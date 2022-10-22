ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Antelope Valley Press

Palmdale approves purchase of property

PALMDALE — The Palmdale City Council took advantage of a Los Angeles County tax-default auction to approve the purchase of property near the Palmdale Transportation Center for use in the future. The Council approved the purchase of two vacant parcels on the southwest corner of Avenue Q-3 and Sixth...
PALMDALE, CA
Key News Network

2 Females Transported to Hospital for Overdose on Unknown Substance

Valinda, Los Angeles County, CA: A few females overdosed at a residence in Valinda around 12:45 a.m. Sunday morning, Oct. 23. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Industry Station deputies and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call at a residence where three females were found overdosed on an unknown type substance at a possible party in the 700 block of North Melham Avenue.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
dailytitan.com

Fullerton keeps fire department; reduces services to community

Despite pleas from the fire department, the Fullerton City Council declined to join the Orange County Fire Authority, but authorized a plan that will temporarily offer less services while the department works to strengthen its resources. Last Tuesday, the council voted 3-2 against joining the fire authority and chose to...
FULLERTON, CA
KTLA.com

Arcadia police K-9 finds $25M in cocaine in traffic stop

An Arcadia Police Department K-9 unit found 80 kilograms of cocaine in a traffic stop on Sunday. The dog, Kruz, and his partner were helping another law enforcement agency when Kruz detected narcotics in the car, police said on Twitter. The 80 kilograms of cocaine has an approximate street value...
ARCADIA, CA
foxla.com

4 arrested for funeral scam in Rialto: police

RIALTO, Calif. - Four suspects were arrested in connection with a funeral scam in Rialto, according to police. The suspects were found holding signs at the intersection of Riverside and Baseline avenues, authorities said, collecting money for a child's funeral. According to police, there was no funeral and the money...
RIALTO, CA
Key News Network

Wounded Victim Shot Outside Home in Rosemead

Rosemead, Los Angeles County, CA: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Temple Station deputies responded to East Klingerman Street and Walnut Grove Avenue in the city of Rosemead around 9:50 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, for a wounded victim shot outside in front of a house by two male suspects on foot.
ROSEMEAD, CA
Fontana Herald News

Four suspects try to scam people by seeking money for fake child's funeral in Rialto

Four suspects were caught trying to allegedly scam people out of money at an intersection in Rialto, according to the Rialto Police Department. Officers responded to a call for service at Riverside Avenue and Baseline Avenue regarding four males soliciting money for a child’s funeral. The suspects held signs and were collecting money from cars at the intersection, causing a traffic hazard, police said.
RIALTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy