Colton, CA

San Bernardino, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 2 days ago

The Colton High School football team will have a game with Arroyo Valley High School on October 21, 2022, 19:00:00.

Colton High School
Arroyo Valley High School
October 21, 2022
19:00:00
Varsity Football

Moreno Valley, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

MORENO VALLEY, CA
Whittier, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

WHITTIER, CA
Montclair, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

MONTCLAIR, CA
Riverside, October 23 High School 🏐 Game Notice

RIVERSIDE, CA
ocsportszone.com

Orange County high school football final scores for Friday and Saturday nights

It’s another big night of high school football in Orange County as week nine continues with Friday night games. Coaches and team reps, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone so we can share your team’s scores with our readers throughout the night. Check back later tonight and Saturday for game coverage on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
fullertonobserver.com

Mysterious Tunnels Run Underneath FUHS and Fullerton College

Many residents have wondered about the mysterious tunnels that run underneath Fullerton College and Fullerton Union High School. Water-proofed and located roughly eight feet below ground-level, the maze-like maintenance tunnels wander for more than two miles and wind their way under Lemon Street, then toward East Chapman Avenue, connecting to the basements of the buildings on both sides of the Fullerton College Quad, according to the original layout plans. With very little information available about these vast concrete passageways, I decided to dig up historical documents at the Fullerton Public Library’s Local History Room and the Fullerton College Library archives to help demystify the history behind the tunnels, which many local residents and students believe to be haunted.
FULLERTON, CA
