optometry, multiple ODs explain the connection between the eye and various systemic conditions, including hypertension, stroke, sleep disorders, COVID-19, diabetes, thyroid eye disease and more. Check out the other articles featured in the October issue:. Comanaging Outside of Eye Care:. Making the Connection:. Hypertension affects...
Medical News Today
What is secondary Parkinsonism, and what causes it?
Secondary Parkinsonism refers to different conditions that can cause movement symptoms similar to those associated with Parkinson’s disease. These include tremor, slowed movements, and stiffness. A person can develop secondary Parkinsonism from a variety of different causes. These can include adverse reactions to medications, neurodegenerative disorders, and brain damage,...
Medical News Today
5 unusual symptoms of diabetes
Diabetes is a condition that can affect the whole body and cause a variety of symptoms. Many common and unusual symptoms occur due to uncontrolled high blood sugars. Recognizing symptoms early on can be key to successfully treating and managing the condition. Diabetes describes a group of health conditions that...
Respiratory illnesses are spiking earlier than normal in children. Here's what to look for and when to seek medical help.
Respiratory illnesses are spiking early in more than half the states in the country. Wisconsin is no exception. Cases of respiratory illnesses are increasingly sending more children to the hospital for medical care, according to Dr. Michael Meyer, medical director of the pediatric intensive care unit at Children’s Wisconsin. Meyer said the virus...
Dry shampoo products recalled over benzene
Several popular name-brand dry shampoo products have been recalled over potentially elevated levels of benzene, a chemical known to cause cancer.
msn.com
How Dehydration Can Affect Your Symptoms Of Rheumatoid Arthritis
When you have rheumatoid arthritis (RA), it's important to stay hydrated. Dehydration can make your symptoms worse and can even lead to hospitalization. Symptoms of dehydration include feeling thirsty, having a dry mouth, urinating less often, having dark yellow urine, and feeling tired, dizzy, or lightheaded (via Mayo Clinic). If you experience any of these symptoms, it's important to drink more fluids and see your doctor.
Prevention
New Study Says Rise in Chronic Kidney Disease May Be Linked to Diabetes—Here’s What to Know
A new study revealed a high incidence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) in people with diabetes. The most evident rate of new-onset kidney disease was found in minority groups. Experts explain the correlation between diabetes and chronic kidney disease. A new study published in The New England Journal of Medicine...
News-Medical.net
People with schizophrenia are 2.5 times more likely to develop dementia
People with psychotic disorders such as schizophrenia are 2.5 times more likely than those without a psychotic disorder to eventually develop dementia, according to a review of evidence led by UCL researchers. The new systematic review and meta-analysis, published in Psychological Medicine, found that psychotic disorders may have a stronger...
Healthline
What to Know About the Fontan Procedure
Sometimes a baby is born with certain types of congenital heart problems. In these cases, a type of open heart surgery called the Fontan procedure is done as the final part of a series of surgeries needed to ensure healthy circulation in the body. The congenital heart problems that may...
Medical News Today
May-Thurner syndrome: What to know
May-Thurner syndrome occurs when a vein in the pelvis becomes compressed by an artery. It often does not cause symptoms, but it can narrow the vein and impair blood flow, which raises the risk of deep vein thrombosis (DVT). DVT is a blood clot that develops in a deep vein....
Sneaky Signs You're Dealing With PCOS
Polycystic ovary syndrome is a condition caused by a hormone imbalance and impacts millions of people of reproductive age.
Dr. Oz may have a reputation as a surgeon, but he has a fortune as a salesman
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Dr. Mehmet Oz rolled onstage inside of an inflatable orb, put on a hydrating face mask and proceeded to pitch a new line of skin care products to a convention of supplement distributors at Salt Lake City’s Vivint Arena in 2018. The crowd roared in applause.
FOX 43
Harrisburg, PA
27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Harrisburg local newshttps://www.fox43.com/
Comments / 0