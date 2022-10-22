ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angelina Jolie Tapped to Play Opera Icon Maria Callas

 2 days ago
Angelina Jolie has been cast to play opera legend Maria Callas in a biopic from Spencer and Jackie director Pablo Larraín. According to Variety, the film will tell the story of the Greek-American diva’s life through her final days in Paris, where she died of a heart attack at the age of 53 in 1977. “I take very seriously the responsibility to Maria’s life and legacy. I will give all I can to meet the challenge,” the Maleficent star said. Larraín called Jolie, 47, “a supremely brave and curious artist.”

