Read full article on original website
Related
Females Temporarily Trapped in Overturned Crashed Vehicle After Leaving Party
Downey, Los Angeles County, CA: A vehicle overturned after crashing into a light pole temporarily trapping the female occupants early Sunday morning, Oct. 23, in the city of Downey. The Downey Police and fire department responded to a traffic collision on the 82200 block of Firestone Boulevard around 1:55 a.m.
Antelope Valley Press
Palmdale approves purchase of property
PALMDALE — The Palmdale City Council took advantage of a Los Angeles County tax-default auction to approve the purchase of property near the Palmdale Transportation Center for use in the future. The Council approved the purchase of two vacant parcels on the southwest corner of Avenue Q-3 and Sixth...
2 Females Transported to Hospital for Overdose on Unknown Substance
Valinda, Los Angeles County, CA: A few females overdosed at a residence in Valinda around 12:45 a.m. Sunday morning, Oct. 23. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Industry Station deputies and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call at a residence where three females were found overdosed on an unknown type substance at a possible party in the 700 block of North Melham Avenue.
dailytitan.com
Fullerton keeps fire department; reduces services to community
Despite pleas from the fire department, the Fullerton City Council declined to join the Orange County Fire Authority, but authorized a plan that will temporarily offer less services while the department works to strengthen its resources. Last Tuesday, the council voted 3-2 against joining the fire authority and chose to...
KTLA.com
Arcadia police K-9 finds $25M in cocaine in traffic stop
An Arcadia Police Department K-9 unit found 80 kilograms of cocaine in a traffic stop on Sunday. The dog, Kruz, and his partner were helping another law enforcement agency when Kruz detected narcotics in the car, police said on Twitter. The 80 kilograms of cocaine has an approximate street value...
theavtimes.com
Probation department drops case over member’s alleged tryst with felon
The Los Angeles County Probation Department has dropped its legal action that had asked a judge to overturn a Civil Service Commission ruling that allowed a member of the department who had a relationship with a convicted felon to be retained with a suspension rather than be fired as recommended by a hearing officer.
spectrumnews1.com
Exclusive: Deputy speaks out about Murakami slur allegation
LOS ANGELES — It was nearly ten years ago, but it’s a day Lt. Tracy Stewart remembers well — walking into then Capt. Timothy Murakami’s office interviewing for a transfer. It didn’t sit right. “He never gave me eye contact,” Stewart recalled in a recent...
davisvanguard.org
Orange County D.A. Sued by ACLU, Others after Failing to Provide Access to Public Records
SANTA ANA, CA – The Orange County District Attorney, Todd Spitzer, was sued this week by Chicanxs Unidxs de Orange County, the ACLU Foundations of Southern California and Northern California, and the Peace and Justice Law Center for violating the Public Records Act (PRA). Robert Ponce, a legal associate...
Sheriff's department investigates body found on Azusa road
An investigation was underway today after a body was found on San Gabriel Canyon Road in the Azusa area.
Gov. Newsom calls for Los Angeles City Council members to resign in wake of racist audio leak
Gov. Gavin Newsom has gone on the record for the first time to call for the resignation of Los Angeles City Council members Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo following this month’s release of a secretly recorded audio recording in which the two men participated in a conversation where racist and offensive terms can be […]
Ulta Beauty Theft Suspects Lead Police on Pursuit
City of Industry, Los Angeles County, CA: Suspects led deputies on a short pursuit after allegedly stealing from an Ultra Beauty store in the City of Industry on Saturday evening, Oct. 22. Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Industry Station responded to Ulta Beauty on the 17600 block of Colima Road in...
foxla.com
4 arrested for funeral scam in Rialto: police
RIALTO, Calif. - Four suspects were arrested in connection with a funeral scam in Rialto, according to police. The suspects were found holding signs at the intersection of Riverside and Baseline avenues, authorities said, collecting money for a child's funeral. According to police, there was no funeral and the money...
Oxnard Police offers $25,000 for information about Saturday homicide on Cuesta Del Mar Drive
A 36-year-old man died from a gunshot wound in the 300 block of Cuesta Del Mar Drive in Oxnard at 10:15 p.m. Saturday night. The post Oxnard Police offers $25,000 for information about Saturday homicide on Cuesta Del Mar Drive appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Driver Flees Scene of Pickup Truck Crash Through Front Yard of Home
Hacienda Heights, Los Angeles County, CA: A driver fled the scene of a collision leaving a pickup truck behind which had crashed through a front yard of a residence in the Hacienda Heights community early Sunday morning, Oct. 23. California Highway Patrol Santa Fe Springs Station, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s...
Orange County man goes on spree of assaults in Tustin: Police
An Orange man accused of perpetrating a series of assaults, sexual assaults and other crimes in Tustin Friday night was apprehended after eluding authorities for more than an hour.
Fontana Herald News
Police arrest Rancho Cucamonga man who allegedly raped and molested three underage victims
Police arrested a man who allegedly raped and molested three underage victims in separate cases, according to the Upland Police Department. In August, the Upland Detective Bureau began investigating a child molestation case that occurred in 2015. The suspect was found to have allegedly committed his crimes over a span of 15 years.
Wounded Victim Shot Outside Home in Rosemead
Rosemead, Los Angeles County, CA: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Temple Station deputies responded to East Klingerman Street and Walnut Grove Avenue in the city of Rosemead around 9:50 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, for a wounded victim shot outside in front of a house by two male suspects on foot.
Fontana Herald News
Four suspects try to scam people by seeking money for fake child's funeral in Rialto
Four suspects were caught trying to allegedly scam people out of money at an intersection in Rialto, according to the Rialto Police Department. Officers responded to a call for service at Riverside Avenue and Baseline Avenue regarding four males soliciting money for a child’s funeral. The suspects held signs and were collecting money from cars at the intersection, causing a traffic hazard, police said.
Anger, Frustration Among OC’s Top Leaders Over Handling of Dana Point Harbor Overhaul Financing
Orange County leaders are lambasting their own staff publicly for ramming through a $328 million loan to overhaul Dana Point Harbor without proper time to vet the deal. County supervisors were told last week they could have more time to review a complicated financing package before they signed off. But...
Comments / 0