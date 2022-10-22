Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Fans Are Hyped After Electrifying End To The Warriors Vs. Nuggets Game
The Golden State Warriors just played one of the most electrifying games of the night against the Denver Nuggets. Given that the Dubs were coming off of a strong win against the Los Angeles Lakers, they were the clear favorites to win the game in Chase Center. Denver, meanwhile, had...
Yardbarker
NBA Fan Suggests The Perfect Trade For The Lakers And Miami Heat: Russell Westbrook For Kyle Lowry
As far as blockbuster trades go, a fan took to social media in a deal involving the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat. And it involves two high-profile players. The Heat and the Lakers will swap Kyle Lowry and Russell Westbrook, and theoretically, it may go down as one of the massive trades of the season or next, given how their respective careers are heading.
CBS Sports
Zion Williamson injury update: Pelicans star exits game vs. Jazz, doesn't return after suffering hip contusion
The New Orleans Pelicans fell to the Utah Jazz 122-121 in overtime Sunday night, but the bigger worry going forward is the status of forward Zion Williamson, who didn't return to the game early in the fourth quarter after taking a hard fall on a dunk attempt. Williamson wasn't ruled out of the game after the fall, but Pelicans coach Willie Green told reporters following the loss that the All-Star forward was diagnosed with a posterior hip contusion.
Utah Jazz proving they won’t be taken lightly after 2-0 start without Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert
The Utah Jazz haven’t been favored for either of their first two matchups of the 2022-23 NBA season thus far,
Denver Nuggets defeat Golden State Warriors without Jamal Murray behind big nights from Nikola Jokic, Bruce Brown
One demon was exorcised Friday in San Francisco, while another lingers. The Nuggets beat the Warriors, which eliminated the Nuggets in five games in the first-round of last year’s playoffs, 128-123, but Denver opted to sit Jamal Murray, who tore his anterior cruciate ligament on the Chase Center court last April, for Denver’s first matchup with the defending champions.
Valanciunas has big night, helps Pelicans beat Hornets
The Pelicans opened Wednesday night with a 130-108 victory at Brooklyn.
NBA
5 takeaways from the Nuggets' impressive win over the Warriors
SAN FRANCISCO — The Nuggets’ season is only two games old and it’s already weird. One night, they fall to the stripped-down, rebuilding Jazz, which qualified as the eye-opening result on a busy Wednesday night. In the next game, fueled by a triple-double from Nikola Jokic, they beat the defending champion Warriors while Jamal Murray sits.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Another triple-double
Jokic finished Saturday's 122-117 victory over the Thunder with 19 points (6-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-9 FT), 16 rebounds, 13 assists, one block and one steal across 39 minutes. Jokic tied Wilt Chamberlain as the center with most triple-doubles in NBA history and it's only a matter of time before he passes him, as the Serbian is one of the most versatile offensive threats in The Association. The two-time MVP winner has two triple-doubles in three games this season and is already in midseason form.
Watch: Jazz's Lauri Markkanen posterizes Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert with vicious dunk
The NBA season is young, but Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen has filed his nomination for dunk of the year. Midway through the first quarter of Friday's matchup between the Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves, Markkanen posterized one of the league's most feared defenders. Markkanen took a bounce pass from point...
CBS Sports
Broncos' Russell Wilson: Out Sunday
Wilson (hamstring) will not play in the Broncos' Week 7 matchup with the Jets, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Denver will opt to err on the side of caution with Wilson and allow him time to heal and prevent a lingering injury. As a result, Brett Rypien will ge the start against the Jets. Wilson's next chance to suit up will come in Week 8 versus the Jaguars.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Brett Rypien: Will start Week 7
Rypien is set to start the Broncos' Week 7 matchup against the Jets, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. With Russell Wilson (hamstring) sidelined, Rypien will get the starting nod for Denver. He last saw action in Week 16 of the 2021 season for the Broncos, but this will mark his first meaningful time on the field.
numberfire.com
Jamal Murray (injury management) questionable for Nuggets Saturday
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray is questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Murray missed Friday's game due to injury management for his knee. Now, he is taking a questionable tag into the second leg of the back-to-back set. Keep an eye on his status over the next few hours. If Murray sits, Bruce Brown would likely start again.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Notches second double-double
Gobert accumulated 15 points (7-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 15 rebounds, one assist and one block over 25 minutes during Sunday's 116-106 win over the Thunder. Gobert turned in yet another massive performance on the glass, recording his second double-double across the first three games of the season. Though the sample size is small, the big man is averaging an eye-popping 18.0 boards and is a solid 21-for-34 from the field to kick off the year. Gobert should also continue to serve as one of fantasy managers' top options for blocks in 2022-23.
NBA
Jamal Murray gets Nuggets love and win in 1st regular season home game since injury
DENVER (AP) — On the night the Denver Nuggets celebrated Nikola Jokic’s second straight MVP trophy and their superstar tied Wilt Chamberlain for sixth all-time with his 78th triple-double, it was Jamal Murray who got the strongest hugs from his coach and biggest ovations from the crowd. “It’s...
CBS Sports
Lions' Josh Paschal: Ready for debut
Paschal (sports hernia) was activated from the PUP list Saturday. Paschal started the season on the PUP list after undergoing surgery for a sports hernia during the offseason. The rookie should make his NFL debut Sunday against the Cowboys.
CBS Sports
Lions' Josh Reynolds: Low usage despite St. Brown's exit
Reynolds caught one of two targets for eight yards during Sunday's 24-6 loss to the Cowboys. After seeing 28 targets over the previous three games, Reynolds was curiously unused on a day that Amon-Ra St. Brown (concussion) left early to join DJ Chark (ankle) on the sidelines. Instead, Kalif Raymond led the way among Lions receivers as Jared Goff slowly worked his way into scoring position before turning the ball over on four occasions. If St. Brown needs to miss time, Reynolds would slot in as the Detroit's clear No. 1 option at wideout in Week 8 against Miami.
Nuggets And Warriors Starting Lineups
The Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors have announced their starting lineups for Friday's game.
CBS Sports
How Russell Westbrook's poor shooting doomed Lakers' late-game offense against Blazers en route to 0-3 start
With 4:42 remaining in Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers, LeBron James made a driving layup and got fouled in the process. The two points put Los Angeles up by seven, and with a free throw still to come, that lead would swell to eight. Before James shot that free throw, though, Russell Westbrook re-entered the game off the bench. Aside from the impending free throw, the Lakers would score just six total points for the rest of the game. Portland scored 16 to secure the victory.
CBS Sports
Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek: Two helpers against Rangers
Voracek collected two assists in Sunday's win over the Rangers. He had a hand in Andrew Peeke's eventual game-winner early in the second period, as well as Kent Johnson's tally late in the third that closed out the scoring. Voracek is still looking for his first goal of the season, but the 33-year-old has been productive as the greybeard on the Blue Jackets' second line alongside 20-year-old rookie Johnson and 25-year-old center Jack Roslovic, racking up five assists in seven games.
FOX Sports
Markkanen, Jazz thwart Pelicans' comeback bid, 122-121 in OT
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Lauri Markkanen capped a 31-point performance with clutch free throws late in overtime, Kelly Olynyk hit a go-ahead, driving scoop with 3 seconds to go in the extra period, and the overhauled Utah Jazz beat the New Orleans Pelicans 122-121 on Sunday night to remain unbeaten through three games under new coach Will Hardy.
