ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Arkansas State Police chase ends with motorcyclist engulfed in fireball

By Bill Smith, Mitch McCoy
KTAL News
KTAL News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FTUgY_0iiQxMxC00

FULL DASHCAM VIDEO AT END OF STORY

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas State Police has released footage of a pursuit involving troopers that ended with a motorcyclist bursting into flames.

ASP investigators said the incident started just after 1 a.m. on October 13 when a trooper said he saw a black sport bike without a license plate on Asher Avenue in Little Rock and began a pursuit.

Whoa! Michigan deer seen jumping over car on police dashcam

The trooper said the chase continued through Little Rock, on sides streets as well as Interstates 630, 30 and 40, reaching speeds of up to 120 miles per hour and finally ending up in North Little Rock.

Footage obtained through the Freedom of Information Act appears to show troopers pursuing the motorcycle through the interstates and streets, with the bike appearing to head into oncoming traffic multiple times.

Dashcam video shows container falling on police cruiser, over bridge

Troopers reported they followed the motorcyclist to a grassy area near Allen Street and Chandler Street where the troopers said the man got off the motorcycle and started to run away.

The trooper dashcam footage shows a trooper yelling at the man to stop and saying he was deploying his stun gun. That appears to be the point at which the man becomes engulfed in flames.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kjb9D_0iiQxMxC00
    Image courtesy Arkansas State Police
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IumPt_0iiQxMxC00
    Image courtesy Arkansas State Police
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aZm0I_0iiQxMxC00
    Image courtesy Arkansas State Police
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D0OVr_0iiQxMxC00
    Image courtesy Arkansas State Police

State investigators claim the man had a bottle of gasoline in his backpack, causing the fireball that quickly spread on the man.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W58zT_0iiQxMxC00
    Image courtesy Arkansas State Police
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IB6OQ_0iiQxMxC00
    Image courtesy Arkansas State Police
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Jl7Z_0iiQxMxC00
    Image courtesy Arkansas State Police
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Su6vh_0iiQxMxC00
    Image courtesy Arkansas State Police
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XhUAm_0iiQxMxC00
    Image courtesy Arkansas State Police
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g7fMu_0iiQxMxC00
    Image courtesy Arkansas State Police
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sLsag_0iiQxMxC00
    Image courtesy Arkansas State Police

Troopers could be seen running back to their vehicles, returning with fire extinguishers to put out the fire on the man. Troopers were able to knock down the fire on the man and place him under arrest.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RDi9y_0iiQxMxC00
    Image courtesy Arkansas State Police
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WRa57_0iiQxMxC00
    Image courtesy Arkansas State Police
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2081Ti_0iiQxMxC00
    Image courtesy Arkansas State Police
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u8DVb_0iiQxMxC00
    Image courtesy Arkansas State Police
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RAadb_0iiQxMxC00
    Image courtesy Arkansas State Police
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06HbCS_0iiQxMxC00
    Image courtesy Arkansas State Police
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iIw18_0iiQxMxC00
    Image courtesy Arkansas State Police
  • Image courtesy Arkansas State Police

Authorities said the man was rushed to the burn unit at Arkansas Children’s Hospital and that he is currently stable and expected to survive.

Records from the Arkansas State Police show the man is facing multiple charges, including felony fleeing, first-degree reckless driving and driving on a suspended license.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTALnews.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATV

1 dead in fatal collision in Pine Bluff

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pine Bluff Police Department reported a fatal collision that happened early Monday morning. At around 12:30 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 4100 block of South Camden Road. Officers said they found 33-year-old Travis Burrows unresponsive in the middle of the outside of the...
PINE BLUFF, AR
THV11

I-630 traffic cleared after multi-vehicle accident, officials say

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Eastbound traffic on I-630 in Little Rock has been cleared after a multi-vehicle accident, according to traffic officials. The accident happened originally resulted in standstill traffic near mile marker 6.3 and impacted the left lane along Wilbur D. Mills Freeway. The stoppage was spanning from...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Deputies identify victim in McAlmont Community Park homicide

LITTLE ROCK, Pulaski County — Update: The victim has been identified as 18-year-old Kirk Kirkwood of North Little Rock. On the night of October 21, deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting at McAlmont Community Park. Authorities confirmed that one male subject was deceased at...
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
KSST Radio

I-30 Traffic Stop Results in Controlled Substance Arrest

A woman’s unusual driving caught at troopers’ attention and lead to an I-30 traffic and ultimately resulted in a controlled substance arrest, according to reports. Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Cody Sagnibene noticed a black SUV in the passing lane, approaching his patrol vehicle on Interstate 30 east near mile marker 117 shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. The trooper indicated he was traveling just under the posted speed limit (75 mph) in the other lane. The SUV wasn’t speeding, but the driver applied the brakes and made a lane change, pulling in just behind the trooper in the far right lane. He thought that odd because other vehicles were passing his vehicle without issue, Sagnibene noted in arrest reports.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
THV11

Benton family mourns loss of murdered mother, teacher

BENTON, Ark. — Among the mounting number of murders in central Arkansas was a case involving the death of a Benton woman earlier this week. 28-year-old Krystle LeeAnn Wilder was a mother and preschool teacher who her family described as a positive person who was big on family. "There...
BENTON, AR
KTAL News

KTAL News

2K+
Followers
848
Post
472K+
Views
ABOUT

KTAL NBC 6/KMSS FOX 33/KSHV 45 - Local news, Weather, Sports | Shreveport, Marshall, Texarkana. KTALNews.com is your source for local news that matters. KTALNews.com brings you coverage on topics and issues that impact your community, from severe weather and safety matters to local events and sports coverage.

 https://ktalnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy