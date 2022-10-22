Read full article on original website
Oct. 21, 2022: Filcom celebrates Filipino American Heritage Month through food and film
October is Filipino American History Month and celebrations and conversations have been taking place throughout Juneau. This Saturday, FilCom and Friends of the Library have a special event taking place at the Filipino Community Hall including food, a film, and a panel discussion with some of the best chefs in Juneau.
Bingo night is back at Juneau’s Filipino Community Hall, and as popular as ever
The pandemic disrupted a lot of the community activities we used to take for granted, but slowly, many of them are returning. Just last month, regular bingo nights started up again at the Filipino Community Hall in downtown Juneau after a two-year hiatus. On a recent Thursday evening, the bingo...
Teal Street Center looking at 2023 opening
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Organizers of the new Teal Street Center, a planned hub for a variety of non-profits, are looking at an early 2023 opening. The Teal Street Center plans to serve Juneau and the surrounding Southeast region. The center will lease space to numerous partner organizations, creating a one-stop service location.
Alice, The Resident Ghost of Juneau, Alaska
The female that roams the halls of the oldest hotel in Alaska is said to be that of the gold miner’s wife, Alice. Legend has it that the unfortunate woman was the wife of one gold miner. After he went off to seek gold, Alice was left behind and waited for her husband to return.
Juneau Empire reports dozens of people transferred out of Lemon Creek Correctional Center during repairs
Around 50 people have been transferred out of Lemon Creek Correctional Center in Juneau over the past several months. That’s about 20% of the incarcerated population. The Department of Corrections says people have been moved while the prison is repaired after recent rain events caused instability in parts of the facility.
National Weather Service Juneau gives snowfall expectations
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) -Caleb Cravens, a meteorologist with NWSJ said what to expect when it comes to snow. The community of Juneau has been noticing termination dust on top of the mountains. Caleb Cravens spoke on the forecast. "Forecast for the next couple of days, we're all enjoying the nice...
Alaska's 2022 high school football season ends with Colony crowned as Division 1 state champion
The biggest state in the Union is the first to wrap up its high school football season
State Football: Colony earns first state crown after beating Juneau 14-7 in defensive battle
As night descended on the chilled Anchorage hillside Friday, the breathtaking view of the snow-capped Chugach Mountains in the distance slowly vanished. At the same time, a defensive thriller ensued when the statistically high-powered offenses of the teams in the ASAA First National Bowl Division I football championship disappeared as well.
