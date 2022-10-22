ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teal Street Center looking at 2023 opening

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Organizers of the new Teal Street Center, a planned hub for a variety of non-profits, are looking at an early 2023 opening. The Teal Street Center plans to serve Juneau and the surrounding Southeast region. The center will lease space to numerous partner organizations, creating a one-stop service location.
Alice, The Resident Ghost of Juneau, Alaska

The female that roams the halls of the oldest hotel in Alaska is said to be that of the gold miner’s wife, Alice. Legend has it that the unfortunate woman was the wife of one gold miner. After he went off to seek gold, Alice was left behind and waited for her husband to return.
National Weather Service Juneau gives snowfall expectations

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) -Caleb Cravens, a meteorologist with NWSJ said what to expect when it comes to snow. The community of Juneau has been noticing termination dust on top of the mountains. Caleb Cravens spoke on the forecast. "Forecast for the next couple of days, we're all enjoying the nice...
